WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies said that a man driving a stolen car led them on a chase before attacking a deputy and then trying to hide up a tree. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were investigating a report of a stolen car when the vehicle was found being driven by a suspect, identified as Jonathan Roth. When a deputy initiated her lights and sirens, “Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop.” When the stolen car finally stopped, the deputy stopped as well. However, the stolen car sped away when the deputy started to get out of her car.

WHITE COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO