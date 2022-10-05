Read full article on original website
SC woman battling early onset Alzheimer’s raises thousands of dollars for Columbia event
LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) — According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 95,000 South Carolinians live with the disease. Saturday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Columbia hopes to raise 250 thousand dollars to go towards research for a cure. One Midlands resident who suffers from the disease who...
Richland County Detention Center holding Hiring Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for applicants. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event will be Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive. Our...
Local Living: Palmetto Peanut Boil & Woofstock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—In our look at Local Living, it is time to celebrate the official state snack tomorrow at the 15th annual Palmetto Peanut Boil. During the event, teams will compete for the title of “best boiled peanut” in South Carolina. There will also be music, food, and fun for the entire family.
Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
TYRELL OWENS-RILEY: Columbia and law enforcement communities honor late CPD officer
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Last month, a Columbia Police Officer unexpectedly died during a training exercise. Thursday morning, fellow officers, friends and family came to remember 31-year-old Tyrell Owens-Riley. In his 31 years on earth, Tyrell Owens-Riley served his country in the Marines and his community with the Columbia...
Help dogs find a home at Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – You have the chance to give a dog a forever home at the Woofstock 2022 fundraiser!. It starts Sunday from 1 – 6 p.m. at the Icehouse Amphitheater at 107 West Main Street. The Lexington County Animal Services says all proceeds will benefit...
CPD searches for elderly man missing for nearly a week
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police SUV investigators are actively searching for an elderly man they say has been missing nearly a week. According to authorities, family member reported 72 year old Calvin Corley missing, telling CPD he has not been heard from since Monday September 3, 2022. They also say they are concerned that he is not getting attention needed for a unspecified medical condition.
RCSD searches for two men accused of Circle K burglary
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) —The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hoping you can help them identify and locate two men accused in a recent burglary. RCSD tells us the incident took place back on September 24, 2022 at the Circle K convenience along Parklane Road around 4:30 in the morning. Authorities say the duo was captured on surveillance video breaking into the store by smashing the front window of the business while it was closed. According to deputies, the suspects filled a garbage bag with cigarettes and chewing tobacco before taking off.
Deputies searching for store break-in suspects
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. deputies are searching for two men they say broke into a convenience store and stole cigarettes and chewing tobacco. Investigators say on Sept. 24th one of the men used a large rock to smash the front window before going in and filling a trash bag full of tobacco products.
Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.
Narcotics investigation leads to seizure of drugs and 30 firearms
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department arrested Samuel Braxton, 25, for trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Braxton was taken into custody by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s SWAT team on Thursday after they entered his Crestline Drive home in Orangeburg.
Local Living: Oktoberfest Celebrations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is time for Oktoberfest Columbia. The Oktoberfest Columbia event takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street. Admission is free. For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/. And over in Newberry, the annual Oktoberfest will be held...
Columbia Police search for man accused in deadly shooting
Columbia, SC (WOLO ) — Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20 year old. Authorities tell us the young man was shot while in the 100 block of Ripplemeyer Drive back on August 23, 2022. Officials continue searching for the suspected shooter who authorities say was captured on surveillance that has helped them acquire a photo of the accused shooter.
Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.
Richland One Schools awarded $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland One Schools was awarded a $14.9 million Magnet School Programs Grant from the U.S. Department of Education. They are one of two schools in South Carolina chosen for the competitive grant. The grant will go towards funding BLAST (Building Lasting Aerospace and STEAM Trajectories) over...
Historic home set to have new tenants as soon as next month
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The historic home on the corner of Gervais Street and Pickens Street in downtown Columbia will soon have new tenants. The W.B. Smith Whaley House was built in 1892 and then became the Dunbar Funeral Home in 1924. The home is currently being renovated into six apartments...
Blythewood High School students return to school after hoax shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Blythewood High School students are back in class today, after the hoax active shooter call at several schools statewide Wednesday. Blythewood had an e-learning day Thursday due to the false report. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says the threat was part of a Tik-Tok challenge that...
Lexington County Narcotics Agents arrest man for drug trafficking
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year-old Nehemiah Jimmy Mayes after being accused of trafficking meth and cocaine, and distributing fentanyl. According to arrest warrants, Mayes is charged with two meth trafficking offenses, trafficking cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession with...
Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The annual Carolina Downhome Blues Festival will be held this weekend and the fun has already begun!. This is the festival’s 25th year and event planners say it will be bigger and better than ever, with artists from all over the nation. You can head...
Drive Electric Columbia event this Saturday
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Looking to power up and plug in? You can attend Drive Electric Columbia this weekend as part of National Drive Electric Week. The event takes places Saturday October 8th from 9am to 1pm at the Soda City Market, Main and Hampton Street intersection. You can stop by...
