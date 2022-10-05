Read full article on original website
This Waterfront Cabin Lets You Enjoy the Louisiana Cane River
Have You Ever Wanted to Get Away But Your Bank Account Is Low on Funds?. Sometimes we can't get away and sneak off to Broken Bow. From a 2 1/2 drive to the high price of a rental what are we to do if we are balling on a budget? I just found a spot in Natchitoches, Louisiana that has me excited for a waterfront experience.
One dead in Alexandria fire on 5th Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One person is dead following a house fire that occurred in Alexandria on the morning of Oct. 6, according to Jim Smilie, the city’s public information officer. The fire broke out at a home on 5th Street around 7:45 a.m. The cause of the fire...
Jennifer Castro - Golden Apple Winner
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Huddle Elementary School, Ronald Powell!. Over 300 4H students from schools around Rapides Parish, even some home-schooled students, gathered for the event at the LSU-AgCenter facility next to LSUA's campus. Peabody Montessori throws a festival to celebrate Louisiana culture. Updated: Apr. 1, 2022...
Bunkie’s Main Street celebrating new restaurants
Meet this week's Golden Apple-winning teacher from Tioga High School: Jennifer Castro!. Third Circuit Court of Appeal reverses conviction of Rapides Parish rapist. Ryan Jimmerson, an Alexandria man found guilty of first-degree rape in August 2021 had his conviction and sentence vacated by the Third Circuit Court of Appeal, ordering he receives a new trial.
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after Houston woman's body found with limbs amputated in Louisiana in 2019, docs show
HOUSTON – A man suspected in the 2019 murder of a Houston woman whose body was found, with limbs amputated, in Louisiana has been arrested and charged, according to court records. Carl Tates, 61, has been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, Demetris Lincoln. He was...
Two injured in shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria has confirmed that there was a shooting in the area of Harmon Park in the 2600 block of Monroe Street. The City said two people were wounded, but the injuries are non-life-threatening. This is all we have been provided on this shooting...
CLECO Offers LED Lighting to Eligible Customers
PINEVILLE, La. – In observance of National Energy Awareness Month, Cleco Power Wise™, the company’s energy efficiency program, is offering LED lighting upgrades with no out-of-pocket costs to small commercial accounts as well as churches in its service area. The LED lighting campaign will run through Nov....
Angola employee attempts to smuggle drugs hidden in potato chip bags
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A corrections officer accused of attempting to smuggle drugs into Angola through potato chip bags was arrested Friday morning. The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections said 16.89 ounces of methamphetamines in chip bags were found on 53-year-old Alisa Plessy of Bay St. Louis, Miss. during a search.
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
Peabody Warhorses march to the beat of their drum
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Peabody band is one of the top-tier bands in the state, with a style that catches the eyes and ears of many. Even though it may sound like it is a big band, it really is not. That is what Band Director Louis Lemons said impresses him the most.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff searching for 15-year-old runaway
Jaida Settoon,15, who ran away from 1643 Prairie Ronde Hwy in the Opelousas area, was last seen Oct. 3 around 2 a.m.
Alexandria Reinstated Officer Causes Non-Disciplinary Demotions
Alexandria, La - Yesterday at the Alexandria City Council meeting, the council was requesting a report related to Kenny Rachal, the Alexandria police lieutenant who was fired back in 2020, but had his job reinstated in September this year. Rachal was terminated in 2020 for what the City of Alexandria...
Girl missing from Louisiana rescued in AP, kidnapping suspect arrested
A concerned citizen reported seeing a suspicious young female who "looked out of it" and slept on a park bench which ended up being a missing juvenile from Louisiana.
United Way assisting seniors with high Entergy bills through “Power to Care”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United Way of Southwest Louisiana has been added to Entergy Louisiana’s “Power to Care” program which helps senior citizens and those with disabilities who may be struggling with high bills. As a result, United Way caseworkers are now receiving applications from...
17 Alexandria Middle Magnet teachers call in sick
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has confirmed that 17 teachers at Alexandria Middle Magnet School called in sick on Monday, Oct. 3. A week ago, on Sept. 26, two discrimination charges were filed against RPSB, claiming two teachers at AMMS were subjected to racial discrimination from their principal, Mrs. Renisha Sampract-Beaudion.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
17-Year-Old’s Body Found at Paragon Casino Resort Monday Morning
A body was found on Monday morning at Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. The Avoyelles Parish Coroner's Office confirmed the discovery to Alexandria-based TV station KALB. The identity of the person has not been released, however, it has been confirmed that the body was of a 17-year-old white female. The...
Student accused of making threat to shoot up school in Evangeline Parish
Evangeline Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a school threat aimed at Evangeline Central.
Ford firing on all cylinders, Runs for five TDs, 380 yards
Xavier Ford ran rampant in the second quarter to give Leesville control of its District 3-4A opener, a 41-18 win over Washington-Marion Thursday night at Robert Lavergne Memorial Stadium. Ford, Southwest Louisiana’s leading rusher, ran wild in the quarter on his way to a five-touchdown, 380-yard night on 32 carries,...
