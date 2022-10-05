Read full article on original website
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Tom Brady Appears To Make Decision On His Wedding Ring
Gisele Bundchen was spotted in Miami without her wedding ring, leading to speculation about her marriage with Tom Brady. On the same day that Bundchen was spotted without her wedding ring, Page Six reported that she hired a divorce attorney. Brady reportedly hired one as well. Then, on Thursday afternoon,...
Look: Denver Broncos Cheerleader's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Thursday night, the Denver Broncos fell to the Indianapolis Colts in overtime by a final score of 12-9. It was an abysmal effort from both teams as they failed to score a touchdown in regulation or overtime. Unfortunately, there wasn't much to cheer for from the home team fans and cheerleading squad.
Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss
Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
Melvin Gordon staring down Russell Wilson became an instant NFL meme
The Denver Broncos are a complete mess right now. Despite the fact that they’ve won two games, they should have won a third on Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, especially with KJ Hamler WIDE OPEN. How much of it is on Russell Wilson? Well, he’s thrown over just...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Report: SEC Starting Quarterback May Have Suffered Season-Ending Injury
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson has suffered a severe injury that could sideline him for the season. According to ESPN's Ian Fitzsimmons, the junior is out indefinitely with a broken bone in his throwing hand. Although he's not officially ruled out for the remainder of the season, Johnson won't return anytime soon.
Four Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Eagles; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled four players out against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys BREAKING: CeeDee Lamb Gets MRI; Is Michael Gallup Ready at Rams?
Michael Gallup caught two passes for 24 yards and one touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys 25-10 victory over the Washington Commanders in Week 4. ...as we monitor the health of CeeDee Lamb.
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Tom Brady Rumors: Gisele ‘Waiting’ For This From Bucs’ Star QB
A recent report suggested Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have started the process of divorcing, which would end a marriage that dates back to 2009. However, a follow-up rumor indicates reconciliation still is on the table for the A-list power couple. After months of rumors claiming Brady and Bündchen...
Jordan Poole was annoying teammates prior to Draymond Green altercation?
We are learning more about what may have led to the incident between Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. Green and Poole reportedly got into a physical altercation at practice on Wednesday. Though the two players have been known to get into verbal arguments, Green was described as having escalated Wednesday’s episode by “forcefully” striking Poole. You can read more about the incident here.
Thursday Night Football: NFL Fans Call for Matt Ryan to Retire During Brutal Colts-Broncos Game
T’s and P’s to every NFL fan who decided to whip up their favorite dish and sit on the couch to watch “Thursday Night Football.” Even more T’s and P’s to Indianapolis Colts fans, who are struggling having to watch Matt Ryan play quarterback in his age-37 season.
Russell Wilson missed a WIDE open KJ Hamler on last play of OT and the WR was rightfully furious
Russell Wilson is going to want this one back. And in the moment and after the game, that went for KJ Hamler. In the Denver Broncos’ awful 12-9 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, a Thursday night game so heinous, fans started leaving during a TIED GAME, BEFORE OVERTIME, Wilson had a 4th-and-1 from the Colts’ five-yard line.
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
NBC Sports
What’s wrong with Russell Wilson?
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or he has become reluctant to use it.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Broncos star Russell Wilson gets ultimate clowning on NFL Twitter over debacle vs. Colts
To say that Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired from Denver Broncos fans thus far would be an understatement at this point. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback continued with his season-long slump on Thursday night as the Broncos took on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Unsurprisingly,...
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
For years now, the QB has been viewed as a victim of the system in Seattle. But a horrid start in Denver has us rethinking the blame game.
SkySports
Baker Mayfield: Carolina Panthers quarterback says criticism of him is 'completely fair'
The Panthers are currently 1-3 this season, with Mayfield leading statistically the worst-ranked offense in the NFL, averaging just 263.3 yards per game. The No 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield was traded to Carolina for a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick after four seasons as a starter with the Cleveland Browns.
