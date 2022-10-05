Read full article on original website
bitpinas.com
More Filipinos Share Their P2P Scam Stories
Following the new scam report of BitPinas, Filipino crypto holders have shared their own experiences with peer-to-peer (P2P) scams; they also shared some scam prevention tips. Recently, BitPinas reported a new modus operating on Binance P2P, a popular crypto exchange method in the country, where it involves using a fake name and a GCash mobile number. For this scheme, the buyer tells the seller and indicates to the Binance system that they have already transferred the money via GCash, prompting the system to ask the buyer to release the crypto to the seller.
bitpinas.com
GCash Removes All Links in Text Messages, Emails
Mobile wallet giant GCash will move its transaction confirmation messages to its in-app inbox and will remove all the links on its SMS and email messages, Globe Telecom announced. The Globe-backed “financial app” is said to take this move to combat scammers and fraudsters. “These come on the...
