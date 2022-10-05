ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12-year-old receives heart transplant after collapsing at Olathe school

OLATHE, Kan. — A 12-year-old boy's heart stopped at school. His teachers rushed to resuscitate him. Max Kotcharvar was in a physical education class at Woodland Spring Middle School when he collapsed on the floor. His heart had stopped. His teachers gave him CPR and used an AED to bring him back to life.
Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
Kansas City firefighter dies in off-duty tragedy

Kansas City firefighter Anthony “Tony” Santi died on Thursday, Oct. 6, off-duty at a gas station in Independence, Mo. Greater Kansas City Local 42, the union Santi belonged to, said in a release that Santi was attempting to come to the defense of a gas station employee near US 40 Highway and Sterling Avenue.
Leavenworth man hospitalized after motorcycle collides with sedan

LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 21-year-old Leavenworth man was hospitalized after his motorcycle collided with a 75-year-old man’s sedan. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 73 and Gilman Rd. with reports of an injury crash.
