Major Change For Goodwills in New York
This is huge for Goodwill in New York State! The busiest time of the year for Goodwill has to be October for the Halloween season and December around the holiday season. Goodwill has started an online shopping website. It is pretty interesting. The goods that are donated and given to Goodwill are sorted and then posted on their website. You can shop through all of their categories. Even getting as specific as going to the clothes category and then picking RETRO, CLASSIC, DRESSES, etc. The difference is that each item is up for a bid. Usually, the timeframe is only a couple of days, but if you are the highest bidder then you win the item.
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
Who Can Legally Operate a ATV in New York State?
Do you want to get outside and head off road? Do you own an ATV (All Terrain Vehicle) or are thinking about getting one? Have you stopped to think if you can legally own one, or ride one?. New York State has some specific laws regarding ATV use, when was...
Ryan McMahon postpones $25M sports complex, asks lawmakers to use money for Micron project
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County officials plan to divert $25 million that had been set aside to develop a large outdoor sports complex and use it to help pave the way for Micron Technology’s giant chip fab complex instead. The money, part of $89 million in federal stimulus...
Hochul Announces Milestone in Converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86
In a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced an Environmental Impact milestone in the conversion of State Route 17 to Interstate 86. According to the press release, an environmental review process has begun in Orange and Sullivan Counties after the state allocated up to $1 billion to accelerate the process of converting State Route 17 to Interstate 86.
Cheesesteak Boss opening in Northgate Plaza
A local restaurant is moving back to Upper Front Street with a new name and a second location.
Teens came in stolen car, targeted Onondaga homes before chase, fatal crash, deputies say
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — The two teenage boys and another unidentified person involved in a burglary that turned into a fatal deputy-involved accident arrived in a stolen car and targeted other homes before managing to steal two cars, deputies said. The three arrived in the area in a...
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
Say Goodbye! Famous CNY Steakhouse Closing After More Than 50 Years
Say goodbye to another family-run restaurant. A famous steakhouse that once had several locations in Central New York, is closing after more than 50 years, leaving just one restaurant remaining. Kirby's Grill and Taphouse opened in October 1972 as Mr. Steak in Fayetteville, New York. On Sunday, October 9 the...
ShoppingTown Mall site plans presented
TOWN OF DEWITT – Conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the ShoppingTown Mall site were revealed Monday during a public informational hearing in front of the DeWitt Town Board. Andy Breuer, the president of Hueber-Breuer Construction, gave a “truncated” presentation of the overall vision for the future project, which...
New York State receives $60 million to help residents with heating bills this winter
With energy bills expected to rise across New York State this winter, roughly $60 million of federal funds through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will support residents to defray their home energy costs. Read more here:
Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe What Was Left In the Garage?
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On first look this abandoned property in Upstate New York doesn't look abandoned at all. Upon closer exploration it was clear nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind and i mean everything. Wait until you see what was sitting in the garage. Stunning discovery.
Gas Prices About To Soar Again In New York State
Love to drive but hate the gas prices? It is not going to get any better any time soon here in New York State. The prices change more than the weather it seems these days. Just when we were all enjoying a bit of a reprieve from the extreme prices, there is word this week that the prices are about to surge again around The Empire State! The reason? OPEC is making a few changes to their production.
whcuradio.com
Amid allegations, NYSP Superintendent to resign
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — New York State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen will resign. Allegations surfaced recently against Bruen, who’s been leader of the state police since June 2021. According to the Albany Times Union, Bruen is accused of protecting a human resources official from internal complaints. Bruen’s resignation...
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Before the snowflakes fly, the NYSDOT is looking for people to apply
DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the seasons and weather continue to change, some people might be dreading the four letter “S” word. But NYS Department of Transportation of getting ahead. “It’s October, you never know when that first snow is going to come.” said Susan Surdej, the Public Relations Information Officer at the department. On […]
No More Gas Snowmobiles In New York State?
The best time of the year is finally here! Football season is cranking, the kids are back to school and the cooler, shorter days are upon us. The winter in New York State is looming!. But when the snow starts to fly, will your sled be ready? Snowmobiling is big...
One Of World’s Best Places To Travel Is 2 Hours From Buffalo, New York
There are so many places to go this year, but this is one place you have to see during the fall. Fall foliage is expected to peak this weekend across New York State, and many people are flocking to national and state parks to get their seasonal dose of the fall season.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
New York DEC Trail Cams Captures Unexpected Predator
Sometimes unexpected visitors are the best kind. A new trail cam set up by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) got more than it bargained for this week when an effort to capture images and hair samples from local bobcats attracted a different razor-toothed predator instead. Wildlife...
