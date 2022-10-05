ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oktoberfest at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Raise your steins and get ready to cheers to Oktoberfest. The Hofbrahaus is the place to be with celebrity guests keg tappings, giant pretzels and loud music. Jillian Lopez is joined by Jessica Maass and Kevin Binowski to tell us all about it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Big Boys Toys convention returns to Las Vegas

From fatigue-resistant motorcycles toa full-motion precision flight simulator, Big Boys Toys has the latest products that are changing the face of luxury. This year’s showcase will also include designer watches and multimillion-dollar art. Las Vegas Convention Center, bbtvegas.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Showgirls and models: The show must go on, with safety in mind

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The show must go on for hundreds of performers and models in the Entertainment Capital of the World, who proudly donned the iconic Las Vegas Showgirl costume the day after the attack on the Strip. From trained stage performers and showgirls, to models, brand ambassadors...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

How to navigate traffic during the Las Vegas Pride Parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off this Friday in downtown Las Vegas and is expected to add to the traffic in the heart of the city. The Las Vegas Pride Parade kicks off at 6 p.m. and begins at the intersection of 4th Street and Bridger Avenue. The parade procession will run along 4th Street, heading northbound.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ethel M announces dates for holiday cactus garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marking its 29th year, Ethel M Chocolates has announced it will once again host its beloved holiday cactus garden. According to its website, the holiday cactus garden will run from Nov. 4 through Jan. 1, 2022. Ethel M says the attraction will be open nightly...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Strip Could Soon See A New 43-Story Resort

This may come as a shock (not really), but the Las Vegas Strip could soon see a brand new 43-story resort and casino at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to an article posted by Eli Segall on ReviewJournal.com, billionaire Tilman Fertitta has filed plans with the Clark County Commission to build an upscale project on approximately 6 acres of land on the southeast corner of the Strip at Harmon. Clark County records show that plans include “restaurants, convention space, a spa, wedding chapel, auto showroom, and a theater with around 2,500 seats,” plus “suites, villas, VIP salons, and a bar and lounge for high-limit gamblers.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
thesilversword.com

Top 6 Places to Visit in Las Vegas

While many know Las Vegas as a party-centric city, I grew up there bereft of any of the activities that are commonly associated with it. I spent a lot of my childhood going to casinos, but for their restaurants, movie theaters, and bowling alleys. I recently sat on a slot machine for the first time this past summer after turning 21, which was anticlimactic and unenthusiastic.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Huge New Upscale Resort Coming To The Las Vegas Strip

A huge new upscale resort is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. A billionaire from Houston, named Tilman Fertitta, is behind the project. Fertitta recently filed plans to build a hotel-casino on a piece of real estate he purchased. The land is approximately six acres at the southeast corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. That’s between where the MGM Grand and Planet Hollywood are.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Be My Travel Muse

The 11 Best Day Trips from Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas is a destination in itself. The Strip has so much to offer, plus there are all of the gems just a stone’s throw from it. But if you’ve been many, many times like I have, or just want to get away from the madness, what are your options for day trips?
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

9 Must-Do Halloween Family Fun Events In Las Vegas

It’s here! It’s here! October is here!! I’m not excited, you’re excited! But seriously, we can hardly contain ourselves. It’s the month of all things spooky and Las Vegas is getting her Halloween decorations out. And kiddos old and young are looking forward to the Halloween family fun around the corner.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA

FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES RETURN OF EPIC DRINKSGIVING BLACKOUT PARTY WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23 WITH FLO RIDA. Multi-award-winning artist, Flo Rida, will host the highly anticipated Blackout party for Fremont Street Experience’s DrinksGiving party on November 23 alongside The Great Onesie Bar Crawl. (Photo Credit: Black Raven Films) Fremont Street...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Disney immersive experience to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced that it will open an immersive experience in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Walt Disney Animation Studios has partnered with Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of Immersive Van Gogh, to bring the “Disney Animation: Immersive Experience” to Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV

