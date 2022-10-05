ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit

The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins

As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Utah State
Tri-City Herald

The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?

Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating

Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Collins
Person
Russell Wilson
Tri-City Herald

Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills

Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Pete Carroll Was Trending During Broncos-Colts Game

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was trending throughout Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts, and for good reason. NFL analysts and fans around the world were commending Carroll for getting the best out of Russell Wilson in Seattle. Though the sample size isn't very large, Wilson has struggled mightily in Denver this season.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Chiefs

HENDERSON, Nev.--Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke here at the team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders understand that after a slow 0-3 start, they can ride the momentum of a victory last week versus AFC...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel Defense#Football Outsiders#American Football#Dvoa
Yardbarker

Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For

The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy