ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

New In Town: Capstone Planning Builds New Town Center Office

PALM COAST, FL (October 6, 2022) – With increasing concern about Flagler County’s lack of commercial construction, the Chamber is pleased to announce the Grand Opening of Capstone Planning’s new multimillion-dollar Palm Coast Town Center office. Capstone Planning is an independent financial services firm with offices in Ormond Beach, and now Palm Coast, helping individuals create a long-lasting and fulfilling retirement.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach City Commission praises employees for work during Hurricane Ian

During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Restaurants
Palm Coast, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Palm Coast, FL
Business
City
Golf, FL
City
Palm Coast, FL
City
Flagler Beach, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Harbor, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
palmcoastobserver.com

City Council to discuss impact fees at Oct. 11 workshop

The Palm Coast City Council meets regularly to discuss and vote on official City business. These meetings are open to the public and Palm Coast residents are strongly encouraged to attend. An increase in public engagement helps to build a stronger sense of community, increases valuable discussions, and decreases division.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Tiger Bay Election Forum, Live Now from the Palm Coast Community Center

Stack up on french fries (or popcorn), pour yourself a few stiff drinks, pull up an ottoman: FlaglerLive is live-streaming this evening’s Flagler Tiger Bay candidate forum from the Palm Coast Community Center, starting at 6 p.m., below. The forum features six of the last eight remaining candidates in...
PALM COAST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Golf Course#Golf Cart#Commercial Building#Food Drink#The Green Lion Cafe#Palm Harbor Golf Club#Hurricane Ian#Thai
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/2 Condo in New Smyrna Beach asking $595,000

This three-bedroom, two-bath condo is located at 3 Riverwalk Drive [GMap] on beautiful New Smyrna Beach’s Riverwalk, just minutes away from shops and cafes on Canal and Flagler. The 1,603 SF condo features an open floor plan and overlooks the Indian River and charming Riverside Drive. The unit boasts...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Storm left damaged property, massive clean up in Volusia

Late Thursday afternoon, hours after Hurricane Ian became Tropical Storm Ian, a relative calmness had moved in as the storm passed out to the Atlantic Ocean. People ventured outside despite a persistent rain to assess the damages caused by the storm and begin cleaning up. What they found were flooded homes, unnavigable streets and downed trees.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, October 8, 2022

Weather: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Saturday Night: Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. The Saturday Flagler Beach Farmers Market is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Wickline Park, 315...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast

Quality Journalism for Critical Times While much of the post-Hurricane Ian attention has focused the devastation in Southwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited the Northeast Coast of Florida in Volusia County on Friday to highlight the damage there. “People focus a lot on, of course, Hurricane Ian hitting landfall in Southwest Florida. Major impacts. We’ve been there a lot, but […] The post Gov. DeSantis highlights significant Hurricane Ian damage on the Atlantic Coast appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Don Johnson

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.
ORANGE PARK, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Trapped in their own garage in New Smyrna Beach

Among the many stories of sacrifice, bravery and people helping people that have come from Tropical Storm Ian, none may be more dramatic than what happened to Kathy Blackman and her husband, John Foderaro. By 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the morning Hurricane Ian hit Volusia County, the New Smyrna Beach residents'...
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
mynews13.com

DeLand couple deals with flooding from the St. Johns River.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — People working and living along the St. Johns River said the flooding seen after Ian is something they have never witnessed. Kevin Oakes has lived along the river for about ten years and said it’s part of the deal if you live on the water, and he expected this to happen.
DELAND, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy