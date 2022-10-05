Read full article on original website
kqennewsradio.com
CREWS DEAL WITH WILDLAND FIRE SOUTH OF CANYONVILLE
Crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association and five rural fire agencies along with deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wildland fire about four miles south of Canyonville just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night. DFPA Public Information Officer Rachael Pope said the 95 O’Shea was...
nbc16.com
Firefighters investigate small fire in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday, October 6th, around 10:30 p.m., crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Canyonville South Umpqua Fire District, Myrtle Creek Fire Department, Azalea Rural Fire Protection District, Riddle Fire Protection District, Tri City Rural Fire Protection #4 and Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a wildland fire near Milepost 95 and Canyon Creek Road, between Canyonville and Azalea, OR.
kpic
Firefighters continue to battle the Cedar Creek Fire; now at 120,926 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire authorities report that the Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 9 assumed command of the East Zone of the Cedar Creek Fire at 8:00 p.m., as of October 3. The say the team will coordinate management of the entire Cedar Creek Fire, as well as facilitate the remaining work to be done on the Potter and Big Swamp Fires.
kqennewsradio.com
AMACHER COUNTY PARK AND CAMPGROUND TO CLOSE MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The Douglas County Parks Department will temporarily close access to Amacher County Park next Monday and Tuesday. A release said the closure is necessary in order to complete the paving portion of an improvement project that started in August. Once completed, the project will include the repaving of the parking lot, installation of new curbs, new stormwater catch-basins and striping of parking spots near the boat ramp area. The release said as with any construction or road project, unforeseen delays due to weather, equipment and material availability could possibly extend the anticipated project timeline.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 58 Fatal, Lane Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder. Stewart was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. Hwy 58 was affected for approximately 1 hour. OSP was assisted by Lane County S.O, Oakridge Fire, La Pine Fire and ODOT.
Early morning earthquake rattles Linn County, wakes people up
Several people reported feeling an earthquake early Friday morning that officials say rumbled near Lacomb in Linn County.
kptv.com
4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Linn County
Body cam video shows life-saving actions by St. Helens officers during retirement home fire. Body camera footage shows life-saving actions by St. Helens police officers during a deadly three-alarm fire at a retirement home on Wednesday. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a deadly shooting...
Linn Co. earthquake was largest to hit valley since ‘Spring Break Quake’ of ’93
The 4.4-magnitude earthquake that struck near the small town of Lacomb in Linn County today at 5:52 a.m., was the largest earthquake to occur within the Willamette Valley since the “Spring Break Quake” of 1993.
Earthquake is reminder to prepare for the Big One, experts warn
Friday’s 4.4 earthquake in Linn County is an excellent reminder for Pacific Northwest residents to prepare for the potential 9.0 “megathrust” earthquake that could occur along the Cascadia subduction zone in our lifetime.
kezi.com
Eugene firefighters investigating cause of house fire
EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that they say spread from the garage to the rest of the home. Eugene Springfield Fire said they reported to the fire just after 4 a.m. on October 4. Firefighters said they arrived to the 3500 block of Western Drive in Eugene find a fire that seems to have started in the home’s garage and then spread to the rest of the house. Officials said there were two residents and some pets in the house that were successfully evacuated without injuries.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 58-LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 8:07 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 58 near milepost 60. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Freightliner CMV, operated by Joshua Stewart (38) of Fort Smith, Arkansas, crossed into the eastbound lanes and overturned. The Freightliner slid until it collided with the guardrail on the eastbound shoulder.
4.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled in Linn County early Friday morning
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake originating in Linn County was felt from Eugene to Vancouver, Washington, the U.S. Geological Survey said Friday morning. The rumbling hypocenter was tracked to an area about nine miles southeast of Lacomb, near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness, just before 6 a.m. The earth’s...
kezi.com
I-5 off-ramp south of Roseburg closed by investigation of likely fatal crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- An off-ramp on Interstate 5 about four miles south of Roseburg was closed due to a crash that may be a fatal collision, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. At about 10:24 a.m. on October 4, ODOT declared the I-5 off-ramp at Exit 120, which is about...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash, Roseburg, Oct. 6
ROSEBURG, Ore. – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, shortly before 9:00 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in the 2900-block of Highway 99 South near Shady Oaks Motel. Deputies were on scene shortly after the crash occurred and were alerted by witnesses that the driver of the vehicle fled the area on foot. Multiple deputies and officers from neighboring agencies responded to the incident. Deputies located the driver, who had changed his appearance and was trying to flee. The driver was identified as 44-year-old Seth Nathan Blix of Roseburg. Blix was taken into custody without incident. The pedestrian, who suffered fatal injuries, was identified as 50-year-old Samson Elijah Jones of Myrtle Creek. Blix was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on charges of Manslaughter II, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver to an Injured Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person. A section of Highway 99 near the crash scene was closed to the public for approximately 3.5 hours. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Roseburg Police Department, Winston Police Department, Oregon State Police, Douglas County Public Works, Oregon Department of Transportation, and Douglas County Fire District #2.
kqennewsradio.com
SECTION OF HIGHWAY 99 SOUTH CLOSED DUE TO FATAL ACCIDENT
A section of Highway 99 South, south of Roseburg, is closed as of 9:30 a.m. due to a fatal accident. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck took place between the Shady Oaks Motel and Interstate 5. The Interstate Five northbound off-ramp at the milepost 120 interchange is closed as is the highway between the motel and the southbound freeway on-ramp at that interchange. O’Dell said the closure will likely be in place for several hours.
kqennewsradio.com
TRANSIENT CITED FOR LITTERING ONCE AGAIN
A transient was cited for littering once again, by Roseburg Police Wednesday afternoon. An RPD report said at 3:30 p.m. the 54-year old man was contacted on the old trestle, which is now a walkway and path, near the corner of Northeast Stephens Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. The...
kezi.com
Lost hunter found in woods after massive search
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 72-year-old hunter who reportedly spent almost two-and-a-half days lost in the wilderness was found and taken to a hospital for injuries Monday afternoon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, the man left his camp near the Hill’s Creek Reservoir at...
kezi.com
Springfield Saddle Shop owner looking to hand over the reins
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- One Springfield man is looking to retire from his saddle shop, and he’s ready to hand over the reins to someone new. Jack Flint owns the Springfield Saddle Shop on Franklin Boulevard in the Glenwood area, and he says he’s getting burned out after years in the business. Flint says he’s looking to give away the business for free to someone local, with business savvy and a passion and desire for tack shop work. He says he’d still like to work in the store for the new owner so he can continue leatherworking.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP LEADING TO TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
A man apparently falling asleep led to a two-vehicle accident early Wednesday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 a.m. information came in to dispatchers regarding the wreck in the 6000 block of Lookingglass Road. Deputies arrived on the scene and contacted both drivers. 35-year old Alexander Garcia was driving westbound and said he momentarily fell asleep and crossed into the oncoming lane where he swerved and then rolled his sedan and then was ejected. A 30-year old woman was also going westbound and had to swerve her vehicle as well. She was not restrained and was ejected. A young child was in the back seat of her vehicle, but was buckled up.
KXL
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Northwest Oregon
Portland, Ore. — The USGS says the earthquake hit at 5:52 A.M. about 14 miles from Sweet Home. There are no early reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.
