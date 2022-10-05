Read full article on original website
flaglernewsweekly.com
New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office
PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach City Commission praises employees for work during Hurricane Ian
During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
flaglerlive.com
Karen Barchowski Sells Storied Sally’s Ice Cream in Flagler Beach as She Plots Her Next Revolution
Karen Barchowski heard the question this afternoon as she took a break from painting the grounds of the shop a metallic gray, a few days before it changes hands, its sale finalized. Barchowski is ending her decade as its longest-tenured owner. “I don’t know what it means to everyone. I...
flaglerlive.com
Palm Coast Fire Department and Flagler Sheriff’s Deputies Dispatched to Help Hurricane Victims
Members of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the Palm Coast Fire Department have been sent to assist recovery efforts in southwest Florida, in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. The Palm Coast Fire Department has deployed four members to southwest Florida to assist with emergency operations. Advanced...
mynews13.com
DeLand business owner sleeps outside building to make sure flooding is kept at bay
Hurricane Ian forced some Central Florida business owners to close their doors and leave their businesses alone as the storm rolled through. However, the owner of Captain Jed’s Airboat Rides in DeLand said he’s been sleeping in his car for nine days right outside his building, right next to the St. Johns River.
palmcoastobserver.com
City Council to discuss impact fees at Oct. 11 workshop
The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
click orlando
Dune loss on Flagler Beach after Hurricane Ian a concern for A1A, future protects
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Flagler Beach lost a large amount of sand from its dunes because of Hurricane Ian, and several agencies are coordinating ways to shore up the beach and the roads. Flagler County government is working with the city, Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Department of...
flaglerlive.com
Tiger Bay Election Forum, Live Now from the Palm Coast Community Center
Stack up on french fries (or popcorn), pour yourself a few stiff drinks, pull up an ottoman: FlaglerLive is live-streaming this evening’s Flagler Tiger Bay candidate forum from the Palm Coast Community Center, starting at 6 p.m., below. The forum features six of the last eight remaining candidates in...
bungalower
House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000
This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia
Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
click orlando
Flagler Beach issues road closures as crews address depressions, main breaks in Ian’s wake
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – As Flagler County continues to assess the damage done by Hurricane Ian, road closures are in effect in Flagler Beach as crews deal with road depressions and main breaks in the area. The southbound lane of State Road A1A/South Oceanshore Boulevard, in the 1400 block...
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 8, 2022
Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315...
Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast
Quality Journalism for Critical Times While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there. “People focus a lot on, of course, Hurricane Ian hitting landfall in Southwest Florida. Major impacts. We’ve been there a lot, but […] The post Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants
The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
flaglerlive.com
In Flagler Beach, ‘We Got Hit the Hardest’ in the County, Manager Says at Emergency Meeting, Calling for Patience
The Flagler Beach City Commission took stock of Hurricane Ian’s impact on the city at a hastily arranged emergency meeting at noon today, balancing the fact that the hurricane largely spared Flagler County of severe impacts but still left Flagler Beach with the most damage locally. “We the city...
WESH
Volusia County beach visitors advised to use caution due to debris, hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The beaches in Flagler and Volusia Counties were hammered by Hurricane Ian. In Volusia County, there are oceanfront properties that are now unsafe due to erosion and piers in both counties took a pounding. Despite all that, people are on the beach walking because there's...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach
Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
click orlando
Biketoberfest gears up for 30th annual event after Hurricane Ian cleanup
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Biketoberfest, the annual motorcycle event in Daytona Beach, is gearing up for this year’s event next week after recovery progress in the county following Hurricane Ian. This year, Biketoberfest, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the event born from the much larger Bike Week,...
click orlando
Floodwaters encroach on downtown Sanford as Lake Monroe rises after Hurricane Ian
SANFORD, Fla. – Sections of the riverwalk in Downtown Sanford are flooded after Hurricane Ian. The water from Lake Monroe washed up over the sea wall, across parts of Seminole Boulevard, and into parking lots and parks. Seminole County Emergency Management expects the water will continue to rise in...
mynews13.com
DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
