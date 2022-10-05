ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth

Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Belle Vernon gets past Mt. Pleasant in OT to secure boys soccer section title

Trevor Kovatch finished a penalty kick in overtime to seal not only a 2-1 Belle Vernon victory over Mt. Pleasant, but also a Section 3-2A crown. “This takes a bit of pressure off of us,” Belle Vernon coach Alan Yeschenko said. “We’re a little banged up, so this gives us some time to recover. The approach to the rest of the season and playoffs will be to reboot and prepare for what’s next.”
BELLE VERNON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional looks to stay on top, clinch conference title

What a difference two weeks have made in the high school football landscape across Westmoreland County. The Hempfield football team was the talk of the town following its historic run to open the season. Hempfield was 5-0 for the first time in 50 years after defeating reigning WPIAL and PIAA...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school

A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church

The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, Oct. 12, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Cub Scouts to host youth fishing derby. Deer Lakes Cub...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Rick Cessar, longtime state representative from Etna, dies

Rick Cessar loved his hometown, and he loved public service. He combined those two passions throughout his working life, first serving as a police officer for 17 years in Etna, before being elected the community’s state representative, where he served for 24 years. “He was a great leader for...
ETNA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School

After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Oct. 10, 2022

Join Riverview Community Action Corp., the senior center in Oakmont, for line dancing every Friday morning. Beginners Line Dancing starts at 9:15, followed by a class for more experienced dancers at 10 o’clock at the Riverside Park Pavilion. Cost is $1 per class. No registration is necessary. In cases...
OAKMONT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New housing development reimagines suburban living in Cranberry

Suburban home buyers are increasingly looking for more than just a quiet bedroom community to call home. “People are really looking for an opportunity to connect. Whether that is chatting on a trail, or getting a cup of coffee, or going to a brewery,” said Rob Bowman, founding CEO of Lancaster-based Charter Homes and Neighborhoods.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Environmentalists, elected officials want more done to keep sewage out of Pittsburgh rivers

Every year, 9 billion gallons of sewage overflow enters Pittsburgh’s three rivers, according to a new report from national group Environment America. Local officials acknowledge that Alcosan is working on a long-range plan that will greatly reduce that number, but they believe more can be done to ensure the region’s rivers are safer for outdoor recreation.
PITTSBURGH, PA

