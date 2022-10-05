Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall GetawayTravel MavenLigonier, PA
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny notebook: Rankin earns trip to PIAA tournament
North Allegheny golfer Katie Rose Rankin has a trip planned to State College this month after she finished fourth at the WPIAL Class 3A girls golf championships Oct. 4. The WPIAL runner-up last season, Rankin shot 19-over par over two rounds, including an 85 in the final round at Valley Brook Country Club. The top seven finishers advanced to states.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny
Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Haden Sierocky’s big plays help Ligonier Valley defeat Burrell
Haden Sierocky’s teammates have given him the nickname “Mr. Big Play.”. He certainly lived up to it Friday night. Sierocky rushed for two scores, caught a touchdown pass, had a long kickoff return to start the second half and made a crucial interception in the end zone in the fourth quarter to lead Ligonier Valley past Burrell, 29-15, in a Class 2A Allegheny Conference game Friday night.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel hockey looks to build on breakthrough season
After a spectacular season that saw Fox Chapel hockey post a 20-0-2 record before losing in the PIHL semifinals to Norwin, the Foxes are back for more. Fox Chapel started the new season Oct. 3 with a 5-2 victory over Kiski Area. Danny Downey scored a hat trick and Mason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette
Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Spencer leads No. 3 Serra Catholic past Yough
Amire Spencer had 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns as No. 3 Serra Catholic scored a 28-14 win over Yough (2-5, 1-3) in WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference play Friday night. Elijah Ward threw for 121 yards and a touchdown while teammate Quadir Stribling tossed for 131 yards and one...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel runners beat heat to win another section title
Some cross country runners thought the weather was a bit hot at the WPIAL Division I, Section 4 meet Oct. 5. But it wasn’t too hot to prevent Fox Chapel from winning its fourth consecutive boys section title at Northmoreland Park in Allegheny Township. The Foxes had a team...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: Shady Side Academy takes down Knoch in Allegheny 6
Darrin Haynes scored on a 20-yard run in the first quarter and Joey Bellinotti had two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Shady Side Academy to a 30-12 victory over Knoch in a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny 6 Conference football game Friday night. Carter Simko also scored on a...
RELATED PEOPLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett proving to be hard to catch
When Aquinas Academy junior Alexis Abbett was a toddler, she loved to run. She would dart around, with her parents trying to stay hot on her heels. Abbett is still running, and she still has a lot of people trying to catch her. Abbett will be a top contender for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport grinds out win over East Allegheny behind ‘skinny’ offensive line
Freeport might not be the biggest team around, but the Yellowjackets have the ability to dominate the line of scrimmage. That’s what happened Friday night as Freeport posted a key Allegheny 6 Conference victory, 35-13 over East Allegheny. The Yellowjackets ran for 407 yards — 263 by senior Ben...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Norwin hockey team gets back to work after unforgettable championship season
Win or lose, stand or fall this hockey season, Norwin will always have 2021. The Knights’ magical postseason run included their first PIHL championship and saw them skate with the Class A Penguins Cup across the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The Knights advanced to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Elizabeth Forward cruises to victory over Mt. Pleasant
A quick-strike offense and a shutdown defense helped lead Elizabeth Forward to a 42-14 win over visiting Mt. Pleasant in Class 3A’s Interstate Conference on Friday night at Warriors Stadium. EF’s Zach Boyd continued to show he’s one of the most dominant players in the WPIAL, and the Warriors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
Central Catholic’s Rocco Salvitti wins elusive WPIAL golf title
When you’re considered the top golfer in the WPIAL, you’re always favored to win a title. Central Catholic senior and Canonsburg native Rocco Salvitti had come up short in three previous attempts until Thursday in the Class 3A championship. Salvitti got tired of people asking why he hadn’t...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Lebanon, Knoch teams win WPIAL doubles titles
At the WPIAL girls tennis doubles championships Friday, a Knoch team gave its school a four-peat while a Mt. Lebanon duo put its school back on top after a long time away. In Class 2A, Knoch’s Ally Bauer and Lindsey Greb, the top seed, defeated Sewickley Academy’s Rayna Thakkar and Gwyn Belt, 6-3, 6-2. Bauer became the sixth player to win three WPIAL doubles titles and Greb repeated as doubles champ.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
3rd-ranked Belle Vernon too much for Greensburg Salem
Jake Gedekoh is old school. He listens to classic rock. He tells it like it is. He likes to get his uniform dirty. “I love to run the football,” the Belle Vernon junior said. “I love the contact.”. Infused by the play of Gedekoh and standout Quinton Martin,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 4A football roundup: North Catholic edges Hampton in overtime
Kaden Sarver hit Gavin Kamody with a 19-yard touchdown pass in overtime to give North Catholic a 13-7 victory over Hampton (3-4, 1-2) in the Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference on Friday night. North Catholic (4-3, 2-2) tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 65-yard punt return by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Comments / 0