LOOK: 52 of our favorite photos from high school football and State ‘AA’ girls tennis
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out our favorite football photos from Sturgis, St. Thomas More and Rapid City Stevens. Plus, photos from the final day of the the State ‘AA’ girls tennis tournament. Our favorite photos from Friday night football and State ‘AA’ girls tennis tournament...
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: RC Stevens wins back-to-back state girls tennis titles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘AA’ girls tennis tournament wrapped up Friday. Rapid City Stevens won the Class ‘AA’ girls tennis championship for the second year in a row. Stevens trailed Sioux Falls Lincoln by 26 points heading into the final day. But the...
STATE ‘AA’ GIRLS TENNIS: RC Stevens remains in contention to win second straight title
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘AA’ Girls Tennis Tournament kicked off Thursday in Rapid City. Play started at 8 a.m. but had to move indoors when the drizzle caused the courts to become unplayable. Now that the first day of competition is in the books, the...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Check out photos and highlights from Sturgis, RC Stevens and STM
STURGIS, S.D. – The Sturgis Scoopers football team snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday with big win over Belle Fourche, 49-14. Both teams are now 3-4 on the season. The Scoopers will host Douglas on Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Broncs will look to bounce back...
PHOTOS: 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow kicks off at Summit Arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow has returned for people to participate in or to just enjoy. With a fresh start after an unexpected two-year break, the powwow was also moved to the Summit Arena. It was started with an arena blessing before the Veteran’s...
NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
Another successful Roundup
The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
There’s still time to register for the 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some people will be freezing this Saturday for a really good reason, to raise money for Special Olympics. That includes some of your favorite NewsCenter1 personalities. The 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge is taking place Saturday morning at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. The event is presented by South Dakota Law Enforcement.
Check out what’s happening on the 1st day of the Black Hills Powwow
RAPID CITY, S.D. — After cancellations due to COVID-19 for the past two years, the Black Hills Powwow is starting Friday at The Monument, and the first day is filled with plenty of activities. Champion singers and dancers will fill the arena along with a great head staff. Some...
Real estate: Check out these local open houses this weekend with homes listed under $500,000
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Looking to buy a home? This weekend, there are a variety of open houses locally that you can attend. Below we are featuring a few that we thought you might be interested in checking out. You can find a link that will take you to the listing and open house info for each home below.
Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER– Final Fort Pierre First Thursday event of the year is tonight
TONIGHT’S EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED DUE TO WEATHER. The last Fort Pierre First Thursday event of 2022 will be held this evening (Oct. 6, 2022) at Fischers Lilly Park. Arielle McRoberts with Fort Pierre Tourism says activities take place from 5:30pm-8pm (CST), with the movie “Halloweentown” starting at 8pm.
The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit gives people a chance to learn their languages
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Lakota Dakota Nakota Language Summit continues its third day on Saturday on the second floor of The Monument. Sessions are held throughout the day for people to partake in, along with a few breaks to let people get things like lunch. Here’s a few...
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
Expect less ‘elbow room’ as Rapid City area grows
Forget the "big city" argument; fentanyl is just as much a problem in Rapid City as a major metropolitan area. Evangelist questions Pennington County voting tabulators. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday.
Things to do: The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend for anyone to enjoy
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow returns this weekend, starting Friday in the Monument Summit Arena. The event attracts people from across the country, whether it’s dancers, singers, artisans or spectators. With the event having been cancelled the past two years, the Monument hopes for a...
Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms
STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
Don’t crowd the plow this winter season
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
PHOTOS: Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference educates kids and teens about public health
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Powwow Youth Conference, or He Sapa Wacipi Youth Conference, kicked off the weekend’s events in the Summit Arena Friday. While it has been happening for a few years, this is the first year that Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board put it together.
