G2 and Astralis to miss IEM Rio CSGO Major after RMR upsets
G2 Esports and Astralis will both miss the Rio CSGO Major after upsets against GamersLegion and forZe respectfully. This is both teams’ first time missing a Major in over five years. In the RMR Road to Rio 2022 Europe tournament, both Astralis and G2 Esports lost in their respective...
Bjergsen reportedly left Team Liquid, considering LCS and LEC offers
Multiple sources state that Bjergsen will be a free agent going into 2023, and that he’s taking offers from both LCS and LEC teams to find his new home. Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg is a player that has defined the modern LCS. His time on TSM molded him into one of the most tenured, respected, and recognized players in North America.
FIFA 23 players praise power shooting as best new feature
FIFA 23 introduces a long laundry list of new features, but power shooting stands out among the crowd for some players. Players are still learning the ropes of FIFA 23, but the game’s meta is beginning to take shape. Most notably, the lengthy AcceleRATE trait completely changes how players view taller players. Usually, bulkier players are labeled ‘clunky’ by the community, but FIFA 23 balances the scales.
FIFA 23 players discover EA mistake with meta lengthy AcceleRATE trait
FIFA 23 players have discovered an EA mistake which may stop players from being able to make their players ‘lengthy’, as the meta pace trait continues to dominate Ultimate Team. Since FIFA 23 dropped at the end of September, the entire Ultimate Team community has clamored over the...
What is sniping in FIFA 23? Ultimate Team trading tactic explained
The recent release of FIFA 23 has plenty of players curious about ‘sniping’. Here, we run through what the phrase means, break down how Ultimate Team players do it and discuss EA’s stance on it. The release of a new FIFA means Ultimate Team players are scrambling...
Spanish giants KOI enter LEC through Rogue partnership
KOI and Rogue have announced their partnership on October 6, after months of reporting that the two were set to combine forces, which has led to the Spanish organization taking over Rogue’s LEC spot. KOI, founded by Ibai Llanos, one of the most popular Twitch streamers in the world,...
Overwatch 2 players flame Blizzard over “greedy” Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 players have hit out at Blizzard over the expensive nature of the Battle Pass, claiming that it is the “greediest” implementation of the system. Blizzard’s launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth, but following on from the server issues and bugs, players have now turned their anger toward the Battle Pass. The Overwatch 2 Battle Pass enables players to level up, claim new cosmetics, and unlock new heroes like Kiriko.
Overwatch 2 Game Director accidentally leaks details about Season 2’s tank hero
Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller revealed a bit more than he probably intended to about the next hero scheduled to release in Season 2. After many years, Overwatch 2 is finally playable. Despite a series of major hiccups at launch including two massive DDoS attacks that hammered the game’s servers, things have stabilized and players can enjoy the game.
MarkZ proposes new Worlds format that removes play-ins entirely
LCS analyst Mark “MarkZ” Zimmerman has proposed a brand-new Worlds format that’ll remove the need for the Play-Ins stage entirely. The Worlds 2022 Group Stage is just about to kick off following the conclusion of Play-Ins, and once again the League of Legends community is on the topic of whether or not we need to see future changes to the tournament format.
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”
Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
Apex Legends dev shuts down requests for Loba bracelet buffs
An Apex Legends dev has shut down calls for a buff to Loba’s bracelet, claiming they don’t want the “loot specialist to also be a top-tier skirmisher.”. Always on the hunt for the next upgrade in Apex Legends, Loba’s kit is centered around securing the best loot for her and her squad.
Riot adds hilarious Valorant easter egg to immortalize crashies’ Fracture zipline Ace
Riot Games just added a hilarious new easter egg to the Fracture map in Valorant in order to remember the iconic Ace from then-OpTic crashies over BOOM Esports. After a year of fighting to earn a spot at Valorant Champions, the ultimate tournament for the calendar year, every squad from around the globe was looking to put their best foot forward in the event. With a million dollar prize pool up for grabs, there was no time to mess around.
Las Vegas Legion reveal CDL roster for Modern Warfare 2 season
The newly formed Las Vegas Legion have revealed their Call of Duty League roster for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 season. The release of a new Call of Duty title also means the beginning of a new esports season for all competitive CoD fans. Details are rapidly piling up about...
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
Asmongold defends Blizzard over Overwatch 2 microtransactions
Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold believes the Overwatch 2 microtransaction complaints are “delusional” and has defended Blizzard for the game’s current monetization. Many members of the Overwatch 2 community have called out Blizzard for its pricey skins and cosmetics, noting how the Battle Pass is worse than the game’s previous lootbox system. In fact, it can take months for certain in-game items to be unlocked for free, while others are locked behind a paywall.
Overwatch 2 chat bug is buying skins without players even realizing
An Overwatch 2 chat bug is causing players to accidentally purchase skins, leaving them with purchases that can’t be refunded. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. So far, there have been a number of server problems and other issues that have stopped players from accessing the game. However, a new chat-related bug is proving to be one of the most frustrating.
How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error
Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
Dr Disrespect claims Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon is far better than Storm Point “snooze”
Moustached YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect has hit out at Apex Legends’ Storm Point map, claiming Kings Canyon is far superior than the tropical environment which dropped with Season 11. Apex Legends’ map rotation has become a hot topic in the community. When the game just boasted Kings Canyon there...
How to unlock every hero in Overwatch 2
With 35 Overwatch 2 characters available to play as from launch, there are plenty of heroes to try and unlock. Here’s how you can get a full roster of heroes. Everyone has their favorite hero when it comes to Overwatch, but not all characters are available at the beginning of Overwatch 2. Thankfully, most of them aren’t too hard to unlock, all they take is a little dedication and quite a bit of gameplay.
