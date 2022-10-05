Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Could Cost $379 Billion Over 30 Years, Education Department Estimates

Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Application Will Go Live Any Day Now. Here's How to Prepare
The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness will go live in early October, suggesting it could be ready any day now. Here are the steps borrowers should take to get ready. The U.S. Department of Education has said its application for student loan forgiveness...
September Job Gains Affirm That the Fed Has a Long Way to Go in Inflation Fight
September's nonfarm payrolls report provided both assurance that the jobs market is strong and that the Fed will have to do more to slow it down. Worker pay rose 5% on a year-over-year basis in September, down slightly from the 5.2% pace in August but still indicative of an economy where the cost of living is surging.
