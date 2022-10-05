Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in Maine
If you live in the state of Maine and you also happen to love seafood then you are in the right place so keep on reading. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Maine that are well-known for serving delicious food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are equally praised by both local people and travellers and have excellent online reviews. So if you happen to live in the area, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
4 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of three absolutely gorgeous beaches in Maine that are a good choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are spending your free time with, make sure you visit these beaches if you have the chance.
The Top 4 of This Best School Districts in Maine List All Have Something in Common
We all want the best education for our kids and I feel like our public schools do a pretty good job of providing that as best they can. But how do our schools rank here in Maine when it comes to quality of education?. Niche is a website tool that...
WATCH: This Sweet New England Kitty is the Perfect Bobcat Babysitter
It's always precious when one animal takes another under its wing. Not only does the unconventionality make for an adorable sight, but it's heartwarming to see animals look out for one another despite their differences. One sweet kitty did just that when placed on babysitting duty for a young bobcat...
An $850 check is coming from the state of Maine
photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash) How does a financial boost sound right now? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way if you meet the requirements set by the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
DVM 360
PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location
This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
Two Maine schools report high PFAS levels in recent water samples
SURRY, Maine — Recent water samples taken from two Maine schools show high levels of toxic chemicals known as PFAS, school officials said. Union 93 Superintendent Reg Ruhlin told NEWS CENTER Maine that the recent water samples came from Surry Elementary School and Blue Hill Consolidated School. PFAS was...
WGME
Some Portland fans no longer allowed to attend cross-town games under new district policy
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland School District is changing who can go to which high school games because of fights. It's a big change to school sporting events that some students and parents say is a bad call, especially since the fan experience is a big part of the game.
Construction of service dog training center in Maine moving forward
OXFORD, Maine — After some delays, construction on a first-of-its-kind training center for service and therapy dogs is back on track. The center is the vision of a Maine Army veteran. Christy Gardner credits her service dog for helping her get through tough times. Enduring devastating injuries while serving...
