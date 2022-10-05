Read full article on original website
Related
Lucky Buck Escapes Death When Bowhunter’s Arrow Is Blocked By A Tiny Twig
There’s no bigger rush than sitting in the deer stand on a cool morning, spotting a nice buck casually walk within range, drawing back…. Seriously, the adrenaline kick is through the roof. And every now and then, you’ll get lucky enough for that buck to walk straight up, right...
Watch baseball fan get slapped after making ‘fake proposal’ to his girlfriend during game using ring pop
NOT every proposal can be picture perfect. This proved the case for a couple at a recent Toronto Blue Jays MLB game where an attempted proposal went horribly wrong. Up in the stands and with a camera rolling in the background, the male fan is seen getting down on one knee to the shock of (presumably) his girlfriend.
MLB・
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
59K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1