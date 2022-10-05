ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains lower, Livestock higher

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 6 days ago

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 29.75 cents at $8.8675 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.97 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 15.25 cents at 13.5725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .68 cent at $1.4480 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.7540 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 3.08 cents at $.9225 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
60K+
Followers
97K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy