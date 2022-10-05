ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Axios

Terrance Gore is MLB's base stealer for hire

Pinch-running specialists are a staple of playoff baseball, and no player better encapsulates that role than Mets speedster Terrance Gore. State of play: New York signed Gore to a minor league deal in June and added him to the active roster on Aug. 31, just in time to make him playoff eligible.
FOX Sports

MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays

The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
NBC Chicago

In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career

In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
