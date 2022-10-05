Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Suspect who shot officer following collision in New Haven is in custody
Windsor Locks Woman Assaulted In Surprise Attack By Homeless Man, Police Say
A woman was allegedly seriously assaulted while taking a morning exercise walk by a homeless man. The incident took place in Hartford County around 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Windsor Locks. According to Lt. Paul Cherniack, of the Windsor Locks Police, the woman, who is in her 70s, was...
Wolcott police investigate liquor store burglary
WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Police Department is investigating a burglary at a liquor store in the town Friday morning. According to police, A&E Liquors at 382 Wolcott Rd. was broken into around 2:40 a.m. The front window was smashed in and two suspects stole several bottles of liquor before fleeing the scene. Police […]
Eyewitness News
Police investigating after man suffers multiple gunshot wounds in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 3:30pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 53 Nepaug Street on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located. The victim, a male in his thirties, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. He was...
16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
Arrest made in shooting of New Haven officer
There’s been an arrest in the shooting early this morning of a New Haven police officer. Thirty-six-year-old Jose Claudio is in custody.
Register Citizen
East Hartford resident demands action after neighbor's house shot up
EAST HARTFORD — A local resident told the town council Wednesday that recent gunfire into a nearby house is only the most serious assault on peace and quality of life that he and his neighbors have endured for years. Dominic Sansone, who identified himself as a retired U.S. Army...
Eyewitness News
RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield
ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot
Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested
(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
Register Citizen
West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say
WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Eyewitness News
DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer
Eyewitness News
Police: I-84 in Vernon reopens after cows roam highway
VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is back open Friday after cows roamed the highway. State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m. The cows were in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said. State police said...
$100,000 bail set for Springfield man accused of trying to lure children into black SUV
Springfield, Mass (WWLP) – Eulogio Rodriguez, 44, of Springfield faces multiple charges of enticing a child under 16 and one count of indecent assault and battery of a child. 22News was in Springfield District Court Friday when Rodriguez appeared in front of a judge. According to court documents, Rodriguez attempted to lure an 11-year-old girl […]
5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
Bristol Press
Police believe man's shooting death in Bristol could have been drug related, court documents say
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant connected to a city man whose family member was killed in a shooting in August on Jefferson Avenue suggests police have at least explored the possibility that the killing was drug related. The six-page warrant for Wairon Nunez, 28, of 99 Jefferson Ave., indicates...
Eyewitness News
Suspects assault East Haven woman before stealing her vehicle and purse
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – East Haven police are searching for suspects who pushed a woman to the ground before stealing her car and purse. Authorities said it happened in the parking lot of the Woodview Apartments on Wednesday. The female victim told police two male suspects pushed her...
Man accused of robbing New London restaurant at gunpoint over undelivered order
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of robbing a New London restaurant at gunpoint on Wednesday evening. New London police said just before 11 p.m., officers responded to the report of a robbery at the Wings & Pies Restaurant on State Street. Police determined that a man and woman entered the restaurant […]
Eyewitness News
NEWS CONFERENCE: Police, mayor provide update on search for suspect who shot officer
Register Citizen
CT state trooper accused of attacking woman 40 times allowed to see child, judge rules
VERNON — A judge on Thursday adjusted a no-contact order designed to protect a woman who police said was injured by an off-duty state trooper in separate incidents of domestic violence. The change will allow Connecticut State Police Trooper Jaime Solis to see his child as long as the...
