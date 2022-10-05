Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Did This Russell Wilson Meme Start?FlurrySportsSeattle, WA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersUniversity Place, WA
3 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The Seattle Mariners 21-Year Playoff Drought is Over!Jordan MendiolaSeattle, WA
Richard Sherman Reacts to Russell Wilson’s Familiar Fourth-Quarter INT
The veteran cornerback trolled his old teammate after costly late-game blunder against the Colts.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
NFL world roasts Russell Wilson’s pregame outfit
The recent quarterback woes of the Denver Broncos were supposed to end when they signed former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. That vision has not become a reality as the Broncos have struggled to a 2-2 record to start the season. They host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 5’s Thursday Night Football.
‘Broncos owe Drew Lock an apology’: Is Russell Wilson making Denver fans mad?
Concern is growing for the Denver Broncos, quarterback Russell Wilson, and coach Nathaniel Hackett after another dismal primetime game.
Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins
As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
Tri-City Herald
Can Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Replace Cordarrelle Patterson’s Production Sunday vs. Bucs?
The Atlanta Falcons have been hit hard by the injury bug ahead of their Week 5 match against the 2-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Falcons will be without second-year tight end Kyle Pitts due to a hamstring injury. But their most significant loss will be veteran utility player Cordarrelle Patterson, who the Falcons ruled out due to a knee injury.
Tri-City Herald
The Three Keys for a Bears Upset of Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings seem to possess all of the weapons. They can throw to Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and a deep wide receiver group, or two tight ends, or Kirk Cousins can simply hand it to Dalvin Cook or dump it down to him. Yards and points follow. Nevertheless, here...
thecomeback.com
Was the Russell Wilson trade a mistake?
Football fans around the world are trying to wash their eyes out after watching the Denver Broncos lose 12-9 to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. It was one of the season’s worst games and one of the worst offensive efforts in quite some time. A blind man considered himself lucky that he didn’t have to see the game, an opinion his Twitter followers generally agreed with.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf excited for Mariners playoffs--and all this man coverage he’s beating
Is there room on the Mariners’ packed playoff bandwagon for a 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver?. Doesn’t matter. DK Metcalf is already on board. The big-man receiver wore a (very large) Mariners T-shirt with caricatures of Julio Rodriguez, Ty France, Mitch Haniger and J.P. Crawford to his Seahawks media availability Wednesday. It was two days before the Mariners begin their first Major League Baseball playoff series in 21 years, Friday afternoon at Toronto.
Tri-City Herald
Q&A: Lions Chris Board Has Unique Linebacker Skills
Veteran linebacker Chris Board went undrafted after playing collegiately at North Dakota State. After signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Board steadily earned more playing time on defense, while earning a stellar reputation for excelling on special teams. Last season, he earned a PFF special teams of 83.5. Now...
Pete Carroll Was Trending During Broncos-Colts Game
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was trending throughout Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts, and for good reason. NFL analysts and fans around the world were commending Carroll for getting the best out of Russell Wilson in Seattle. Though the sample size isn't very large, Wilson has struggled mightily in Denver this season.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Chiefs
HENDERSON, Nev.--Moments ago Josh McDaniels spoke here at the team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders understand that after a slow 0-3 start, they can ride the momentum of a victory last week versus AFC...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Glenn Is Not Worried About ‘Job Security’
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has had the opportunity to vent his frustrations with his wife about the team's poor defensive performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Naturally, after listening to a coach vent frustratingly at dinner, his wife patiently waited and asked, "Are you done? So go be AG....
NFL・
‘Situational tackling,’ flags Seahawks issues at Saints and Alvin Kamara. Enter Ryan Neal?
The defense is allowing more yards per play than any other NFL unit. It’s next-to-last in points and yards allowed.
Yardbarker
Week Five Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: What To Watch For
The Dallas Cowboys (3-1) will take on the Los Angeles Rams (2-2) at SoFi Stadium in week five. Cooper Rush and the Cowboys will look to continue their three-game win streak while the Rams will look to get back on track after a deflating 24-9 loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Night.
CeeDee Lamb No Injury Issue; Can Cowboys WR Beat Rams CB Jalen Ramsey?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best cornerbacks in the league in Jalen Ramsey, but the Dallas Cowboys, like LA's other four opponents, could look to continue to burn the future Hall of Famer on Sunday.
Pasco High grad signs on with NFL’s New England Patriots
He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Denver Broncos last spring.
