ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Run Defense Is Struggling and How They Can Fix It

Why Bears run D is struggling and how they can fix it originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Coming into this season, one of the Bears’ priorities on defense was to stop the run so they could generate more opportunities for their pass rush with only four down-linemen. But here’s where they’re at through four games. They’ve given up 733 rushing yards, most in the NFL. They’ve allowed 44 rushing first downs, also most in the NFL. The 5.1 yards per carry they surrender ranks third-highest. Their five rushing touchdowns allowed is a bit of an improvement, as it’s only tied for the fifth-worst mark in the league.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Jaylon Johnson Knows Bears Defense Needs Him to Return Vs. Vikings

Jaylon Johnson: 'Me coming back is needed' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will face their toughest challenge at the wide receiver position when they line up against Justin Jefferson on Sunday. It will be all hands on deck to contain him, and Jaylon Johnson knows that includes him, if he’s healthy enough to play.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
State
Georgia State
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Alabama State
NBC Chicago

Kevin Durant, Twitter Roast Oklahoma During Blowout Loss to Texas

Kevin Durant, Twitter roast Oklahoma during blowout loss to Texas originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas handed Oklahoma a Red River rout on Saturday. The Big 12 rivals met up for their annual showdown at the Cotton Bowl, and it was all Longhorns from the opening snap. Freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers threw four touchdowns in his return under center and led Texas to a dominant 49-0 win.
NORMAN, OK
NBC Chicago

Bears Rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. Sees First Catch Going for TD

Velus Jones Jr. sees first catch going for TD originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears need to find some sort of spark in their passing attack this week, as they currently rank dead last in the NFL in passing attempts (67), completions (34), completion percentage (50.8%), passing yards (471), passing touchdowns (2), passing first downs (18) and QB rating (58.7). The thinking was that an uptick in production from Darnell Mooney could help the team overall, but Mooney finally broke out against the Giants, and the passing attack as a whole still looked like it was stuck in Training Camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

David Montgomery Returns to Bears Practice After Ankle, Knee Injury

David Montgomery returns to Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a big boost at practice on Thursday. Star running back David Montgomery returned to the field, albeit in a limited capacity, after missing Week 4’s against the Giants with ankle and knee injuries. He did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Justin Fields
NBC Chicago

Guardians Edge Rays 2-1 in MLB Wild Card Series Opener

Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez lead Guardians past Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 MLB postseason is officially underway, and the Cleveland Guardians are the bracket’s first winner. Cleveland leaned on ace Shane Bieber in Game 1 of the 2022 Wild Card Series. Bieber punched out eight...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Poles#Nbc Sports Chicago#New York Giants#Gm#Rookie
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
75K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy