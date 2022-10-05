Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Cornelius Johnson caps 98-yard drive for Michigan with brilliant catch-and-run TD
Michigan is in a tight race against Indiana on Saturday. The Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied 10-all. The Wolverines had a slow start against Indiana, struggling with third-down conversions and having a field goal blocked. On the other side of the ball, the defense also struggled, giving up big chunks of yardage and 4 third-down conversions to the Hoosiers.
JJ McCarthy throws first interception of 2022 as Indiana snuffs out dangerous drive by Michigan
Indiana was locked in a head-to-head battle with Michigan on Saturday, taking the lead early in the game. The Hoosiers were keeping it close in Bloomington, even though the Wolverines entered the game against the Hoosiers as a 23.5-point favorite. The Wolverines had a slow offensive start against a stout...
Jim Harbaugh updates outlook for key Michigan OL following injury vs. Indiana
Michigan offensive tackle Trente Jones suffered a serious lower leg injury and was carted off in the 31-10 win at Indiana. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed in his press conference that the senior tackle likely suffered a high ankle sprain. It is not known the extent of Jones’ high ankle...
Officials in Michigan-Indiana game are getting blasted for weak showing in Bloomington
It seems that neither side of the Michigan-Indiana matchup is happy with the officiating thus far. For example, Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell was penalized for a fairly innocuous gesture. The gesture by Harrell is fairly common in all levels of football in 2022. Twitter was full of reactions from both...
Mark Cuban produces brilliant troll of Michigan during Big Noon Kickoff appearance
Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, made an appearance on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff in advance of the Michigan-Indiana matchup. Cuban, who is an Indiana alumnus, took the opportunity to troll the Michigan fanbase. “You know I’m a huge IU fan, go IU, beat Michigan,” said Cuban...
Michigan becomes first program to notch bowl eligibility in 2022
Michigan took down Indiana 31-10 on Saturday. Although it was not their best performance, the win made the WOlverines the first bowl-eligible team in 2022. Fox College Football announced on Twitter after the win that the Wolverines were bowl eligible. With the win, No. 4 Michigan advanced to 6-0 on...
Blake Corum torches IU defense with brilliant cut for huge gain
Blake Corum and Michigan are off and running against Indiana. After getting the ball off the opening kickoff, the Wolverines did not spend much time before finding the end zone. Michigan covered 77 yards in just over 2 minutes with Corum providing most of the fireworks on the drive. In...
Mike Hart's status updated during FOX broadcast of Michigan-Indiana game
Mike Hart was involved in a scary scene Saturday during Michigan’s visit to Indiana. During a commercial break after a score by the Hoosiers, Hart collapsed on Michigan’s sideline. He was eventually carted off the field but was conscious during his departure. With halftime approaching, sideline reporter Jenny...
Big Noon Kickoff reveals B1G East location for broadcast in Week 7
Big Noon Kickoff was in Bloomington in Week 6 for the much-anticipated Michigan-Indiana matchup. In Week 7, the crew will be on the scene of a Michigan game again, this time in Ann Arbor for the Penn State-Michigan game. Penn State is on a bye week in Week 6, so...
Key Michigan State DB reportedly dressed for game vs. OSU after significant injury absence
Xavier Henderson is in uniform and could be active today for Michigan State’s matchup with Ohio State. The senior defensive back, who was a captain for the Spartans in all 13 games in 2021, has been out since suffering a leg injury in Week 1 against Western Michigan. This...
TreVeyon Henderson shows major respect following injury to Michigan State's Jaden Mangham
Michigan State freshman DB Jaden Mangham was carted off the field on Saturday after colliding with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. The entire MSU team gathered around Mangham on the field, and OSU head coach Ryan Day joined the crowd. Before Mangham was carted off the field, Henderson made his way over, and in a fantastic show of sportsmanship, embraced the injured player. As he was being driven off the field, Mangham gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd.
Marvin Harrison Jr. fights through pass interference for contested TD catch against Michigan State
Marvin Harrison Jr. is leading the way for Ohio State’s receivers once again. He scored the first touchdown of the game for the Buckeyes. C.J. Stroud trusted Harrison on a contested throw that led to a touchdown. Stroud caught a 19-yard touchdown pass to break the 0-0 tie. There was pass interference called on the play, but it didn’t matter as Harrison had already scored.
Ohio State as the No. 1 team in the country? Fans, media make case following first half vs. MSU
Ohio State’s offense was rolling through the Michigan State defense in the first half. The Buckeyes went into halftime up 35-13. The Ohio State offense had 429 total yards of offense in a dominant first half in East Lansing. Many fans made their case for Ohio State to be the No. 1 ranked team in the country after how the Buckeyes played.
Jaden Mangham, MSU DB, carted off the field following violent collision with TreVeyon Henderson
Jaden Mangham, a freshman defensive back for Michigan State, was carted off the field following a scary collision with Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson. Mangham was loaded onto the cart and fitted with a full neck brace. Henderson, who was on the other end of the hit, came over to...
Ohio State will have 11 players out for B1G East meeting with Michigan State, 1 game time decision, per report
Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple contributors for Saturday’s 4 p.m. EST kickoff against Michigan State. Nathan Baird of Cleveland.com updated the status of the injured players here. Running back Miyan Williams is the biggest addition to the injury report. The redshirt sophomore was seen with a brace...
Jim Harbaugh shares team's mindset, response to Mike Hart's medical emergency
Jim Harbaugh posted a message on social media about the Mike Hart incident that happened on the Michigan sidelines. The assistant coach was carted off the field due to a medical emergency against Indiana. Hart collapsed on the Michigan sidelines during a commercial break after a Hoosiers touchdown. Harbaugh’s message...
Michigan vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
Penn State and Michigan never met on the football field before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten in 1993, so this is a young rivalry by this conference’s standards. The Wolverines have had the better of it, winning 15 of 25 meetings through 2021. Only 11 games in...
Michigan State cashes in huge mistake by CJ Stroud for pick-6 vs. Buckeyes
Michigan State capitalized on a rare C.J. Stroud mistake. Stroud was intercepted by Michigan State defensive back Charles Brantley, who took it 32 yards to the house. There were no Buckeye receivers in the area, suggesting some miscommunication between Stroud and his target. This is only the 3rd interception of Stroud’s season.
Rapid Reaction: Cast changes, but show remains the same as Ohio State rolls over Michigan State
In a season in which its one consistency seems to be the results, Ohio State played without its leading rusher and again without its preseason top wide receiver available. But the results were the same, as Ohio State blasted Michigan State 49-20 Saturday in East Lansing. With leading rusher Miyan...
Ryan Day addresses injury concerns for TreVeyon Henderson following early departure vs. MSU
Ryan Day didn’t have many concerns for his No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, but his biggest concern was a potential injury to running back TreVeyon Henderson. In the 3rd quarter, Henderson was hit hard in the leg, which forced him to leave. Day said Henderson could have gotten back...
