If you want to come for how Doja Cat does her makeup, get ready to eat your words because the queen of experimental beauty is not taking questions at this time. After spending Paris Fashion Week doing the most with her makeup — did you see her white-and-blue face paint at Monot’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show? — Doja Cat logged onto Twitter to find that some folks had less-than-kind things to say about her looks. Not that the “Planet Her” rapper cares. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Doja Cat made it clear that how she wears makeup isn’t about being attractive or following “makeup rules.” Her makeup is all about self-expression and art, as makeup should be.

