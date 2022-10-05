Read full article on original website
Related
Elite Daily
Taylor Revealed Which New Song Is Inspired By All The "Weird Rumors" About Her & Joe
As the October release of Midnights grows closer, Taylor Swift has been blessing fans with glimpses into select tracks on the album to build anticipation of what’s to come. After unveiling the album’s full tracklist on Oct. 7, Swift dove into the important meaning behind the first track, titled “Lavender Haze.” The title of the song is more than just dreamy imagery; the actual meaning of the song refers to being in love, particularly with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In speaking about the Midnights opener on Instagram, Swift got real about how her relationship with Alwyn and the “weird rumors” that have surrounded them inspired “Lavender Haze.”
Elite Daily
Margot Robbie Explained How She Feels About Lady Gaga Possibly Playing Harley Quinn
With rumors that Lady Gaga will be turning to the dark side as a new version of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is getting real about how she feels to potentially be passing down her two-toned pigtails. Robbie stepped into the role of the famous mischief-maker Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Her portrayal of the fan-favorite character was so spot-on that she returned as Harley in two more movies — Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) — but now she’s ready to pass the bat to the next Harley. And with all signs pointing to Lady Gaga as Robbie’s successor, the Suicide Squad star opened up about possibly seeing Lady Gaga become Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 5, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 5, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Kate Middleton's Royal Style Evolution Is What Dreams Are Made Of. As Kate Middleton transitioned from royal...
Elite Daily
Dua Lipa Opened Up About Her Relationship Status Amid Those Trevor Noah Rumors
It’s cuffing season, and plenty of celebs have been spotted cozying up with their new boos this year. The dating rumors are going wild with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, and now Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. ICYMI, the pair were spotted out on a dinner date in New York City on Sept. 29 and were apparently “very into each other.” Lipa took to her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service to clarify her relationship status amid the relationship rumors. Here’s what she had to say.
RELATED PEOPLE
Elite Daily
Doja Cat's Experimental Makeup Isn't "Attractive" & That's The Point
If you want to come for how Doja Cat does her makeup, get ready to eat your words because the queen of experimental beauty is not taking questions at this time. After spending Paris Fashion Week doing the most with her makeup — did you see her white-and-blue face paint at Monot’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show? — Doja Cat logged onto Twitter to find that some folks had less-than-kind things to say about her looks. Not that the “Planet Her” rapper cares. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Doja Cat made it clear that how she wears makeup isn’t about being attractive or following “makeup rules.” Her makeup is all about self-expression and art, as makeup should be.
Elite Daily
Who Plays Derek's Nephew, Lucas, On Grey's Anatomy? Meet Niko Terho
History is repeating itself on Grey’s Anatomy this season. The Season 19 premiere was filled with callbacks to vintage Grey’s Anatomy, like the plot point about an intern sleeping with her attending right before her first day (à la Mer and Der) and the scene with interns commiserating in the hallway on an unused hospital bed. But the biggest callback came in human form, thanks to new intern Lucas, who’s actually Derek’s nephew. Here’s your intro to the actor who plays Lucas, Niko Terho, who’s definitely going to be a big part of the next generation of Grey’s Anatomy.
What Horror Movie Is Absolutely Brilliant, But Too Disturbing For You To Ever Rewatch?
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Elite Daily
Gigi Reportedly Has Her “Walls Up” With Leo
The possibility of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio being together still feels like a fever dream, but it sounds like they’re really hitting it off. Rumors of their unexpected romance started in early September, about a week after DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone (aka his girlfriend of four years). Since then, the duo has been spotted out together several times, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet — not that I blame them. Both of their love lives are kinda complicated. Lest we forget that “Leo only dates 25-year-olds” jokes or Hadid and Zayn Malik’s messy breakup in October 2021. Really, considering these A-listers’ relationship history, it only makes sense that Hadid reportedly has her “walls up” with DiCaprio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elite Daily
Schmitt Enters His Bossy Era In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo
Grey Sloan Memorial is practically a whole new hospital. For Season 19, Grey’s Anatomy has had an overhaul, with a new class of interns and a rebooted residency program. Along with all those changes, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) has stepped up to take on the role of chief resident. And the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2 shows Schmitt stepping into his new power.
Comments / 0