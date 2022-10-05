Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
The Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center needs our help
LUBBOCK, Texas—Not ready to adopt a fur baby? There are other ways we can provide our help to the Lubbock Animal Service. They are over packed and are always in need of volunteers to play with the dogs and cats. They even need foster fur baby parents to help with the over crowding. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Los Hermanos Familia hosting Hispanic Heritage Month concert on Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Los Hermanos Familia will host their annual Hispanic Heritage Month Free Outdoor Concert on Saturday, October 8. According to a press release from Los Hermanos Familia, the concert will take place a LHUCA Plaza from 4:00 – 9:00 p.m. The address is 511 Avenue K.
everythinglubbock.com
UMC Health System listed among 2022 Best Companies to Work For
LUBBOCK, Texas — UMC Health System was named one of the 2022 Best Companies to Work For by the Texas Association of Business. According to a press release from UMC Health System, 100 companies are identified, recognized and honored as the best places of employment in Texas. “I am...
everythinglubbock.com
Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everythinglubbock.com
The KLBK Adopt-A-Thon is this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— You can adopt a pet from the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center and be part of the Adopt-A-Thon goal. Adopt this weekend through Saturday, October 8 at the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon. You will receive free adoption and microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Blackwater Draw benefit concert for National Veterans Wellness and Healing Center
LUBBOCK, Texas— Blackwater Draw is back at the Cactus along with Caldwell Collective for a night of incredible music. All proceed from the show will benefit the National Veterans Wellness & Healing Center in Angel Fire, NM. For tickets visit the Cactus Theater website.
everythinglubbock.com
Clint Roof joins the faculty at Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine
AMARILLO and LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo recently announced the addition of Clint Roof as an an assistant professor of general veterinary practice. According to a press release and the Texas Tech Today website, Roof will help new veterinarians become confident...
everythinglubbock.com
U&I Conference, Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be speaking
LUBBOCK, Texas—Keeping kids safe online is important and Mike Bazar with Bazar Solutions will be sharing ways to make this happen. Plus, there are cybersecurity dangers that he will address. Learn more from Mike at the U&I Conference on Tuesday, October 18. Get you tickets and more information at uandiconference.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com
Meet this kitten and give it a forever home
This is just one of several kittens and cats that are at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The goal is to place all dogs and cats with a new home this weekend. They are offering free adoptions and free microchips. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Are you thinking about adopting a fur baby?
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Animal Service provides a temporary home for dogs and cats until they find suitable and permanent new homes. You can be part of the KLBK Adopt-A-Thon at the Lubbock Animal Shelter Adoption Center through Saturday, October 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. You can adopt, set up play dates and even foster. Reach out to get more information: @LubbockAnimalShelterAdoptionCenter, 806-775-2057.
everythinglubbock.com
Cotton Court hotel hosting Wine and Wag Happy Hour
LUBBOCK, Texas—Bring your furry friend to enjoy dog treats, and fun in the courtyard while you sip the finest wines in Lubbock. Wine & Way will take place at the Cotton Court Hotel every Thursday until the end of the year from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Bar dog wine available while supplies last. For more information visit the Facebook event page.
everythinglubbock.com
Hispanic Heritage Month: ‘The best way to teach people about my culture is through the food’
LUBBOCK, Texas — Seven years ago, Marienid Penalbert took a chance on herself and left Puerto Rico for the Hub City for better opportunities. Penalbert has expressed her Puerto Rican culture to Lubbockites for the last 7 years describing her people as, “very happy people. We love to feed people. We are bubbly. And it’s a culture that we’re very familiar. We love to welcome, everyone. And that’s part of who I am.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
everythinglubbock.com
Fort Hood to be renamed after TTU graduate, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
LUBBOCK, Texas — Fort Hood Army Post is officially set to be renamed after General Richard E. Cavazos, a graduate of Texas Tech University and the first Hispanic four-star general in Texas. After the name. by the Naming Commission in June, Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin announced approval of...
everythinglubbock.com
Reliant Energy holds ribbon cutting for new Lubbock office
LUBBOCK, Texas— Reliant Energy held a ribbon cutting for its new Lubbock office on Friday. “The new office signifies Reliant’s commitment to serving the local community as areas of Lubbock transition to a competitive retail electricity market next year,” the press release said. The press release also...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock couple presented with community award at Frenship High School football game
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock couple received the Community Connector award from Dave Campbell’s Texas Football and Optimum on Friday at the football game between Frenship and Midland Legacy. Randy and Luann Curry received a commemorative football, and a $1,000 donation will be made to the Tiger program in...
everythinglubbock.com
‘A memory I won’t forget,’ Lubbock man saves trapped cats after apartment fire
LUBBOCK, Texas – After the huge fire at the Boulders at Lakeridge apartments Monday, one Lubbock man heard some pets might be missing from their owners, and he stepped up to help. Joey Hernandez was a United States Army Ranger for 12 years, and now he said he looks...
everythinglubbock.com
Liam is KLBK’s Pet of the Day!
The Lubbock Animal shelter & KLBK featured Liam as their Pet of the Day for Thursday October 6. Reach out to LAS to adopt Liam at 806-775-2057. Watch the full video above to learn more about Liam!
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock Fire Rescue warns of potential scam
LUBBOCK, Texas— Lubbock Fire Rescue warned the public about a potential scam in a social media post on Thursday. “We’ve received reports of scammers targeting Lubbock citizens through text messaging sharing a link to buy LFR T-shirt,” the social media post said. LFR said they would never...
everythinglubbock.com
LISD, two schools use ‘secure protocol’ at end of LPD chase
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two schools, Bayless Elementary and Atkins Middle School, went into a ‘secure protocol’ due to a police chase in the area, the Lubbock Independent School District said. A suspect who led units on a chase at 11:05 a.m. starting at 58th Street and Temple...
everythinglubbock.com
LPD Major Crash Unit mapping operation, Friday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas – Following a crash that hospitalized Benjamin Kitchens, 19, the Lubbock Police Department will conduct a mapping investigation Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The operation is expected to take an hour. “Avenue X will be closed at 8th Street for northbound traffic, while southbound traffic will be...
Comments / 0