WTNH

Wolcott police investigate liquor store burglary

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wolcott Police Department is investigating a burglary at a liquor store in the town Friday morning. According to police, A&E Liquors at 382 Wolcott Rd. was broken into around 2:40 a.m. The front window was smashed in and two suspects stole several bottles of liquor before fleeing the scene. Police […]
WTNH

16-year-old charged in Sept. shooting: Hamden PD

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police said they charged a 16-year-old girl on Wednesday in connection to a shooting investigation that began on Sept. 24, where a woman was unintentionally shot in her home. The original incident took place on Butler Street around 10 p.m. when Hamden officers responded to the scene on reports of […]
Eyewitness News

RESOLVED: Police search for missing four-month-old baby from Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A four-month-old baby was reported missing on Saturday. State police said they were looking for Dhimani Pearson after he was last seen in Enfield on Saturday. Dhimani Pearson was described as a 14-pound baby who is 19″ with brown hair and brown eyes. Pearson is a...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man in custody after New Haven officer shot

Dashcam video shows when a suspect shot at a New Haven police officer overnight. Excitement building for Eversource Hartford Marathon. Man arrested after New Haven officer injured in shooting. Updated: 6 hours ago. Pot pardons are not a game changer for CT, police say. Updated: 6 hours ago. Education is...
New Haven Independent

Cop Shot; Alleged Shooter Arrested

(Updated 4:55 PM) Police Friday made an arrest in Hartford of a 36-year-old New Haven man accused of having shot New Haven cop Chad Curry earlier in the day. Hartford and New Haven police worked together with federal law enforcement agents to make the arrest. The two departments’ SWAT teams surrounded a house on Putnam Street in Hartford. The alleged shooter eventually came outside and surrendered without incident, according to New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson.
Register Citizen

West Hartford man charged with drug and firearm offenses after turning himself in, police say

WEST HARTFORD — Police say they have arrested a local man on drug and firearm charges. Byron Jones, 53, was charged with criminal possession of a pistol or revolver and failure to obtain serial numbers by West Hartford police after he turned himself in to the agency Thursday. He was held on $800,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned at state Superior Court in Hartford on Friday.
Eyewitness News

DASHCAM VIDEO: Suspect shoots at New Haven officer

Last day of preps before Eversource Hartford Marathon. Meteorologist Melissa Cole said we're in for a mild afternoon, but chillier air returns for the weekend. Here is her Friday noon forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police are looking for a suspect who shot an officer in New Haven.
Eyewitness News

Police: I-84 in Vernon reopens after cows roam highway

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Part of I-84 west in Vernon is back open Friday after cows roamed the highway. State police said they received reports of multiple cows on the road around 2:18 p.m. The cows were in the area of the Bamforth Road overpass, authorities said. State police said...
WTNH

5 charged after police find guns, over 3,000 bags of heroin in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant execution in Waterbury on Wednesday. Police executed two search warrants on Aetna Street and Fieldwood Road in Waterbury. As a result of the investigation, task force recovered a Glock 9mm handgun with extended magazine containing 6 live rounds of ammunition, a Glock 9mm […]
