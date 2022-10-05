Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after gunfire exchanged in West Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an incident that took place in West Asheville where multiple shots were fired early Saturday morning. The department says officers responded to the 1000 block of Patton Avenue around 1:30 a.m., Oct. 8, for reports of multiple gun discharges. Once on scene, officials found "a vehicle that had been hit with at least half a dozen rounds," APD reports in a press release.
WYFF4.com
SLED charges former volunteer chaplain with shoplifting at Palmetto State Armory
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has charged a pastor and former law enforcement chaplain with shoplifting. An arrest warrant said that Waddy Talley, 63, of Mauldin, took merchandise from the Palmetto State Armory back in July. The warrant said the merchandise was valued at $105.98.
WLOS.com
Group rallies downtown, demands justice in unsolved Asheville killings
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of people gathered outside the Asheville Police Department on Friday demanding justice in unsolved killings. Members of the Society Against Violence Everywhere, or SAVE, are calling for an end to the violence and pleading with local leaders to hold offenders accountable. Organizer Teresa...
WYFF4.com
Men accused of murdering Georgia football player arrested in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Sheriff's Office has taken two men accused of murder into custody. Zion Chandler Richardson, 19, and Bryan Kemare, 18, are being held at the Anderson County Detention Center under fugitive from justice warrants, the sheriff's office said. The men are accused of shooting...
WLOS.com
School threats are not jokes or pranks, officials say after Upstate school 'swatted'
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WLOS) — Schools across the nation have been hit with phone calls with false claims about active shooters -- calls referred to as swatting. And Wednesday, schools across South Carolina were on the receiving end of some of those calls. National school security experts said those calls...
WYFF4.com
Thousands of dollars in furniture stolen from Greenville warehouse, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Thousands of dollars worth of furniture was stolen from a Greenville furniture warehouse, according to police with Greenville County Police Department. Police say that during the night of Sept. 9, to Sept. 10, the suspect broke into a warehouse on Old Airport Road and stole thousands of dollars of furniture belonging to Up 2 Us Furniture on Woods Crossing Road.
Upstate pastor accused of shoplifting from Greenville Co. gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
WLOS.com
Convicted Asheville kidnapper, linked to at least 3 similar cases, sentenced to prison
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault.
Woman dead after standoff with deputies at Upstate motel
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, they responded Tuesday evening after a report that a woman left Sharp Shooters Gun Range on Rutherford Road in Greenville, armed and possibly was threatening to harm herself.
WLOS.com
Kittens arrive after fleeing Hurricane Ian zone; donations needed
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly a dozen kittens from Florida arrived early Thursday morning in the mountains, the latest refugees to the area from Hurricane Ian. A van rolled up carrying the animals to the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Right now,...
Man found shot at Greenville County business
The victim of a shooting was found outside of a Greenville area business early Wednesday morning . Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred on Piedmont Hwy just south of I-85.
WTVCFOX
Hit & run: Murphy man killed after vehicle strikes him in Cleveland; Driver sought
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Authorities are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man in Cleveland early Wednesday morning, then drove off. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) says troopers discovered the body of 64-year-old Timothy Golden of Murphy, North Carolina a little after 1:30 a.m. on Waterlevel Highway near APD 40.
Suspects leave Greenville Co. jeweler with necklace worth thousands
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating three suspects that stole a necklace worth several thousand dollars from a Greenville jeweler. The Greenville Police Department said on September 29th, three suspects entered Diamond Couture located inside Haywood Mall at 700 Haywood Road. One of the suspects was trying on a necklace […]
WLOS.com
'If it wasn't for the testing, I'd be dead,' NC firefighters struggle with workers' comp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For two decades, North Carolina firefighters have been denied occupational cancer benefits. Essentially, they have to die before their families get financial help with medical bills. That changed with a pilot cancer benefits program that began in 2022, but still some claims are denied. Attorneys...
WLOS.com
WLOS — An Asheville man convicted of first-degree kidnapping and strangulation will spend at least the next 6 1/2 years in prison. According to the Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office, following a three-day trial, Reshod Lamar Henderson, 47, was sentenced to 83-113 months in prison for kidnapping and a consecutive term of 8-19 months for assault. Henderson’s sentencing comes after at least three separate incidents with the same modus operandi.
Standoff ends after armed woman barricades herself in South Carolina hotel
Deputies were in a standoff Tuesday evening with an armed woman at a Greenville County hotel.
WLOS.com
2 proposed south Buncombe developments to go before county officials Oct. 12
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two developments proposed for the southern part of Buncombe County would add almost 400 apartments and townhouses. One of the complexes would go along Sheehan Road and would include 260 apartments, two dog parks, a clubhouse and a pool. The other development proposes 120 townhomes...
WLOS.com
Better emergency communications planned for Lake Logan/Bethel area
BETHEL, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County leaders are finalizing plans to improve first responder communications in the southern end of the county, where many search and rescue operations happen. Think back to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. The Lake Logan/Bethel area saw a lot of damage....
Thieves steal hundreds of gallons of fuel from NC gas station
Deputies are looking for two people who stole hundreds of gallons of fuel from a Henderson County gas station.
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
