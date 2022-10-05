ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo’s Stryker Launches New Implant for Spinal Fusion Surgery

By Tim Keenan
DBusiness Magazine
DBusiness Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tRo5r_0iN1oUOc00
Stryker’s new implant for spinal fusion surgery is the Monterey AL Interbody System. // Courtesy of Stryker

Kalamazoo medical technology company Stryker has launched a new implant for spinal fusion surgery made of both solid and porous structures, leveraging the company’s proprietary Tritanium In-Growth Technology.

The Monterey AL Interbody System is a stand-alone interbody fusion device designed for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) surgery, a type of spinal fusion performed to stabilize a painful motion segment in the lower back, commonly caused by lumbar degenerative disc disease and/or spondylolisthesis.

Tritanium In-Growth Technology is a material designed to mimic cancellous bone and provide an environment favorable to bone regeneration and fusion. New data demonstrates that undifferentiated stem cells grown on Tritanium exhibited osteogenic Alkaline Phosphatase without requiring growth factor supplements, according to Stryker.

Tritanium is a 3-D printed, novel, highly porous titanium material designed for bone in-growth and biological fixation, built using AMagine, Stryker’s proprietary approach to implant creation using additive manufacturing.

“This is an exciting time for our division, as we continue to build momentum and expand our portfolio to bring new technology to our surgeon customers,” says Robbie Robinson, president of the Stryker’s spine division. “One of our goals as a medical technology company and an implant manufacturer is to complement clear visualization and easy access with intuitive instruments and biologically inspired implant designs.

“Monterey AL combines more than 20 years of expertise in the creation of porous materials using additive manufacturing with innovative implants and instruments that are designed to give surgeons the flexibility to use our system without having to alter their preferred technique.”

Highlights of the Monterey AL Interbody System include:

Functionally optimized footprint options: Strategically deeper and narrower cage footprints allow surgeons to create indirect decompression by distracting the disc space posteriorly. These geometries are designed to both help prevent the cage from impinging posteriorly into the neural foramen and lessen the need to countersink the cage, thereby allowing for easy access to the anterior screw holes.

Straightforward instruments: The robust medial attachment, multiple technique possibilities, and a wide variety of screwdriver options are designed to facilitate clear visualization of and easy access to the surgical site once the approach is complete and a retractor is in place.

“No one understands 3-D printing like Stryker – the fact that they’ve been able to dial in the right mix of small, medium, and large pores in a reproducibly randomized matrix is incredible,” says Dr. Bala Giri, founder and president of the Texas Neuro Spine Institute. “Their growing body of pre-clinical data, specifically the cellular findings published most recently, makes my decision to go with these products very straightforward. Our goal with any implant is spinal fusion, and Stryker has taken a very intentional approach to designing the Tritanium cages with this goal in mind.”

Stryker will showcase the Monterey AL System as well as its recently launched Q Guidance System and Spine Guidance Software at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons 2022 Annual Meeting in San Francisco, Oct. 8–12, and the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting in Chicago, Oct. 12-15.

The post Kalamazoo’s Stryker Launches New Implant for Spinal Fusion Surgery appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Kalamazoo, MI
Health
City
Kalamazoo, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo non-profit completes new housing project with LodgeHouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The latest effort to help with the Kalamazoo's homeless crisis reached completion Friday. May 2021: Ampersee homeless encampment grows as former Knights Inn motel closes. The LIFT Foundation, a non-profit organization, and their fellow partners repurposed the Knights Inn Motel at 1211 South Westnedge into LodgeHouse.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Popculture

Urgent Warning Issued Over Grocery Stores Selling Produce That May Be Contaminated With Human Waste

Health officials are urging consumers to be extra vigilant with their produce purchases. On Oct. 3, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) issued a concerning consumer advisory concerning the Kuntry Gardens after it was found that produce and other products containing produce from the Homer, Michigan-based company may be contaminated with human waste.
HOMER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spinal Fusion#Spinal Decompression#Implant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
MARQUETTE, MI
Kalamazoo Country

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Voting is now open! Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice?. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by voting for your favorite below. For the sake of this poll, we are voting for pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties only.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1470 WFNT

The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise

If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
MICHIGAN STATE
DBusiness Magazine

DBusiness Magazine

Troy, MI
38
Followers
52
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Business, Economy, Executives, Lawyers, Lifestyles, News, Press Releases

 https://www.dbusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy