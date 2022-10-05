Commissioners congratulate Buncombe’s HHS for award, honor regional manufacturing, conserve nearly 600 acres

Read full article on original website
Council to take first look at “plastic reduction” ordinance
Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)
Local organizations update Buncombe on opioid response
The opioid crisis is bad everywhere in North Carolina. It’s worse in Buncombe County. According to figures shared with the county Board of Commissioners by Dr. Shuchin Shukla, a physician and opioid crisis educator with the Mountain Area Health Education Center, Buncombe’s rate of overdose deaths has exceeded the statewide average since at least 2016. In 2021, the county suffered 45.2 deaths per 100,000 residents, compared with 35.8 deaths per 100,000 for North Carolina as a whole.
City Council Agenda – Oct. 11
The electronic agenda for the October 11, City Council formal meeting is now available by clicking on the link below. If you have any questions, please call the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5601. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and...
WNC explores tiny homes as housing solution
Western North Carolina leaders have been thinking big when it comes to the region’s affordable housing crisis, with Buncombe County alone aiming to create or preserve up to 3,150 affordable units by 2030. But when it comes to actually building those spaces, some in the area are also thinking small.
Recovery community seeks to stop more overdoses with naloxone
On Sept. 13, Buncombe County Health & Human Services issued an alert on social media and to local groups like the Homeless Coalition about a spike in overdoses in the county. “Please be advised, over the last several days there has been a continued spike in probable overdoses in Buncombe County,” the email alert from spokesperson Stacey Wood read. The alert continued, “we strongly encourage agencies to distribute naloxone,” and it urged drug users to test substances with fentanyl test strips before use.
Buskers, downtown businesses grapple over amplification
Andrew Fletcher knows the ingredients for the best busking experience in downtown Asheville: “The right band, the right spot and the right weather.” That combination yields the perfect recipe for tips, he says. One ingredient that isn’t necessary for street performers, says Fletcher, is an amplifier. “The better-tipped...
Letter: Thanks for speaking out about students’ needs
After reading Olivia Senor’s commentary on “Emphasis on Excellence: Does Pushing Students to Succeed Foster Achievement or Cause Harm?” [Sept. 21, Xpress] and as a teacher myself for over 26 years, I want to congratulate her for getting down to the facts about what is not working in our present school system on the whole. Too much emphasis is put on the achievers, and so many children are left behind.
Leaf it alone
We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.
UNC Asheville unveils second solar panel installation, doubling campus solar production
UNC Asheville celebrated the installation of its second solar panel array with a ribbon cutting at the University’s Reuter Center, home of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, on Sept. 23, 2022. This 26-kW solar installation will double UNC Asheville’s current solar power production and propel the University towards its commitment to be carbon neutral by 2050.
