Why Bears Run Defense Is Struggling and How They Can Fix It
Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.
NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players' union said...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Is Among Fastest 2022 NFL Players Using Next Gen Stats
Breaking down fastest 2022 NFL players using Next Gen Stats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. How fast do you have to be to make it to the NFL? This is a question that many rookies have to consider on their trek to making it to the big leagues. The...
Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings
Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas
Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
Cardinals Fans Leave Game During Phillies' Ninth-Inning Comeback
Cardinals fans leave game during Phillies' ninth-inning comeback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Phillies' miraculous ninth-inning comeback in Game 1 was too hard for some Cardinals fans to watch. So much so, that they didn't even stick around for St. Louis' final turn at bat. After Brandon Marsh...
Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD
Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury
David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Guardians Edge Rays 2-1 in MLB Wild Card Series Opener
Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight...
Bulls, Nikola Vučević'S Interior Focus Apparent in Preseason
Nikola Vučević’s interior focus apparent in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nikola Vučević has opened his team’s scoring in each of the Chicago Bulls’ two 2022 preseason games thus far. And he has done so in an interesting fashion. Trailing 6-0...
WATCH: Bryce Harper crushes first Phillies playoff home run
Bryce Harper blasted a no-doubt home run to put the Phillies on top in game two of the Wild Card Series, his first time going deep in a Phillies uniform in the playoffs.
Draymond Green Believes Punching Jordan Poole Won't Affect Warriors' Winning
SAN FRANCISCO -- The road to repeating as champions isn't supposed to go like this. There are bumps, there are potholes and there are wrong turns. Then there's this, a situation that can swerve the team bus off the road with no turning back. Will the leaked video of Draymond...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Downplays Call to Not Start Patrick Williams
Donovan downplays call to start Green over Williams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Billy Donovan started Javonte Green over Patrick Williams in Friday night’s exhibition victory over the Denver Nuggets. Just don’t call it a demotion. “To me, it’s a preseason game. I don’t view it that...
