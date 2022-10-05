Read full article on original website
Gov. Inslee excuses Mariners fans from work to cheer on team
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has excused all Mariners fans from afternoon activities to cheer on the team during Friday’s playoff game. The order may not be official and Mariners fans should probably check with their bosses before leaving for the day. Fans can watch the Mariners on MarinersVision at...
southsoundmag.com
Recap: 2022 Women to Watch
More than 110 guests attended the South Sound annual Women to Watch live event on Oct. 6 at Farm 12 in Puyallup to hear five outstanding women share their stories of strength, hardship, and success. This year's speakers were LaEisha Howard, author of Fill Your Tank and co-founder of Threads...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
thestand.org
UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise
SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
secretseattle.co
Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip
Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
CBS Sports
Arizona State vs. Washington: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: Washington 4-1; Arizona State 1-4 The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 clash at 4 p.m. ET Oct. 8 at Sun Devil Stadium, Frank Kush Field. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
KING-5
A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"
TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
southsoundmag.com
Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks
Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Seattle 2022 WA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Seattle 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Seattle, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Seattle as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
This Is Washington's Best Chocolate Cake
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most delicious chocolate cake in every state.
KUOW
No place for workers to live? Whidbey Island town aims to fix that
In recent years, the small Whidbey Island town of Langley has rolled out a slew of zoning reforms, meant to encourage the production of new homes. It offers a model for the rest of Washington state. But it's also brought up big questions for residents about what they want their...
KING-5
Made in Washington: The popular pancake mix that comes from the Pacific Northwest
KENT, Wash. — A blue cardboard box of Krusteaz Buttermilk Pancake mix means 'pancakes for breakfast' for millions of people. And they fly off the factory floor right here in the Pacific Northwest, in Kent. And company headquarters is located right next door in Tukwila. "Krusteaz Company was started...
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?
Coming off of a terrible Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson's stock is at an all-time low. Tweets and headlines about Wilson being overpaid and overrated are trending. Of course, there are also many sarcastically posting the "Let Russ Cook" meme.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA
The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
Tiffany Smiley Campaign Fires Back at Starbucks, Seahawks and Seattle Times
Washington state’s largest newspaper sent the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate a cease and desist letter. The Seattle Times’ complaint concerned the Tiffany Smiley campaign’s use of the Times logo and some headlines in one ad. Smiley fired back with a letter of her own, this one to the Federal Elections Commission.
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Washington
If you are a fan of Nashville-style spicy chicken sandwiches, tenders with delectable dipping sauce, or chicken and waffles, you may be excited to learn that a popular up-and-coming restaurant chain just opened a new location in Washington. Read on to learn more.
airwaysmag.com
Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route
DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete’s Fa’a’ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
luxesource.com
Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals
Though it’s just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
thecentersquare.com
Seattle has fastest cooling housing market in U.S., according to Redfin
(The Center Square) – Blame high mortgage rates for why Seattle has the fastest cooling housing market among all U.S. cities, according to a new report from the realty Redfin. Home prices in Seattle were selling for 2% less in August than in July and about 34% fewer homes...
KUOW
Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far
Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
