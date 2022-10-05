ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

everythinglubbock.com

The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help

LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For

LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

U&I Conference, Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be speaking

LUBBOCK, Texas—Keeping kids safe online is important and Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be sharing ways to make this happen. Plus, there are cybersecurity dangers that he will address. Learn more from Mike at the U&I Conference on Tuesday, October 18. Get you tickets and more information at uandiconference.com.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Meet this kitten and give it a forever home

This is just one of several kittens and cats that are at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Are you thinking about adopting a fur baby?

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Animal Service provides a temporary home for dogs and cats until they find suitable and permanent new homes. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can adopt, set up play dates and even foster. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Cotton Court hotel hosting Wine and Wag Happy Hour

LUBBOCK, Texas—Bring your furry friend to enjoy dog treats, and fun in the courtyard while you sip the finest wines in Lubbock. Wine & Way will take place at the Cotton Court Hotel every Thursday until the end of the year from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bar dog wine available while supplies last. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘The best way to teach people about my culture is through the food’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven years ago, Marienid Penalbert took a chance on herself and left Puerto Rico for the Hub City for better opportunities. Penalbert has expressed her Puerto Rican culture to Lubbockites for the last 7 years describing her people as, “very happy people. We love to feed people. We are bubbly. And it’s a culture that we’re very familiar. We love to welcome, everyone. And that’s part of who I am.”
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office

LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Liam is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!

The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Liam as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 6. Reach out to LAS to adopt Liam at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Liam!
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam

LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase

LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
LUBBOCK, TX

