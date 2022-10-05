Read full article on original website
Panthers elevate wide receiver, safety from practice squad for matchup vs. 49ers
The Carolina Panthers made a pair of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Safety Marquise Blair and wide receiver Derek Wright received standard elevations to the game-day roster on Saturday, the team announced. With wideout Laviska Shenault (hamstring) ruled out and safety Xaiver Woods (hamstring) listed as questionable for the matchup against the 49ers, Wright and Blair will fill out the depth chart as insurance.
One Downside to the 49ers Defense Playing at a Dominant Level
Nothing short of “elite” will suffice when describing the 49ers defense. They have been lights out through the first four games of the season. Aside from a penalty “palooza” against the Bears, they have been incredible. This defense is on track toward becoming one of the best in history. It truly is a real treat to watch.
Wilson Has Injury Similar to What Sidelined Prescott in 2021, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday for an injection to address discomfort in his throwing shoulder, according to a report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. A separate report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated that the injury Wilson...
EAGLES UNFILTERED: Previewing Eagles Matchup vs. Arizona
The Eagles are 4-0 and are heading to the desert this week to play the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 on FOX. There is plenty to talk about with this team, and that's what co-hosts Ed Kracz and Conor Myles do on another podcast episode of Eagles Unfiltered.
Report: Broncos Lose LS Jacob Bobenmoyer for ‘Extended Time’
The Denver Broncos are reeling. Between lackluster performances that have led to three losses, and the injury bug, the Broncos are feeling a bit punch-drunk at the moment. When it rains, it pours. After news of the Broncos losing starting left tackle Garett Bolles and starting cornerback Ronald Darby for the season, long-snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer is now banged up and will miss time, according to 9NEWS' Mike Klis.
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?
Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
Odds Lions Beat Patriots
The Detroit Lions failed to produce a solid stop all game long a week ago against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks went on to score 48 points in their win over the Lions, and didn't punt a single time in the contest. Aaron Glenn's defense failed to record a single...
Vikings Sign Myles Dorn to 53-Man Roster, Place Ben Ellefson on IR, Elevate Two
The Vikings announced several roster moves ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears:. Safety Myles Dorn was signed to the active roster. Tight end Ben Ellefson (groin) was placed on injured reserve. WR Dan Chisena and TE Nick Muse were elevated to the active roster for the game. Ellefson, who...
NFL-NFLPA Release Statement on Tua Investigation
The NFL and NFLPA concluded their joint investigation into the injury sustained by MIami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 25, and released a joint statement Saturday. As one should have expected, the statement concluded that the concussion protocols were followed properly and the medical personnel...
Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans
Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
Look: Chad Johnson Wears Joe Burrow Jersey to LSU’s SEC Showdown With Tennessee
Bengals legend Chad Johnson is wearing a Joe Burrow LSU jersey today at Tigers Stadium. They're hosting the Tennessee Volunteers in an SEC showdown. Johnson also wore a Burrow jersey for Cincinnati's win over Miami in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football. For more on the Bengals, watch the video...
Panthers will be without a key receiver on Sunday against the 49ers: Injury report
The Carolina Panthers will be without one of their top playmakers Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Wide receiver Laviska Shenault will not play, the team announced Friday. Shenault is dealing with a hamstring strain he sustained in the Panthers’ Week 4 loss to the Cardinals. He entered last week dealing with a pulled hamstring in his other leg.
Vikings Mailbag: Defensive Struggles, Danielle Hunter, Christian Darrisaw, Rookies
Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 game against the Bears, it's time for another Inside the Vikings mailbag. I asked for questions on Twitter, and you all had plenty to ask. @ScoobaCards: What’s your opinion on the defense? Been pretty conservative imo the first 4 weeks. Saw some more blitzes last week on third downs. My feeling is they’re trying to get the basic downs and as season goes on we will see more variation and complex packages.
Albert Okwuegbunam in Doghouse with Greg Dulcich Set to Come off IR
When the Denver Broncos traded away Noah Fant as part of the package for Russell Wilson, it was because they believed in tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Throughout the offseason, Okwuegbunam was hyped up for all the progress he was making, even as the team signed Eric Tomlinson, brought back Eric Saubert, and drafted Greg Dulcich in the third round.
WATCH: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Shocked at Being Underdogs to Rams
The 2-2 Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the 3-1 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, in 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX. Yet, despite the Cowboys' three-game winning streak and the Rams' recent struggles on the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles is now a 5.5-point favorite coming into the game.
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Jaguars vs. Texans: Foley Fatukasi Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars haven't had defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi on the practice field in the lead up to Week 5 due to a quadriceps injury sustained the week before. As a result, the veteran defensive lineman is ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Houston Texans. The other players listed...
Fixing the Panthers offense: OC Ben McAdoo says ‘I was brought here to make an impact’
The Carolina Panthers offense has a CVS-receipt length of problems. Its quarterback ranks near the bottom of almost every passing metric. Its receivers are not getting the ball enough. Its tight ends are missing blocks and dropping passes. Detailing each of those issues and the consequences they produce results in...
Colts Owner Jim Irsay Posts Odd Racey Raquel Welch Tweet After Win Over Broncos
