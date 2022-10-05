Jerry Ray Downard passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 1, 2022, from complications of diabetes. Jerry was born to Ray and Lucile Downard in Price, Utah on August 6, 1939. After graduating from Carbon High School in 1958, he served an LDS mission in the Southern states. He then attended Northwestern Medical School in Chicago, IL. During his years in Chicago, he met and married the love of his life, Vonda L. Sullivan. They were married in the Manti Utah Temple on March 25, 1964. Upon completion of his Optometric training, he was drafted into the Army. He served his country for 20 years, living in multiple locations that included, living abroad in Thailand and Germany as well as six different states. He enjoyed traveling with his family and making lifelong friends wherever he went as well as learning the culture and tasting the fine foods along the way. After retirement from the Military, he moved to Sandy, Utah where he made lots of friends and enjoyed spending time with family. He loved the outdoors and telling stories.

PRICE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO