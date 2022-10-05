ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

ABC 33/40 News

23-year-old killed in Center Point; Five suspects in custody

Five people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after a person was found shot to death at an apartment complex in Center Point, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. The office said deputies were dispatched around 4:38 p.m. Thursday to the Charter East Apartments on reports of a person...
CENTER POINT, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man convicted of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney which led to child’s death

An Alabama man was convicted Friday in the kidnapping which resulted in the death of a 3-year-old girl lured away from a birthday party with candy. A federal jury convicted Patrick Devone Stallworth, 42, of Birmingham, for kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Federal Bureau of Investigation Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.
ABC 33/40 News

Stallworth found guilty in Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney kidnapping

When the final verdict was read, the family of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney looked relieved with some members crying. Homicide detectives who worked the case were also emotional in the moment. "Several times during the trial, I couldn’t help but turn around and look at the family and notice there was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

One killed, another injured in shooting near Birmingham market

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The search continues at this time for a suspect involved in a fatal shooting in Birmingham on Thursday. Officer Truman Fitzgerald, of the Birmingham Police Department, told news media during a briefing that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 7500 block of Georgia Road at about 10:30 a.m.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Former Brookside police chief Mike Jones indicted for impersonating officer

Former Brookside Chief of Police Michael Ryan Jones was indicted last month for 'impersonating a peace officer' in Covington County. Jones was arrested in back in May. According to Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman, Jones was accused of using his police badge to identify himself as Brookside's police chief in an attempt to avoid traffic tickets on April 12.
BROOKSIDE, AL
alabamanews.net

Marion Police & SBI Investigate Stabbing Death in Marion

A Marion man is dead — and a murder investigation is now underway — after a stabbing at a Marion apartment complex. It’s the first murder committed in the city of Marion — in the past several years. Police Chief Tony Bufford — says officers responded...
MARION, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman struck and killed by car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was killed after being hit by a car in Fairfield Wednesday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office the incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. in the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity or...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Bessemer man’s family searching for answers in love one’s disappearance

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are still looking for a Bessemer man who went missing at the end of September and his family is desperate for answers. “If you know anything, just help us out because its hurts. Y’all know my brother don’t bother nobody,” Robin Jefferson said in tears while talking about her brother’s disappearance.
BESSEMER, AL

