NFL

ClutchPoints

Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment

Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Matthew Stafford
Mike Florio
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle

Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

'Let's be real man': Bills linebacker Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo is 'already said and done' - as the Super Bowl champion free agent continues to weigh up his options

Von Miller's relentless pursuit of former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has consumed his social media pages. On the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said that Beckham may as well be looking for real estate in western New York already. Beckham has been meeting with a number of...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Falcons Announce Unfortunate Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts

Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons, they will be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the third day in a row, Pitts wasn't spotted at practice. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pitts' absence at Friday's practice is a...
ATLANTA, GA
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL Analysis Network

Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s striking message after letdown vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams

It has become a familiar story throughout the early part of this season as Kansas City Chiefs PK Harrison Butker will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders when the teams meet Monday night. Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker for Monday night’s game vs. the Raiders. Trey Smith, Mike Danna, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are […] The post Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury

The Tennessee Titans have officially placed Treylon Burks on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Burks came away from the Titans’ Week 4 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with what was first deemed to be a foot injury. He was seen visibly limping after hauling in an 8-yard reception on a second down […] The post Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
