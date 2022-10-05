Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett’s blunt warning to NFL with the Steelers as ‘underdogs’ in Week 5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to enter their week 5 matchup against the Buffalo Bills as heavy underdogs. A big reason for that is because they will be handing rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett his first career start. Pickett came on in relief of Mitchell Trubisky halfway through the Steelers Week 4 contest against the New York Jets, and very nearly led Pittsburgh to a comeback win.
Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment
Rashaad Penny is loving the change at the quarterback position in Seattle. While he did not drop the name of Russell Wilson, everyone knew what he was talking about when he recently said in front of reporters that he is finding the new-look offense of the Seattle Seahawks a whole lot more ideal for his […] The post Rashaad Penny takes shot at Russell Wilson with Geno Smith compliment appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The brutal Russell Wilson stat that his haters will absolutely love
Russell Wilson made headlines for all the wrong reasons on Thursday after yet another underwhelming performance for the Denver Broncos. That’s actually putting it lightly, and I’m pretty sure his haters will agree with this notion. Wilson just didn’t look like himself (well, his old self, at least)...
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Russell Wilson speaks out on embarrassing Broncos loss vs. Colts
It couldn’t have been worse for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. In what appeared to be a battle of offensive ineptitude, they somehow managed to dig themselves in a deeper hole by losing a game against the Indianapolis Colts that was right there for the taking.
Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle
Fans of the Denver Broncos are in dire need of good news to cleanse their palate after a horrendous display by the Russell Wilson and the rest of the team against the Indianapolis Colts during their Thursday Night Football tilt. And it appears they just got it, after it was reported that a crucial part […] The post Russell Wilson, Broncos get one piece of good news after Thursday Night Football debacle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
'Let's be real man': Bills linebacker Von Miller says Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo is 'already said and done' - as the Super Bowl champion free agent continues to weigh up his options
Von Miller's relentless pursuit of former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. has consumed his social media pages. On the latest episode of the Richard Sherman Podcast, Miller said that Beckham may as well be looking for real estate in western New York already. Beckham has been meeting with a number of...
Falcons Announce Unfortunate Decision On Tight End Kyle Pitts
Unfortunately for Atlanta Falcons, they will be without tight end Kyle Pitts this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the third day in a row, Pitts wasn't spotted at practice. He's currently dealing with a hamstring injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Pitts' absence at Friday's practice is a...
Mecole Hardman gets real on what’s held him back in Chiefs offense
It hasn’t been a great year so far for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman. With high expectations for him after Tyreek Hill left for the Miami Dolphins, Hardman isn’t living up to them. But, the wideout insists a heel injury is holding him back and he’s...
‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be looking to push their record on the season to 4-1 in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. They won’t be playing in the friendly confines of Lambeau Field, though, as both teams will be heading out to London to play their Week […] The post ‘I’m getting a little old for that’: Aaron Rodgers’ hilarious response when asked if he’ll bring Lambeau Leap to London appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Josh Jacobs and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice
Trying to decide who to start in Week 5? Our start 'em or sit 'em fantasy football expert examines running backs and wide receivers.
NFL Odds: Bears vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 10/9/2022
The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will square off in an old-school NFC North showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bears-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The...
Stud Running Backs in Week 5 on DraftKings and FanDuel
These superstar running backs should be on your DFS rosters for Week 5.
Los Angeles Rams Receive Brutal Updates On Two Key Injuries
The Los Angeles Rams’ defense of their Super Bowl victory has been tough sledding thus far. They are 2-2 heading into Week 5 as they have struggled to find consistency and put together a complete performance in every facet of the game. One week the offense looks good but...
Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get personal in ugly Twitter feud
Former division rivals Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy got personal, throwing barbs at one another in an ugly Twitter feud that went viral during Thursday night’s Broncos/Colts game.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence’s striking message after letdown vs. Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars had a golden opportunity to snap the Philadelphia Eagles’ 3-0 start to begin the new campaign. They were in the driver’s seat after the first quarter, leading the Eagles 14-0. But then Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Eagles squad woke up, outscoring the Jaguars 29-7 the rest of the way. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence knows that he had a huge part to play in the defeat, and vows to bounce back accordingly.
Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams
It has become a familiar story throughout the early part of this season as Kansas City Chiefs PK Harrison Butker will not play against the Las Vegas Raiders when the teams meet Monday night. Chiefs ruled out kicker Harrison Butker for Monday night’s game vs. the Raiders. Trey Smith, Mike Danna, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are […] The post Harrison Butker’s status for MNF vs. Raiders is bad news for KC special teams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Wilson undergoes procedure on throwing shoulder amid struggles
It’s no secret that Russell Wilson is struggling to produce for the Denver Broncos. While he’s not one to make excuses, the quarterback is dealing with a shoulder issue. In fact, he actually flew to LA on Friday to get an injection to help ease discomfort in his throwing shoulder. Via Tom Pelissero:
Derek Carr will be pleased with Hunter Renfrow injury update for Raiders’ MNF vs. Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow is expected to play on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs after not appearing on the injury report, per Field Yates. Renfrow had been in concussion protocol since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. Derek Carr and the Raiders will be happy to have him back given their struggles on the season.
Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury
The Tennessee Titans have officially placed Treylon Burks on injured reserve, the team announced on Saturday. Burks came away from the Titans’ Week 4 road win over the Indianapolis Colts with what was first deemed to be a foot injury. He was seen visibly limping after hauling in an 8-yard reception on a second down […] The post Titans make tough decision with WR Treylon Burks amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
