Lawrence E. Millard
Lawrence E. Millard, age 66, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. A gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Burial will take place at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Martinsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Lawrence's name to American Heart Association, YMCA of Dane County or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420.
Bernadette O’Brien
Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Visitation was held from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien. There was also a one hour visitation before mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman with Rev. Tom Huff as the celebrant. Burial followed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Eastman.
