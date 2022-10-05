Read full article on original website
icallitlikeiseeit
3d ago
Well it's true. I only see corporate and yt owned dispensaries. The purpose of the whole legalization effort was to aid minorities and those who were disproportionately affected by its criminalization. That has yet to occur. That's why as a Black male I will continue to support my plug and the boys on the block. I would never set foot in their dispensaries. never.
