Read full article on original website
Related
Man Charged for Threatening to Kill Northport Judge During Video Call
An Alabama man is facing a new felony charge after he allegedly threatened to kill a Northport municipal judge during a video call earlier this year. In court documents filed Thursday, a Northport police investigator said the suspect, Tchaka Jermaine Lanier, was scheduled to have a video court hearing with local judge Paul Patterson on June 10th, 2022.
18-year-old charged with capital murder in Center Point shooting
William Ayala Torres was arrested and charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Maurice Chambers. Deputies found Chambers body after responding to Charter East Apartments on reports of a person shot on October 6.
Police say fatal shooting by Alabama tow truck driver was justifiable
Birmingham police say a fatal shooting of a man by a tow truck driver has been ruled justifiable homicide. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have received a ruling in connection to the homicide investigation of Adarius Peterson. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Peterson reportedly got into...
ABC 33/40 News
23-year-old killed in Center Point; Five suspects in custody
Five people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Center Point, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The office said deputies were dispatched around 4:38 p.m. Thursday to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Northport Police Find 5 Pounds of Marijuana During Search of Home
Police in Northport discovered more than five pounds of marijuana in a home they were clearing this weekend, court documents filed Monday say. In a recently filed deposition, investigators said officers were called to a residence in the city Saturday by someone who was afraid for their life. Because the...
Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death
An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
ABC 33/40 News
Stallworth found guilty in Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney kidnapping
When the final verdict was read, the family of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney looked relieved with some members crying. Homicide detectives who worked the case were also emotional in the moment. "Several times during the trial, I couldn’t help but turn around and look at the family and notice there was...
Tuscaloosa Man Arrested for Shooting Ex-Girlfriend’s Tire After Breakup
A Tuscaloosa man faces felony charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend's car tire following a breakup Monday evening. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, police responded to a residence in Hay Court Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 7:15 p.m. where police found 31-year-old Ronald Bernard Williams, Jr. at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
29-year-old convicted in 2018 shooting in Gate City that killed Birmingham man
A 29-year-old man has been convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham. Melvin Akeem Taylor was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The shooting happened...
Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
wvtm13.com
One killed, another injured in shooting near Birmingham market
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues at this time for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Birmingham on Thursday. Officer Truman Fitzgerald, of the Birmingham Police Department, told news media during a briefing that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 7500 block of Georgia Road at about 10:30 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Former Brookside police chief Mike Jones indicted for impersonating officer
Former Brookside Chief of Police Michael Ryan Jones was indicted last month for 'impersonating a peace officer' in Covington County. Jones was arrested in back in May. According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, Jones was accused of using his police badge to identify himself as Brookside's police chief in an attempt to avoid traffic tickets on April 12.
wbrc.com
Experts shed light on why autopsy photos in Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney’s death aren’t being shared with public
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re learning more about the kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. She was taken from the Tom Brown Housing Authority Village back in 2019. One of the accused, Patrick Stallworth, is in court on two federal kidnapping charges. On day three...
56-year-old man killed in Hueytown crash
A 56-year-old Hueytown man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
Person shot to death in Birmingham’s Gate City neighborhood
The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Georgia Road near Georgia Road Fish and Wings.
alabamanews.net
Marion Police & SBI Investigate Stabbing Death in Marion
A Marion man is dead — and a murder investigation is now underway — after a stabbing at a Marion apartment complex. It’s the first murder committed in the city of Marion — in the past several years. Police Chief Tony Bufford — says officers responded...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman struck and killed by car in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity or...
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
wbrc.com
Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
Comments / 0