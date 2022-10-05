ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 16 News

2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Little Rock, AR
Accidents
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Conway, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
BRYANT, AR
KATV

Grass fire in Faulkner County stalls traffic near Conway

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — IDrive Arkansas announced Tuesday that a grass fire has caused traffic issues in Faulkner County. According to IDrive, the location of the fire is at mile marker 122.3, 0.2 miles north of Conway with the travel direction headed westbound. The traffic on I-40 westbound is...
FAULKNER COUNTY, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Tractor#Traffic Accident#The Arkansas State Police#Conway Fire Department
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Suspect found hiding in a tree after police chase

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies said that a man driving a stolen car led them on a chase before attacking a deputy and then trying to hide up a tree. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were investigating a report of a stolen car when the vehicle was found being driven by a suspect, identified as Jonathan Roth. When a deputy initiated her lights and sirens, “Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop.” When the stolen car finally stopped, the deputy stopped as well. However, the stolen car sped away when the deputy started to get out of her car.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy