Look: Hilary Swank expecting twins with Philip Schneider

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Hilary Swank is going to be a mom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cm3AK_0iN1rSNZ00
Hilary Swank (L), pictured with her husband, Philip Schneider, announced she's pregnant with twins on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

The 48-year-old actress is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider.

Swank shared the news Wednesday on Good Morning America .

"This is something I've been wanting for a long time -- my next thing is I'm going to be a mom," the star said. "And not just of one but of two. I can't believe it."

. @HilarySwank is going to be a mom of TWO!

Congratulations! ❤️ https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/kzuG8NkpdF — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 5, 2022

Swank confirmed her pregnancy in a subsequent interview on Live! with Kelly and Ryan .

"I'm feeling great right now," the actress said, adding that twins run in both her and Schneider's families.

"It's such a blessing. It's a total miracle. It's unbelievable," she added.

Swank and Schneider were first linked in 2016 and married in August 2018.

"It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it," Swank said of her wedding in an interview with Vogue at the time. "I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true."

Swank is known for such films as Boys Don't Cry and Million Dollar Baby . She now stars on the ABC series Alaska Daily , which premieres Thursday.

