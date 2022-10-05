ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi releases full text of bill to BAN lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks: Democrats go to battle over new law as House Number 2 Hoyer says he will oppose it

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has finally released the full text of the bill to ban lawmakers from trading stocks. The text comes after months of pressure from the public as a number of reports revealed hundreds of lawmakers regularly trade stocks directly related to their work in Congress. It could come to a vote as soon as this week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Thom Tillis
The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
#Illegal Immigrants#Asylum#Immigration Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House Of Representatives#The U S Senate
CBS Minnesota

Kellyanne Conway says Trump "wants his old job back," and would like to announce within weeks

Former President Trump could be a presidential candidate by the end of the year, according to Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's top advisers and his 2016 campaign manager. In an interview Friday with CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge, asked whether Trump, who has indicated he plans to run again, would announce his candidacy after the midterm elections —by Thanksgiving — Conway responded, "Well, he would like to."
POTUS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.

The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Congress & Courts
Politics
Immigration
U.S. Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
TEXAS STATE
Yoel Davidson

Oklahoma District Court Rules Osage Nation Reservation No Longer Exists Disestablished By Congress

Osage Nation Roadside Sign You Are Entering The Osage Nation ReservationJimmy Emerson. On August 29, 2022 Oklahoma Osage County District Judge Stuart Tate ruled that “the court finds that the Osage Indian Reservation has been disestablished ” by the United States Congress outlined in the Osage Allotment Act of June 28, 1906 and the Oklahoma Enabling Act of June 16, 1906. Therefore, the Osage County Court retains jurisdiction over the case State of Oklahoma vs. Phillips, Dustin Colby. This ruling was prompted by the defendant, Dustin Phillips, a Cherokee Nation citizen, filing a motion for his case to be dismissed by Judge Stuart Tate. Phillips conveyed that the U.S. district court in Osage County had no jurisdiction to prosecute him citing the 2020 Supreme Court of the United States’ decision for the case McGirt vs. Oklahoma. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the conviction of Jimcy McGirt, asserting that Muscogee Creek Nation’s reservation was not disestablished, and state courts had no authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahoman Indigenous Native American tribal members. Phillips is being prosecuted for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, kidnapping, threatening to perform an act of violence, and two counts of protective order violations.

