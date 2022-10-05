Here we are once again on the outside looking in at the postseason. It’s been a rough season for Detroit Tigers fans, but as baseball fans, now we get to enjoy postseason baseball without the joy and/or pain of having a stake in the matter. The new format is also going to play out pretty well based on the schedule. The elimination of the one-game Wild Card round in favor of a best 2-of-3 format running Friday through Sunday is going to make for a really fun weekend, though I’ll forever hate that MLB inevitably buries two games in the middle of the day on Friday when no one is home to watch.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO