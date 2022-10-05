Read full article on original website
Brent Venables gets clowned by college football media for worst Oklahoma shutout ever
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables got harpooned on Twitter for his Red River catastrophe. Brent Venables’ Red River debut as the Oklahoma head coach could not have gone any worse. Despite having identical 3-2 records entering the game, Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns ran roughshod on Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners. How...
Not only did Brent Venables get embarrassed by Texas, he’s being a poor sport about it
The Oklahoma Sooners and head coach Brent Venables were embarrassed by the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Showdown, and they didn’t show up to their postgame press conference on time. The honeymoon period for Brent Venables as Oklahoma Sooners head coach has ended. After starting off the season...
Boomer Loser: Crying Oklahoma fan is every Sooner not handling Red River blowout well (Video)
This Oklahoma fan could not handle how horrendously bad the Sooners were at Red River. Oklahoma fans have no reason to watch their sorry football team for the rest of the season. After starting the year out 3-0, including a win over old Big Eight rival Nebraska, the Sooners are...
Does Texas football need to be ranked after Red River Rout and Quinn Ewers’ return?
Texas football demolished Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown impressively enough that voters might consider ranking Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns. Is there anything sweeter than a rivalry win? Yes, a rivalry rout. Texas football pulled that off 49-0 on Saturday, taking their demoralized opponent and pummeling them into the...
Pat McAfee picks his big-named College Football Playoff spoiler
On College GameDay Pat McAfee decided to go all-in on USC football as a College Football Playoff contender in Lincoln Riley’s first year. Colin Cowherd isn’t the only media personality who is getting fully behind USC this season. Add Pat McAfee to the list. The newest member of...
3 CJ Stroud throws vs Michigan State that will have NFL teams drooling
These three throws by Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud prove why he is getting so much love as an NFL Draft prospect. The college football season is in its sixth week, while the NFL has entered Week 5. When it comes to the NFL, some fanbases know that their favorite team is not heading anywhere, or if they need an upgrade at a position of need. Perhaps the most followed position throughout the NFL Draft process are the quarterbacks, and one name that is considered to be the top prospect is Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.
Miami football message boards want Mario Cristobal to do the right thing and resign
Some Miami football fans have seen enough out of Mario Cristobal and want him to resign. We are only six games into the Mario Cristobal era of Miami football and some fans want the former Hurricanes offensive lineman … to resign?!. It was never going to be easy for...
T.A. Cunningham visiting USC football again
Los Alamitos High School (California) junior T.A. Cunningham is back on the sideline Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. After visiting USC last weekend for the Arizona State game, Cunningham wanted to see more. The class of 2024 defensive lineman has racked up nearly 60 scholarship ...
Instant Analysis from Ohio State’s Dominant 49-20 Win Over Michigan State
Here are our immediate takeaways after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans on Saturday afternoon.
Toasty Buns: 3 college football coaches failing immediately at new jobs
The first year on the job for these three college football head coaches is not going well at all. While we all wish for the best with every new hire, not every college football head coach is having success right away in his new place of employment. Again, these things...
The NFL and players union agreed to an updated concussion protocol
The announcement from the NFL and NFL Players Association follows a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury last month.
Bet $10, Win $200 if Patrick Mahomes Throws 1 TD vs Raiders
Patrick Mahomes has 22 passing TDs in eight career games against the Raiders. As long as he gets at least one this Monday Night, BetMGM is giving Chiefs fans an easy $200 off just a $10 bet. You can win even if he doesn’t throw a TD!. Bet $10,...
