2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
KATV
'Busted': Little Rock man behind bars after stealing police car Friday night, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man, who police were attempting to book into the Pulaski County Regional Jail, decided to get behind the wheel of a police cruiser and take off in it Friday night. According to authorities, Kenneth Eaton stole the patrol unit when an LRPD...
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
KATV
Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
KATV
Grass fire in Faulkner County stalls traffic near Conway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — IDrive Arkansas announced Tuesday that a grass fire has caused traffic issues in Faulkner County. According to IDrive, the location of the fire is at mile marker 122.3, 0.2 miles north of Conway with the travel direction headed westbound. The traffic on I-40 westbound is...
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
Hot Springs police investigating homicide that left one dead, two injured
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, on School Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later...
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
KATV
Hot Springs police name 2 suspects in Wednesday's fatal shooting incident of a teen
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Hot Springs police have named two suspects in a Wednesday shooting incident where three teens were shot and one killed. According to officials, police found a 16-year-old male victim in the 600 block of School Street with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital for treatment who later died due to his injuries.
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday.
KATV
I-30 traffic backed up from Alcoa Road to I-430 interchange
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic is backed up in Saline County on Wednesday due to an overturned truck. The traffic is backed up from Alcoa Road to the I-430 interchange. If you are traveling this way try to avoid it to the best of your ability.
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
KATV
'Step in the right direction:' Arkansas attorney reacts to Crawford Co deputies fired
Little Rock (KATV) — A video that went viral more than a month ago showed three police officers in Crawford County beating up a man during an arrest. On Thursday KATV learned that two Crawford County deputies have been fired. David Powell represents Randal Worcester believes the two deputies...
Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say
BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
Suspect found hiding in a tree after police chase
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. — Deputies said that a man driving a stolen car led them on a chase before attacking a deputy and then trying to hide up a tree. The White County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that its deputies were investigating a report of a stolen car when the vehicle was found being driven by a suspect, identified as Jonathan Roth. When a deputy initiated her lights and sirens, “Mr. Roth feigned pulling over several times before coming to a complete stop.” When the stolen car finally stopped, the deputy stopped as well. However, the stolen car sped away when the deputy started to get out of her car.
WOWK
2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
