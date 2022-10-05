Bernadette “Bernice” O’Brien, 93, of Prairie du Chien, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Prairie Maison in Prairie du Chien. Visitation was held from 4-7 pm on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Prairie du Chien. There was also a one hour visitation before mass at the church on Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial was at 11 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Eastman with Rev. Tom Huff as the celebrant. Burial followed at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery in Eastman.

