Atwood, IL

Illinois man dies trying to pass farm equipment

By Christy Jankowski
 3 days ago

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three vehicles involving farm equipment resulted in one death from an accident.

Officials said that Gary Phillips, an 81-year-old man of Atwood, was driving North on Route 45 and trying to pass a tractor pulling grain wagons. As Phillips attempted to pass, he saw the John Deer Tractor and tried to pull back into his lane. In doing so, he struck the tire of the Deere.

After hitting the tire, he overturned his car was hit by a vehicle in the southbound lane.

Phillips was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

This accident is under investigation by the Coles County Sheriff’s office.

Josh Watkins
2d ago

I farm and I don't like driving on roads my self. but I have a job to do and have to get to the fields. people are willing to die to get around us. some of are equipment is wide. so we can't be hitting mailboxes or road signs either . oh and watch our flashers. only one side blinks when we use our turn signal. so look at them before you pass. so bare with us . we have a job to do just like the rest of you. we will be out of your way as soon as we can .

Chief60033
3d ago

I've seen tractors take up both lanes for over 5 miles and not move over to the shoulder and have over a mile of cars behind them.

