Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 11, 2022: Baker’s goal boosts Beaver past Avonworth
Evan Baker scored the decisive goal and Robert Cestra recorded the shutout to lead Beaver to a 1-0 victory over Avonworth in Section 4-2A boys soccer Tuesday night. The result means Beaver (10-5, 9-2) will finish in second place and Avonworth (10-5, 8-4) third in the section, which was won by Quaker Valley (13-3, 11-0).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon gets past Mt. Pleasant in OT to secure boys soccer section title
Trevor Kovatch finished a penalty kick in overtime to seal not only a 2-1 Belle Vernon victory over Mt. Pleasant, but also a Section 3-2A crown. “This takes a bit of pressure off of us,” Belle Vernon coach Alan Yeschenko said. “We’re a little banged up, so this gives us some time to recover. The approach to the rest of the season and playoffs will be to reboot and prepare for what’s next.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional looks to stay on top, clinch conference title
What a difference two weeks have made in the high school football landscape across Westmoreland County. The Hempfield football team was the talk of the town following its historic run to open the season. Hempfield was 5-0 for the first time in 50 years after defeating reigning WPIAL and PIAA...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school girls soccer notebook: Franklin Regional hangs hat on defense
Junior goalkeeper Aris Lamanna and a tight-laced defense are not giving up the combination to the vault any time soon at Franklin Regional. You might say the unit has a “zero tolerance” policy on the pitch. Any success the playoff-bound Panthers (9-4-2) have had in recent years —...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Oct. 10, 2022: Peters Township tops Mt. Lebanon in girls soccer showdown
Brooke Opferman had a hat trick and Cam Klein scored the tie-breaking goal in the second half to lead Peters Township (10-1-3, 9-1-2) to a 4-2 victory over Mt. Lebanon (12-2-1, 10-2) in a matchup of top teams in Section 2-4A girls soccer Monday night. Aquinas Academy 3, Bishop Canevin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Deer Lakes on verge of clinching playoff spot, but dangerous East Allegheny stands in the way
After narrowly missing out on a WPIAL playoff spot last season, Deer Lakes is on the brink of securing a postseason berth this time around. The Lancers (4-3, 2-0) have won three in a row and can clinch with a win over East Allegheny on Friday and a loss by either Valley or Knoch.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area Marching Band scores pair of first-place finishes, heads to championships
The Fox Chapel Area High School Marching Band heads into its final competition of the season having won first places at its first two Pennsylvania Interscholastic Marching Band Association competitions of the school year. The band competes in the Class AA division and won first place at Yough High School...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt, senior Jamarius Burton confront adversity with new faces, injection of confidence
Anyone with a TV or access to the Internet knows the state of Pitt basketball. Over the past six seasons, the Panthers lacked scoring, quality depth, proper locker-room chemistry and, in the end, enough victories to uphold the tradition of winning created at the turn of the century by Ben Howland and maintained by Jamie Dixon.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Balloon Rosary makes annual flight above Bethel Park school
A longtime tradition continued this year at Ave Maria Academy’s Bethel Park campus, albeit with a slight change of venue. To help celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of the Rosary each year, the campus — formerly St. Thomas More School, before its merger with St. Bernard in Mt. Lebanon to create Ave Maria — celebrates morning Mass outdoors with a series of balloons shaped like a Rosary floating nearby.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Oktoberfests, Rosary rallies, burger bash, more
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Remember When: Polish immigrants built St. Ladislaus Church
The latest round of church closings within the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh includes the iconic St. Ladislaus Church in the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison. The final Mass was celebrated Thursday. But a group has emerged wanting the diocese to keep the building and have it declared a holy shrine by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Oct. 12, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Cub Scouts to host youth fishing derby. Deer Lakes Cub...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Short hikes offer the best views in peak Western Pennsylvania fall foliage season
The brightly colored leaves and earthy scent of autumn might best be taken in with your feet tucked inside a sturdy pair of shoes. Westmoreland County and the Laurel Highlands have plenty of spots for hiking amid tall deciduous trees with sun-dappled gold, orange and red leaves. But it can...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Rick Cessar, longtime state representative from Etna, dies
Rick Cessar loved his hometown, and he loved public service. He combined those two passions throughout his working life, first serving as a police officer for 17 years in Etna, before being elected the community’s state representative, where he served for 24 years. “He was a great leader for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Forget the new Quaker Valley High School
After reading the recent Sewickley Herald article dated Sept. 29, 2022, detailing the latest school board expenditure in the now interminable saga of the new Quaker Valley High School, I was struck by two things:. No. 1. The firm contracted to design this edifice isn’t already looking for “strategies to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Burrell junior shares love of hockey with Kenyan kids on mission trip to Africa
John Lukac has a burning passion for hockey and an equal desire to help people. He recently got the chance to incorporate both on a special journey that he will remember for a lifetime. Lukac, a junior at Burrell, volunteered for a 12-day mission to Kenya last month with the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Plum-Oakmont area happenings, week of Oct. 10, 2022
Join Riverview Community Action Corp., the senior center in Oakmont, for line dancing every Friday morning. Beginners Line Dancing starts at 9:15, followed by a class for more experienced dancers at 10 o’clock at the Riverside Park Pavilion. Cost is $1 per class. No registration is necessary. In cases...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New housing development reimagines suburban living in Cranberry
Suburban home buyers are increasingly looking for more than just a quiet bedroom community to call home. “People are really looking for an opportunity to connect. Whether that is chatting on a trail, or getting a cup of coffee, or going to a brewery,” said Rob Bowman, founding CEO of Lancaster-based Charter Homes and Neighborhoods.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Environmentalists, elected officials want more done to keep sewage out of Pittsburgh rivers
Every year, 9 billion gallons of sewage overflow enters Pittsburgh’s three rivers, according to a new report from national group Environment America. Local officials acknowledge that Alcosan is working on a long-range plan that will greatly reduce that number, but they believe more can be done to ensure the region’s rivers are safer for outdoor recreation.
Comments / 0