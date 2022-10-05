ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PETA to bring ‘life-size chicken transport truck’ to Greensboro restaurant, High Point food truck rodeo

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — PETA is planning a “new guerilla-marketing campaign” in Greensboro and High Point this week that the animal rights group hopes will turn your stomach.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a national organization that advocates for veganism and decries speciesism , says “Hell on Wheels” is all about making people think about chicken farming in the hopes of convincing them to reconsider their diet.

‘We need your help’: Charlotte kennels over capacity; adopters, fosters desperately needed

Thursday through Saturday, PETA will be driving a “life-size chicken transport truck” covered with disturbing images of chickens in cages. Recordings of distressed chickens will emanate from the truck. According to PETA, the recordings will also include “a subliminal message every 10 seconds suggesting that people go vegan.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tgJXh_0iN1wAqM00
    PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bMfR_0iN1wAqM00
    PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33EEXi_0iN1wAqM00
    PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2mEx_0iN1wAqM00
    PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36LsMb_0iN1wAqM00
    PETA’s “Hell on Wheels” campaign (Courtesy of PETA)

PETA plans to drive this truck past Viva Chicken, the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and the High Point Food Truck Rodeo.

“Behind every rotisserie chicken or fried chicken bucket is a once-living, sensitive individual who was crammed onto a truck for a terrifying, miserable journey to their death,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ truck is an appeal to anyone who eats chicken to remember that the meat industry is cruel to birds and that the kindest meal is a vegan one.”

The campaign has already made stops in Charleston, West Virginia; Lexington, Kentucky; St. Louis; New York City; Albany, New York; and other cities.

It has also stopped at food festivals and fairs, including the West Chicago Food Festival, the Taste of Buffalo in New York, Nashville’s Hot Chicken Music Festival, the Memphis Chicken & Beer Festival in Tennessee, the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and Oktoberfest Zinzinnati in Cincinnati.

Jacob
3d ago

this is horse hockey. I was on the road 35yrs and have seen many chicken haulers and they are NO where like Peta is portraying. pure BS

Anthony Hamilton
3d ago

I grew up old school killed chickens, rabbit, Squirrels, fish and I'm still doin it to put meat on the table.

Patrick Thomas
3d ago

Can they bring some flour, Crisco and a deep fryer too?

$6,000 grant helps find unmarked slave graves in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds of years later, the City of Lexington is working to memorialize former slaves buried inside Lexington City Cemetery. Thanks to the help of a $6,000 grant from the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and $2,500 from the city, city officials will be able to get an archeologist to study […]
LEXINGTON, NC
‘Pushed’: Deaths of the Biltmore Hotel in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are plenty of hotels throughout Greensboro, but there’s only one that includes this eyebrow-raising disclaimer: “The hotel does not advertise or make any claim to any kind ‘ghost’ or ‘paranormal’ activity at the property.” The Biltmore Hotel, located at 111 W. Washington St., is believed to be the oldest hotel […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wfhszephyr.com

Too Close To Home: Michael Hayes – Winston-Salem

(West Forsyth High School to Old Salisbury Road – 20 minutes) Profiling the most twisted criminal cases in North Carolina. Trigger warning: Discussions of deteriorating mental health and gun violence. “I thought they were demons,” Michael Hayes said when asked by officers why he fired those deadly shots, injuring...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

Free Cake Square Monday Winston-Salem

Monday just got a little sweeter, and here is why. Free cake square Monday at Dewey's Bakery! That is right, every Monday you can walk into Dewey's Bakery and get yourself a little taste of heaven. Now, I warn you, chances are that you will not walk out after your one little cake square. If you are anything like us, you might walk out with a whole week's worth of treats. Trust me, with the amazing selection of cupcakes, custom cakes, cookies, and even ice cream, you have my word, you will have no trouble finding something the entire family will love.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Forsyth man makes animal torture video

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man accused of making an animal torture video entered his plea in a Forsyth County courtroom, Wednesday. Prosecutors said Caleb Dewald pleaded guilty to ten counts of cruelty to animals. It comes following an investigation last year. PETA contacted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
