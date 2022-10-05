ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Activity League aims to strengthen bond between police, community

By Samantha Stewart
(WTNH) — Police officers are putting in the work to bridge the gap and build relationships with the communities they serve through the Police Activity League.

The league is helping the police strengthen their bond with the New Haven community, and upcoming events are being held to engage the neighborhood.

Officer Esau Ramirez and Officer Patricia Lambre with the New Haven Police Department sat down with News 8 and discussed the league, and the police’s relationship with community members.

