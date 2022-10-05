ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Extended fall hours begin at Downtown Mesa Farmers Market

Extended fall hours have begun at the Downtown Mesa Farmers Market, which is held Saturdays at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.

The market is now open 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, according to a release.

“Live music is also back weekly from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.,” it states. “Join us every Saturday at the MAC and enjoy the rotating variety of vendors. You will find fresh produce, delicious food and treats, beautiful handcrafted goods and more.”

The extended fall hours started Oct. 1.

Downtown Mesa Farmers Market is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to answer a call from the community for fresh, local produce, to create a family friendly experience, and to help support and foster new and existing small businesses, according to dtmesafarmersmarket.com .

To become a vendor, go to dtmesafarmersmarket.com/become-a-vendor .

IN THIS ARTICLE
