Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Confirms Joey Gallo Has Earned a Postseason Roster Spot
The decision to keep Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo on the postseason roster may come as a surprise
Mets lose 7-1 to Padres in Game 1 of Wild Card series
The Mets lost 7-1 to the Padres in Game 1 of the Wild Card series on Friday.
The White Sox Manager Position ‘Not in Plans' for Ozzie Guillén
White Sox manager spot 'not in plans' for Ozzie Guillén originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Everyone on the South side wants to know the million-dollar question. Will the White Sox go back to their World Series-winning manager Ozzie Guillén?. The ex-manager, now NBC Sports Chicago analyst, has...
Bob Nightengale doesn't expect Jose Abreu to return to White Sox
The future of first baseman Jose Abreu is one of the pressing matters the White Sox need to address this offseason as he enters free agency.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Beau Burrows Added To 40-Man Roster, Jacob Amaya Transferred To 60-Day Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Beau Burrows from Triple-A Oklahoma City and recalled shortstop Jacob Amaya before placing him on the 60-day injured list. The move added Burrows to the 40-man roster, but the club immediately assigned him to Triple-A, where he has spent the...
Terrance Gore is MLB's base stealer for hire
Pinch-running specialists are a staple of playoff baseball, and no player better encapsulates that role than Mets speedster Terrance Gore. State of play: New York signed Gore to a minor league deal in June and added him to the active roster on Aug. 31, just in time to make him playoff eligible.
Heyman expects Reinsdorf to stay out of White Sox managerial decision this time, shares a few names he's heard early in search
After White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf interceded and made the decision to hire Tony La Russa as manager in October 2020, Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports envisions the process playing out differently this time.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman Joined Babe Ruth & Bob Meusel With Historic Season
Los Angeles Dodgers teammates Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman competed to lead MLB in hits throughout the year as both had another fantastic season, which the superstar duo has become accustomed to. While Freeman ultimately won the competition with 199 to Turner’s 194, the pair became the first teammates to...
Can the Cubs win without a left-handed power hitter?
I feel sorry for kids today in a number of ways. One can argue they grow up too fast – there is too much technology at too early an age, and the like. Every 10-year-old needs a smartphone? I think not. One of the joys of my youth was...
Cubs Season in Review: Alfonso Rivas
Alfonso Rivas struggled for much of 2022, but could he have a role on the Chicago Cubs roster in 2023?
Padres notes: Looking to keep Darvish beyond '23; Myers earns start; Grisham for D
Padres expect to talk extension with Yu Darvish; Wil Myers proud to have finished strong, start postseason opener
FOX Sports
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
In Appreciation of Jose Abreu's White Sox Career
In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "In appreciation of Jose Abreu’s White Sox career" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nik Gaur of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
SF Giants: Lewis Brinson, Knapp, and Machado become free agents
A trio of SF Giants depth pieces who had short stints with the team this season, became minor-league free agents earlier this week.
San Francisco Giants expect left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon to opt out of contract
The San Francisco Giants expect left-hander Carlos Rodon to opt out of his contract for next season, president of baseball
