Carbon County, UT

castlecountryradio.com

Dean H. Davis – October 5 2022

Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, Dean H. Davis, “Poppie” 73, passed away October 5, 2022 at his home after battling Frontotemporal Dementia. He was born December 27, 1948 in Price, Utah to Lawrence Richard and Clea B. Robertson Davis. When Dean was 18, he...
PRICE, UT
KPCW

Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County

With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Jerry Ray Downard – October 1 2022

Jerry Ray Downard passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 1, 2022, from complications of diabetes. Jerry was born to Ray and Lucile Downard in Price, Utah on August 6, 1939. After graduating from Carbon High School in 1958, he served an LDS mission in the Southern states. He then attended Northwestern Medical School in Chicago, IL. During his years in Chicago, he met and married the love of his life, Vonda L. Sullivan. They were married in the Manti Utah Temple on March 25, 1964. Upon completion of his Optometric training, he was drafted into the Army. He served his country for 20 years, living in multiple locations that included, living abroad in Thailand and Germany as well as six different states. He enjoyed traveling with his family and making lifelong friends wherever he went as well as learning the culture and tasting the fine foods along the way. After retirement from the Military, he moved to Sandy, Utah where he made lots of friends and enjoyed spending time with family. He loved the outdoors and telling stories.
PRICE, UT
Emery, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Southeast Utah Health Department talks Flu Shot Clinics

The Southeast Utah Health Department is gearing up for Flu Season by offering walk-in clinics and a Halloween drive thru clinic. Nursing Director, Sara Braby and Emergency Preparedness Director, Chet Ingram both took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of Flu Season vaccines. Although...
CASTLE DALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New scam in Duchesne County includes threat on life of a family member

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a new scam to hit the area and are asking the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook posting by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves a caller who threatens to kill a family member unless a debit card number is turned over.
DUCHESNE COUNTY, UT
basinnow.com

Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of New Vicious Scam

A horrible new scam has hit citizens in the Uintah Basin and as the Duchesne County. Sheriff’s Office shared this week, it seems that no one is immune from these vicious. scammers. “Duchesne County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam where the. caller is claiming to have...
kjzz.com

At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County

PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.

