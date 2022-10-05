Grains lower, Livestock higher

Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. declined 29.75 cents at $8.8675 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at $6.7875 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.25 cents at $3.97 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans lost 15.25 cents at 13.5725 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was up .68 cent at $1.4480 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.7540 a pound; Oct. lean hogs gained 3.08 cents at $.9225 a pound.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .