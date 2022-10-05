Read full article on original website
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Christopher Elbow Chocolates is like having a museum walk in your mouthCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at Olathe school
OLATHE, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him. Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
Overland Park woman finishes proton therapy treatment for brain tumor
Lisa Webb and her family received great news -- after six weeks of proton therapy treatments on her brain tumor.
Overland Park spinal stroke victim returns home after over a month in hospital
For more than two months Natasha Boggs was in the battle for her life. With multiple medical emergencies and setback after setback.
Slain KCMO firefighter remembered as 'kind, honest' by loved ones
Those who loved Anthony Santi remembered him as kind and honest big brother. According to Christy Still, he was the type of person who always stood up for what he believed was right.
KAKE TV
Kansas family fights to stay together
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Blue Springs elementary school goes on lockout
A Blue Springs elementary school went under lockout on Thursday after it received a tip about a suspicious person in the area.
Package delivered to Clay County Courthouse caused scare
The Clay County Sheriff's Office said a suspicious package left by a delivery driver on the steps at the courthouse contained only snacks.
northeastnews.net
Kansas City firefighter dies in off-duty tragedy
Kansas City firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi died on Thursday, Oct. 6, off-duty at a gas station in Independence, Mo. Greater Kansas City Local 42, the union Santi belonged to, said in a release that Santi was attempting to come to the defense of a gas station employee near US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.
Excelsior Springs police search home after reported kidnapping
Excelsior Springs police and the Clay County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a woman reported escaping a kidnapping and sexual assault.
Two people shot at Kansas City, Kansas park Friday evening
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Friday evening at Eisenhower Park.
Olathe Health joins University of Kansas Health System
Olathe Health announces it signed a letter of intent to join the University of Kansas Health System.
KCMO police investigating double homicide near 67th, South Benton
When KCPD arrived on the scene, police say they found an adult woman and an adult man outside of a home.
Trial for Clay County mom charged in daughters’ deaths approaches
The trial for Jenna Boedecker, a Kearney, Missouri woman charged in her daughters' deaths, will begin October 17, 2022.
KCTV 5
Trial date set for mother whose toddler son was found dead, had drugs in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City charged in connection with the death of her son has had her trial date set. Michaela Chism, accused of first-degree child endangerment (involving drugs), will appear before jury trial Dec. 19. A probable cause document stated someone called the Kansas City Police...
Early morning shooting leaves two people dead in Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating after two people were found shot and killed outside a home early Friday morning.
WIBW
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
Crews using radar to search Johnson County historic site for unmarked graves
Ground-penetrating radar will soon be used to search Shawnee Indian Mission grounds in Fairway, Kansas, to look for unmarked graves.
Driver dies from injuries days after being struck by vehicle running from KCPD
A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri police.
Lenexa man injured in I-635 crash after falling asleep at the wheel
A Kansas man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning after falling asleep at the wheel, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
