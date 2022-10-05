During the 2009 storm event, 176 homes flooded in Ormond Beach. Thirteen years later, about 20 homes took in water during Hurricane Ian. "As horrible as that is, I was still encouraged to see such an incredible improvement because that's what we were working towards," said Ormond Beach Mayor Bill Partington during the City Commission meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO