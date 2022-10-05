Read full article on original website
Dogs that fatally mauled Tennessee toddlers, injured mom were never violent, friend says
Tennessee authorities euthanized a pair of pit bulls that fatally mauled two toddlers and seriously injured their mom when she tried to save them, officials said.
Missing Colorado girl Chloe Campbell: JonBenet Ramsey's brother presses Boulder police to find 14-year-old
JonBenet Ramsey's brother is weighing in on the disappearance of Chloe Campbell, a 14-year-old girl who was last seen at Boulder High School more than a week ago.
University of Southern Maine students demand professor be replaced for saying only two sexes exist
University of Southern Maine graduate students are demanding that a professor is replaced for allegedly stating that there are only two sexes.
Saudi Arabian minister of state blames high US gas prices on lack of American refinery production
Saudi Arabian minister of state Adel Al-Jubeir says that lack of American refinery production is the cause of high U.S. gas prices on Friday's "Special Report."
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
MSNBC reporter says 'perfectly legal' for Hunter Biden to take money from foreign governments, with caveat
MSNBC defended the legality behind Hunter Biden receiving money from foreign governments through his business dealings during a report on "Morning Joe."
More than 150 House Republicans call on Biden to reject California's waiver request for green car regulations
FIRST ON FOX: Over 150 Republicans in the House of Representatives are calling on President Biden to reject California’s new radical green car regulations as the state looks to electrify its citizens’ fleet. Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio., led the charge in a letter to Biden with nearly three-fourths...
As Putin turns 70 former insider: 'Hitler didn't use chemical weapons, because he ran out of time'
As Putin turns 70, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, author of "The Russia Conundrum" warns that Putin is part of a 'gangster entourage,' and warns that Putin is being egged on by extremist forces.
Homeless Atlanta man Tasered while running from police to receive multimillion-dollar payout
An Atlanta homeless man injured by a police officer could receive millions from a lawsuit against the city, which could impact city services.
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California: source
The man accused of stabbing eight people on the Las Vegas Strip, killing two of them, is an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, sources said.
Florida 14-year-old stabs deputy multiple times: sheriff
A 14-year-old boy stabbed a Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy six times with a pocketknife, including once behind the deputy's ear, before he was arrested.
Chicago man allegedly shot, killed 2 people at party while on bond for attempted murder, prosecutors say
A Chicago man was out on bail for attempted murder when he allegedly killed two men in separate incidents during a party, prosecutors said.
Florida woman charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of 21-year-old deputy
Cheryl Williams, 46, was charged with second-degree murder and 12 other felonies in connection with the death of Polk County Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday.
Unaccompanied minors flown from border to small NY town: 'Never seen anything like this before'
The Biden administration continues sending flights of migrants, including minors, to areas of New York, arriving in the small town of Montgomery.
Migrant bus arrives near VP Kamala Harris' DC residence, more reach NYC
More migrants disembarked in Washington, D.C., Thursday near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence, as two other buses arrived in New York City.
Mandela Barnes supporters sound alarm as Ron Johnson pulls ahead in Wisconsin Senate race: 'They're losing'
The New York Times profiled the struggles of Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' Senate campaign on Thursday, with one supporter bluntly telling the newspaper "they're losing." Tom Nelson, a former opponent of Barnes in the Democratic primary, told the Times, "The campaign needs to fire its media consultant," and added, "they’re losing" against what Times writer Reid J. Epstein called "remarkably effective" Republican ads.
US Marines storm beach near disputed reef in South China Sea joint military drills
United States Marines on Friday stormed an uninhabited beach near the South China Sea in joint military exercises with the Philippines, Japan and South Korea.
Tom Brady appears to ditch wedding ring in new Instagram video about TB12 milestone amid divorce rumors
Tom Brady took to his Instagram account to share a video about a milestone he reached with his TB12 Sports brand, but appeared to not be wearing his wedding ring amid Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors.
NFL・
