At an event with Republican Senator Mitch McConnell on Monday, Sinema vowed not to back down from her position on the filibuster.
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
All but 11 Republicans voted down a measure in the House of Representatives to reform the Electoral Count Act to make sure that the presidential election results cannot be overthrown. Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming co-sponsored the legislation with Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren. Both members sit on the House...
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft version of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Justice Neil Gorsuch has suggested. The top judge told how the investigation into 70 people over the bombshell leak that sent shockwaves across the nation is coming to an end. He said...
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Tuesday announced his support for a bipartisan Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act, as lawmakers try to avoid a repeat of January 6. McConnell in separate comments explicitly rejected House Democrats' rival bill, backed only by just nine taoal Republicans, including Rep. Liz...
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
"Top executive officials should not be called to testify absent extraordinary circumstances," the motion from Judge Robert Pitman said, CNN reported.
Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
An appeals court on Wednesday said that Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon "abused" her discretion by barring the FBI from continuing its criminal investigation into classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Three judges on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, including two that were appointed by former President...
Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.
The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.
