Rapid City, SD

Rapid City, SD
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Rapid City, SD
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow kicks off at Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 34th Annual Black Hills Powwow has returned for people to participate in or to just enjoy. With a fresh start after an unexpected two-year break, the powwow was also moved to the Summit Arena. It was started with an arena blessing before the Veteran’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

NewsCenter1 Top Stories of the Week: October 2-7

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Here are this week’s top stories from NewsCenter1. , NewsCenter1 top stories, North Rapid City Crime, RCPD respond to multi-vehicle crash, South Dakota ghost town, Who’s moving to south dakota, Winter Storm Atlas. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the...
RAPID CITY, SD
custercountychronicle.com

Another successful Roundup

The general public received another look at what it takes to round up 1,400 buffalo at last Friday’s annual Governor’s Buffalo Roundup in Custer State Park. Last week, South Dakota’s Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) organized the 20,000 person event, the 57th of its kind. Earlier in...
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Custer falls hard for this weekend’s fall festival

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Finding activities in the fall isn’t too hard in the Black Hills, with pumpkin patches, corn mazes, and fall festivals. For people in South Dakota, it’s one last chance to spend time outside with just one or two layers, instead of five. On Saturday at Buffalo Ridge Camp Resort in Custer, the Harvest Moon Fall Festival is celebrating the autumn season. With activities for the whole family, from tie-dying t-shirts to a corn hole tournament.
CUSTER, SD
newscenter1.tv

There’s still time to register for the 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Some people will be freezing this Saturday for a really good reason, to raise money for Special Olympics. That includes some of your favorite NewsCenter1 personalities. The 2022 Rapid City Polar Plunge is taking place Saturday morning at Black Hills Harley-Davidson. The event is presented by South Dakota Law Enforcement.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Park Service makes sure Mount Rushmore cracks are not fatal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As part of the efforts to preserve Mount Rushmore, an annual re-calibration of specialized equipment is scheduled for Oct.12-13. To this end, information on monitoring changes in the rock to anticipate damages due to environmental shifts in temperature and erosion has been collected since 1996 through a contract with RESPEC Engineering out of Rapid City, South Dakota.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Sturgis Police looking to update their firearms

STURGIS, S.D.(KBHB)-Police Chief Geody Vandewater, in his update to the city council this week, says they’re looking at updating their firearms. Vandewater says the goal is to change the caliber. Vandewater says the department will also need to update its radios. As for staffing, Vandewater says they are currently...
STURGIS, SD
kotatv.com

Don’t crowd the plow this winter season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The dropping temperatures mean the potential for snow is getting closer. And for some people that means it’s time to think about winter driving. When snowplows are on the road, drivers need to be more cautious of their surroundings. While it is not illegal to pass a plow, drivers should be aware of the dangers that come with the action.
RAPID CITY, SD

