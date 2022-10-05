ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Jennifer Castro - Golden Apple Winner

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Huddle Elementary School, Ronald Powell!. Over 300 4H students from schools around Rapides Parish, even some home-schooled students, gathered for the event at the LSU-AgCenter facility next to LSUA's campus. Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants

Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist. Ryan Jimmerson, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, ordering he receives a new trial.
BUNKIE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child

I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

CLECO Offers LED Lighting to Eligible Customers

PINEVILLE, La. – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. The LED lighting campaign will run through Nov....
PINEVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
ANGOLA, LA
Natchitoches Times

Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor

The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
PINEVILLE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions

Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ford firing on all cylinders, Runs for five TDs, 380 yards

Xavier Ford ran rampant in the second quarter to give Leesville control of its District 3-4A opener, a 41-18 win over Washington-Marion Thursday night at Robert Lavergne Memorial Stadium. Ford, Southwest Louisiana’s leading rusher, ran wild in the quarter on his way to a five-touchdown, 380-yard night on 32 carries,...
LEESVILLE, LA

