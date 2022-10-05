Read full article on original website
Dean H. Davis – October 5 2022
Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend, Dean H. Davis, “Poppie” 73, passed away October 5, 2022 at his home after battling Frontotemporal Dementia. He was born December 27, 1948 in Price, Utah to Lawrence Richard and Clea B. Robertson Davis. When Dean was 18, he...
Dragon Star Restaurant in Heber City, Utah, Is A Place To Get Chinese Food
For people who may be traveling to or through Heber. Dragon Star Chinese Restaurant(Image is author's) Chinese restaurants can be found almost everywhere. There is one in Heber City in Wasatch County, Utah, which is named Dragon Star. It is located at 587 South Main Street in Heber with a prominent sign on the building.
Mayflower base complex would be largest building in Wasatch County
With its 1 million-square-foot base complex newly approved, the Mayflower Mountain Resort is one step closer to becoming the country’s newest ski resort. Just off U.S. Highway 40 across from the Jordanelle Reservoir, the newly approved Mayflower Mountain Resort skier services complex will be one of the busiest and most visible areas of the new resort. That’s partly because the site is just a few hundred feet from the roadway — but even more because it’ll be the new largest building in Wasatch County, according to Wasatch County Planning Director Doug Smith.
Jerry Ray Downard – October 1 2022
Jerry Ray Downard passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on October 1, 2022, from complications of diabetes. Jerry was born to Ray and Lucile Downard in Price, Utah on August 6, 1939. After graduating from Carbon High School in 1958, he served an LDS mission in the Southern states. He then attended Northwestern Medical School in Chicago, IL. During his years in Chicago, he met and married the love of his life, Vonda L. Sullivan. They were married in the Manti Utah Temple on March 25, 1964. Upon completion of his Optometric training, he was drafted into the Army. He served his country for 20 years, living in multiple locations that included, living abroad in Thailand and Germany as well as six different states. He enjoyed traveling with his family and making lifelong friends wherever he went as well as learning the culture and tasting the fine foods along the way. After retirement from the Military, he moved to Sandy, Utah where he made lots of friends and enjoyed spending time with family. He loved the outdoors and telling stories.
Southeast Utah Health Department talks Flu Shot Clinics
The Southeast Utah Health Department is gearing up for Flu Season by offering walk-in clinics and a Halloween drive thru clinic. Nursing Director, Sara Braby and Emergency Preparedness Director, Chet Ingram both took time to come into Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of Flu Season vaccines. Although...
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
New scam in Duchesne County includes threat on life of a family member
DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Deputies with the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a new scam to hit the area and are asking the public to be on the lookout. According to a Facebook posting by the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, the scam involves a caller who threatens to kill a family member unless a debit card number is turned over.
Wings and Wheels: Utah's Festival of Speed delights fanatics and families alike
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. _This article was originally published on KSL Cars Resource Center. Read the original article here._. Another year, another awesome event by the city of Spanish Fork, Envision, and Utah County...
Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of New Vicious Scam
A horrible new scam has hit citizens in the Uintah Basin and as the Duchesne County. Sheriff’s Office shared this week, it seems that no one is immune from these vicious. scammers. “Duchesne County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a scam where the. caller is claiming to have...
At least 2 dead in separate crashes on US-89 in Utah County
PROVO, Utah — At least two people are dead Tuesday morning after separate crashes on State Street through Utah County, authorities confirmed. The first incident happened in Provo when a motorcycle collided with a van near the city's cemetery. The second happened about two hours later in Pleasant Grove near 1700 South.
