ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

Major Change For Goodwills in New York

This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?

Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cortlandville, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86

In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lumber#Sports Complex#Construction Maintenance#Gutchess Lumber Sports#The Town Board
Eagle Newspapers

ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented

TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
DEWITT, NY
Hot 99.1

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Breeze

Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State

Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
TRAFFIC
whcuradio.com

Amid allegations, NYSP Superintendent to resign

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen will resign. Allegations surfaced recently against Bruen, who’s been leader of the state police since June 2021. According to the Albany Times Union, Bruen is accused of protecting a human resources official from internal complaints. Bruen’s resignation...
ALBANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Before the snowflakes fly, the NYSDOT is looking for people to apply

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the seasons and weather continue to change, some people might be dreading the four letter “S” word. But NYS Department of Transportation of getting ahead. “It’s October, you never know when that first snow is going to come.” said Susan Surdej, the Public Relations Information Officer at the department. On […]
JOBS
Power 93.7 WBLK

No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?

The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
POLITICS
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator

Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy