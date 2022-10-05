Commissioners congratulate Buncombe’s HHS for award, honor regional manufacturing, conserve nearly 600 acres

Asheville residents might want to start getting into the habit of leaving reusable grocery bags in the car. Members of Asheville City Council will take the first steps in considering an ordinance that would regulate single-use plastic throughout the city during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Developed by Plastic-Free WNC, a coalition of environmental nonprofits including MountainTrue and the WNC Sierra Club, the ordinance would ban plastic bags and plastic foam products while establishing a 10-cent fee on paper bags. (People using federal food benefits such as SNAP would be exempt from the fee.)

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO