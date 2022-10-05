ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

FanSided

3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling

These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
EAST LANSING, MI
AllTrojans

T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again

Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

