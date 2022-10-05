Read full article on original website
N.J. legal weed: I tried these exclusive new edibles and vapes. Here’s my review.
There’s a new line of legal weed products that recently debuted in N.J., marketed as social enhancers for a night out on the town. I took it to heart, and after picking up these new edibles and vape cartridges at the Garden State Dispensary, I test drove them in social environments over a recent weekend. Here’s what I found.
N.J. weather: Coldest night of season on the way, with frost advisories issued in several counties
It might be time to dig out some extra blankets and heavy flannels, with weather forecasters predicting “the coldest night thus far this season for most of our region.”. That’s the word from the National Weather Service’s regional forecast office in Mount Holly, which says temperatures late Saturday night into early Sunday morning could drop as low as the low 30s in some areas, including Sussex and Warren counties in northwestern New Jersey, along with Carbon and Monroe counties in eastern Pennsylvania.
N.J. reports 1,789 COVID cases, 9 deaths as transmission rate levels off
New Jersey on Thursday reported another 1,789 confirmed COVID-19 cases and nine confirmed deaths while the state’s rate of transmission levels off after a dramatic decrease since last week. The statewide rate of transmission was .98 on Thursday, down from 1.16 last week. When the transmission rate is 1,...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
Pork Roll Palooza sizzles up some fall fun in Phillipsburg (PHOTOS)
Now under new management, Pork Roll Palooza brought out crowds of fans of authentic New Jersey cuisine for some fall fun Saturday in Phillipsburg. It was the fifth annual celebration of a snack known alternatively as Taylor Ham or pork roll, but the first officially managed by Norwescap — in partnership with the Phillipsburg Downtown Association.
Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break
Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
Police officer saves driver from choking at this N.J. airport
Port Authority Police Officer Len Hoffman was on his usual patrol shift at Newark Liberty International Airport on Friday when he noticed something odd. A rideshare operator, 54-year-old Ziva Yildiz, was crouched over the roadway of Pitcarin Road choking on a piece of gum, police said. Hoffman didn’t waste a...
Hunter discovers skeletal remains of N.J. man missing for months, police say
The remains of a Cherry Hill man reported missing by his family earlier this year were found by a hunter this week in a state park, authorities said. Peter Myers, 68, was reported missing to the Cherry Hill Police on June 7 and a day earlier his car was found abandoned on a dirt access road leading to Wharton State Forest in Waterford, according to a statement from the Cherry Hill Police Department. He was last seen leaving his job at Resintech Inc. on Federal Street in Camden three days earlier.
Major water main break could affect service for thousands in 3 N.J. counties
An 74-inch water main break in Nutley may affect water service for hundreds of thousands of residents in Essex, Hudson, and Passaic counties pending repairs, officials said. The “unprecedented event” involves an aqueduct controlled by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, as well as a “48- and 42-inch aqueduct controlled by Newark Water Supply,” according to a water emergency update from the Bloomfield Township Water Department Friday morning.
Powerball lottery: Did you win Saturday’s $378M Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (10/8/2022)
The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s lottery drawing has jumped to an estimated $378 million with a cash option of $198.7 million. The drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. and be televised on WABC-7 in New York City and Fox 29 in Philadelphia. No one across the country hit...
Evan Kuhl throws 2 TDs to take Lodi over New Milford
Evan Kuhl threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns as Lodi cruised to a 38-9 victory at home over New Milford. Kuhl went 13-of-22 in passing while his two scoring strikes went to Shane Bell as Lodi (3-4) took a 21-9 lead at halftime that included a 10-yard rushing TD by Bell.
Man arrested in Philly after N.J. shooting death, officials say
A 20-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Plainfield last month, authorities said. Michael Cruz, of Plainfield, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force Monday in Philadelphia, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday. Cruz shot David M. Buck around 6:40 p.m....
N.J. man charged with beating his mother to death in vehicle
A New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of his 65-year-old mother in a vehicle earlier this year in Camden County, authorities said. Gary W. Richman, 36, of the Pedricktown section of Oldmans Township, was charged last week with manslaughter and endangering an injured victim, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday.
Now’s not the time for this corrupt N.J. police department to regain control of its internal affairs | Calavia-Robertson
The news that the Paterson police department, after a 17-month takeover by the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office, is regaining control of its internal affairs department, left me completely puzzled. When the Prosecutor’s Office made the announcement last week I couldn’t think of a more backwards move. Now’s not the...
Houlihan’s abruptly closes 2 N.J. restaurants
Houlihan’s recently shuttered two of its New Jersey locations. The company closed restaurants on Sept. 28 in Bridgewater at 1288 Route 22 E. and Parsippany at 1735 Route 46. Houlihan’s did not give a reason for the closures. However, the company announced plans to keep its employees from...
N.J. ShopRite faces second lawsuit after woman says she was hurt in shopping cart mishap
A ShopRite in Essex County is facing separate lawsuits from two women claiming they were seriously injured while pushing defective shopping carts. Doris Stanzione, 61, of Belleville, claims in court papers she was hurt at ShopRite of Belleville, located in the 700 block of Washington Avenue. “Stanzione was placing groceries...
N.J. school district only promotes workers with Italian last names, employee says in suit
A 27-year employee of a school district in Passaic County has filed a lawsuit against his employers, alleging they passed him over for promotions several times over the past decade because he’s not Italian. Brian Taylor, a custodial and grounds worker, claims in court papers his performance evaluations at...
As police investigate her death, family and friends mourn loss of a ‘creative soul’
It will likely be several weeks before authorities know what led to the death of Corrine Episcopo-Daniels, who police found in her Trenton home last week, authorities say. Officers conducting a welfare check on the 41-year-old at her Park Avenue residence in Villa Park Sept. 21 found her dead in the basement of the house.
Music producer killed in N.J. recording studio by gunman who allegedly said, ‘I had to do it.’
A man killed in Lindenwold last week was shot in the head while inside a recording studio, court documents show. The victim, Isaiah Shaw, 23, worked as a music producer and used the name “DJ Zay.”. The man charged with his murder, Ronin A. Nevels, also 23, said “I...
N.J. man, 64, charged with illegally growing dozens of marijuana plants, police say
A Bergen County man was arrested Thursday and charged with growing 62 marijuana plants in an illegal farm operation in Hackensack, authorities said. Anthony Dias, 64, of Hackensack, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing illegal marijuana in an amount greater than 10 plants, a first-degree crime, according to Ray Guidetti, the city’s police director.
