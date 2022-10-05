Read full article on original website
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Iowa Hero Looks to Rebuild This Destroyed Florida Community
A Cedar Rapids man who knows all too well what natural disasters can do to an entire state has started making an impact on the lives of people in Florida, after hurricane Ian. Iowans are very familiar with the term derecho and know the struggles that come with rebuilding communities when disaster strikes. A Cedar Rapids man, who lives and works in Florida during the winter months, is doing what he can to help rebuild his Fort Myers community. What started out as a simple GoFundMe page has grown into something more.
Three Unbelievable Iowa Facts I Bet You Didn’t Know
It doesn't matter if you're new to Iowa, or a lifelong resident, you're likely to learn new facts about the state from time to time. Facts you didn't know, and maybe didn't even think could be tied to our state. Today I have three facts about our state for you...
Iowa Twins Show Why Regular Screenings Are So Important
During the month of October, you can plan on seeing a lot of pink throughout the state of Iowa. October is known as breast cancer awareness month for several countries throughout the world and this is a great reminder for women to schedule their yearly mammograms. According to the CDC, about 264,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.
7 South Carolina Restaurants Named With Best Shrimp and Grits in the World
Shrimp and grits are a southern staple. So I am not surprised that you can find some of the best shrimp and grits in the world right in South Carolina. As a Charleston girl, I can tell you that shrimp and grits is no joke. It is not only the brunch staple but also the must-eat whenever in Charleston. It’s something about Charleston cooking that just is good for the soul. According to food experts, South Carolina has more than one of the best shrimp and grits in the world. Can you believe it?
99-Year-Old captain flies from Chicago to Georgia to visit museum
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Decorated veteran, Captain Richard “Dick” Nelms was a special visitor Thursday at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force. Captain Nelms flew 35 missions over Germany and Nazi Occupied Europe between May 13, 1944, and Sept. 8, 1944, at just the age of 21. “I was 21. It made […]
National Pork Organization Makes Big Donations To Iowa Groups
If you were at the Luke Bryan Farm Tour this year, you may have had the opportunity to explore the partnership the show had with Farmland. But if you weren’t, the impact that partnership had on Iowa continues to be present. Farmland recently launched its second year of its...
Wawa announces plans to open new location in Georgia, then possibly 20 more
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station chainWawa plans to bring new stores to Southern and Coastal Georgia by 2024. The company's plan is to bring one station to Georgia by 2024, and based on its success, 20 more stations in the following years. Wawa made this announcement Wednesday,...
Eastern Iowa Man Hit By Car While Vacationing in New Jersey
A trip to the East Coast for a vacation quickly turned into a nightmare for an Eastern Iowa family. The Van Patten family is from Cedar Falls, Iowa. They recently made a trip out to New Jersey for a vacation and a family wedding, according to KWWL. But a tragedy occurred when a speeding car struck James Van Patten while the father of the family was crossing a street. Family members say that he is lucky to be alive. Van Patten suffered fractures to his neck and deep lacerations to his back and arm.
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
Wawa, the popular gas station and store, is coming to south Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular gas station in the northeast named Wawa is planning to bring its stores to Georgia. Unfortunately for those who live in North Georgia, the new stores will be located in southern and coastal Georgia, according to the New Jersey-based company. There are...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
Savannah ghost tour ranked among nation’s spookiest
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A ghost tour in Savannah has been ranked among the nation’s spookiest tours according to a Tripadvisor list. The list compiled ghost tours from all over the United States and compared them based on reviews by those who had attended the tours. The following are the tours that made the list. […]
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Announces Waterleaf at Salt Creek, Upscale Multi-Family Development in Savannah’s Berwick Master-Planned Community
Greenville-based Graycliff Capital Partners, LLC (Graycliff Capital), a leading developer/owner in the multi-family sector, is pleased to announce its newest multi-family development in coastal Georgia – Waterleaf at Salt Creek, located along US Highway 17 within the Berwick master-planned community in Savannah. Construction is underway on the 252-unit, Class-A...
Iowa’s Favorite Halloween Candy in 2022 Might Surprise You
Let me start by getting one thing off my chest: candy corn is delicious. Stop the hate. In general, according to the website Candystore.com, Halloween candy purchasing is going to be back on a huge upswing again this year, potentially setting a record at $3.1 billion! That's up from last year, and we all remember 2020. That year we had the whole lockdown from the pandemic and in our case the derecho. Any candy we purchased around Halloween that year was likely used for stress-eating and not handing out, as there were barely any trick-or-treaters out.
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Iowa Hosted Loretta Lynn’s VERY Last Iowa Show
Country music lost a legend on Tuesday. On October 4th, 2022 Loretta Lynn passed away at the age of 90. On the morning of her death, her family quickly released a short statement,. "Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home...
Hook, Line, and Cheaters: Midwest Fishermen Shock Fishing World
Two midwestern fishermen have taken the internet by storm as a story has broken about cheating at an end-of-the-year fishing tournament in Ohio. Not exactly the viral story most people hope happens to them. They don't call them "fish stories" for nothing. The Lake Erie Walleye Trail fishing tournament was...
Ask Asa: South Carolina man wrestles with alligators in his yard
PORT ROYAL, S.C. — How would you like to find this bad boy on your front steps? This is the third alligator Joe Anthony Smith found in his yard, a spot where his children and grandchildren play. When it rains near his home in Beaufort County's Port Royal, the...
Deadly Drug Disguised as Candy Expected Be in Iowa By Halloween
Halloween is right around the corner. Having grown up in small-town Iowa, being worried about what folks may have put in the candy they were handing out wasn't really a concern of mine. Sure, we've heard stories about people poisoning candy and the story of a man putting razor blades in apples, but we never had to worry about it.
Iowa Native To Return As Fan Favorite Character
An Iowa native is returning as a fan favorite in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your favorite superhero movies. Obviously we're all pretty familiar with Jason Momoa, aka Aquaman himself, who grew up in a town right outside of Des Moines.
