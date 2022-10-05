Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Aaron Judge rumors: ESPN’s Buster Olney thinks Giants will offer more money than Yankees
A walk season for the ages. That’s what Aaron Judge had in 2022, with the New York Yankees slugger hitting an American League single-season record 62 home runs and making a run at the Triple Crown as free agency looms after the World Series. Judge, you may remember, rejected...
A-Rod, Michael Kay Phillies-Cardinals broadcast dinged for Yankees bias
The New York Yankees’ playoff run doesn’t start until Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday, but any fan who turned on Cardinals-Phillies in the Wild Card Series on ABC Friday got a dose of familiarity. The alternate Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team of Michael Kay and Alex...
3 players who should make Yankees’ ALDS roster but won’t
The New York Yankees’ 2022 regular season accomplished … basically everything it needed to accomplish. After fighting doubters all offseason, the Yanks ran away with the AL East. The Boston Red Sox are buried in last place. New York staved off an epic collapse in August, while their cross-town rival Mets encountered one in September. Aaron Judge got his history. Gerrit Cole got his franchise record. All seems right in the world.
Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole accepts Nestor Cortes as possible Game 1 starter
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole is lucky the Boston Red Sox and, most importantly, their green band box known as Fenway Park won’t be anywhere near New York’s 2022 playoff run, no matter how long it may be. Now, all that remains in front of Cole and the Yankees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Mets’ Outfielder Caught Recruiting This Star Pitcher to Queens, But Will it Work?
The New York Mets are primed to begin their playoff run on Friday night in Queens, New York, but that isn't stopping the team from looking ahead to the future. More specifically, it isn't stopping Starling Marte from looking ahead to next season, and trying to bring in more reinforcements to build the new empire in the Empire State. To further build the Mets into a powerhouse, he's looking south, to an elite starting pitcher with which he played for two seasons before arriving in Queens.
Why Jacob deGrom may not pitch for Mets in Wild Card Series
Evan Roberts of the Audacy Original Podcast “Rico Brogna” talked about Buck Showalter’s decision to only name a Game 1 starter and explained why Jacob deGrom may not pitch for the Mets in the Wild Card Series.
Yardbarker
Mets' Francisco Lindor repeats he's gifting a car to Jeff McNeil
Fans and other outsiders were recently reminded how New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor previously promised to buy teammate and infielder Jeff McNeil a car if McNeil won the batting title for the 2022 season. ESPN stats show that the competition got close on the campaign's final day but...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Back the Bats in Cardinals-Phillies, Expect Early Runs in Padres-Mets)
Playoff baseball gives off a feeling similar to the first few days of the NCAA basketball tournament, when games tip off in the late morning and go all the way through the evening. The next day, you get to get up, place more bets, and do it again. This year's...
RELATED PEOPLE
The NY Yankees Have One Major Concern According To Tim Kurkjian
It is the first day of the Major League Baseball postseason today. Finally, after that lengthy 162 game season, we have some high pressure playoff baseball. There are so many intriguing matchups which includes two of our biggest regional sports teams of interest, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees. The Mets host the Padres in a best of three National League Wildcard format which is brand new for the MLB. The Yankees have a first round bye and will host the winner of the Rays and Guardians AL Wildcard series.
What channel is the Phillies game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Phillies vs. Cardinals NL Wild Card Game 1
The Philadelphia Phillies, led by right fielder Bryce Harper, face the St. Louis Cardinals, led by third baseman Nolan Arenado, in a MLB Wild Card game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. Fans can watch the game for free via a trial of...
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: Wild-Card Saturday Results
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
ESPN
2022 MLB playoffs: Our predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series
The 2022 MLB playoffs begin Friday afternoon, debuting a new format with 12 teams hoping to raise this year's World Series trophy. The Dodgers -- who enter October with MLB's best record and a franchise record number of wins -- look to add another title to prove their 2020 championship was no fluke. Meanwhile, the Braves have hopes of becoming baseball's first repeat champions since the Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. The Yankees, on the other hand, will try to return to their early-season form and make a run at the Fall Classic from the No. 2 seed in the American League.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Padres vs. Mets Game 2: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch MLB playoffs
The second day of the MLB postseason continues with Game 2 between the Padres and Mets on Saturday evening. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. ET at Citi Field in New York. San Diego will look to advance to the NLDS after winning Game 1, 7-1, on Friday. In Game 2, the Padres will send lefty Blake Snell to the mound opposite Mets ace Jacob deGrom. The Mets will try to force a decisive Game 3 and extend their season.
MLB playoffs: Padres-Mets National League Wild Card Series | Game 1 preview
This is what all the fuss is about. The New York Mets and San Diego Padres begin their best-of-3 National League Wild Card Series Friday at Citi Field. It’s the Mets’ first playoff appearance since 2016, when they were bounced from the wild card game by the San Francisco Giants.
Ranking of MLB postseason lineups isn’t kind to Yankees
RF Aaron Judge (R) SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa (R) The reason given behind this low ranking is that it is “Judge-centric” being that Judge created 21.7% of the Yankees’ runs. The four lineups ahead of the Yankees in MLB.com’s ranking?. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers. 2. Toronto Blue...
Bless You Boys
2022 MLB Postseason predictions
Here we are once again on the outside looking in at the postseason. It’s been a rough season for Detroit Tigers fans, but as baseball fans, now we get to enjoy postseason baseball without the joy and/or pain of having a stake in the matter. The new format is also going to play out pretty well based on the schedule. The elimination of the one-game Wild Card round in favor of a best 2-of-3 format running Friday through Sunday is going to make for a really fun weekend, though I’ll forever hate that MLB inevitably buries two games in the middle of the day on Friday when no one is home to watch.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starling Marte attempts to recruit division star to the New York Mets
All New York Mets fans are stoked that Starling Marte is available for the start of the postseason. Marte is even taking things a step further to make the fan base even happier in hopes of more postseason appearances in the future. New York Mets All-Star Starling Marte recruits Sandy...
6 MLB teams have never won a World Series: Will that change this year?
There are six teams that haven't won a World Series, including one that hasn't even appeared in the World Series. Could that change this year?
What time is Amazon Prime’s NFL Thursday Night Football on tonight? Colts-Broncos live stream, TV info
The NFL returns to Amazon Prime on Thursday, Sept. 29, when the Indianapolis Colts battle the Denver Broncos. The game will be live streamed on Prime Video (free trial). Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan can sure feel each other’s pain. None of the nine NFL teams that changed quarterbacks...
All Rise! Offer For New York Yankees’ Historic Ball Hits $2M
Tuesday night, when Corey Youmans sat down in his left field seats at Globe Life Field in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, he may have dreamed that he could snag a valuable piece of history. Well, dreams come true and the baseball that Youmans caught in his glove is already worth $2 million. That number may get higher.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0