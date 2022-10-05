ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puyallup, WA

southsoundmag.com

Recap: 2022 Women to Watch

More than 110 guests attended the South Sound annual Women to Watch live event on Oct. 6 at Farm 12 in Puyallup to hear five outstanding women share their stories of strength, hardship, and success. This year's speakers were LaEisha Howard, author of Fill Your Tank and co-founder of Threads...
PUYALLUP, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

UW Medicine nurses at NW, Montlake win early surprise

SEATTLE (Oct. 7, 2022) — Nurses at the UW Medicine Montlake and Northwest campuses got an early surprise. They reached a tentative agreement Sept. 30 — nine months before their contract expires. In just three bargaining sessions, the hospital system agreed to raise salaries 21% over the next...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The "Practical Magic" Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here's everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
KING-5

A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"

TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
TACOMA, WA
southsoundmag.com

Feel Good Friday: Pierce College Anniversary, Arts Projects Funding, and Food Banks

Pierce College Celebrates 55 Years with Fundraising Gala. Pierce College is inviting the community to celebrate its 55th anniversary with the Legacy of Excellence: Inspiring Students to Thrive Gala. Funds raised during the gala will support the Legacy of Excellence Fund, which provides emergency funding for student completion like rent, tuition costs, and more. These funds also will support scholarships focusing on historically marginalized students. More here.
TACOMA, WA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Seattle 2022 WA: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Seattle 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Seattle, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Seattle as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
SEATTLE, WA
FlurrySports

How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?

Coming off of a terrible Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson's stock is at an all-time low. Tweets and headlines about Wilson being overpaid and overrated are trending. Of course, there are also many sarcastically posting the "Let Russ Cook" meme.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city's culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
airwaysmag.com

Air Tahiti Nui Debuts Papeete-Seattle Pacific Route

DALLAS – Air Tahiti Nui (TN) has inaugurated its service between Papeete's Fa'a'ā International Airport (PPT) and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This new route will operate twice weekly, with flights departing from Seattle on Wednesday and Sunday and from Papeete on Tuesday and Saturday. With...
SEATTLE, WA
luxesource.com

Find Refuge In This Minimalist Northwest Home That Plays Up Neutrals

Though it's just a bit more than an hour away from the urban core of Seattle, Camano Island feels like a world apart—an oasis of evergreen forests and windswept rocky beaches dotted with centuries-old fallen trees bleached white under the sun. The landscape still belongs to nature, to the nesting bald eagles and gray whales migrating through the Saratoga Passage.
CAMANO ISLAND, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA

