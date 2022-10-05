Read full article on original website
Obituary: Reba Floy McGaha Lemon
Reba Floy McGaha Lemon, 87, of Batesville passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born December 23, 1934, in Batesville, Arkansas to Ruel McGaha and Villa Olean Stroud McGaha. Reba was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Her family was very important to her and she loved her...
Obituary: Rebecca Ann Beacham
For God so loved the world that He gave his only begotten son, that whosoever believeth in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life. John 3:16. Rebecca ”Rebekah” Ann Beacham went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, October 1, 2022, peacefully at her mountaintop home. A long-time resident of Stone County, Rebekah was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on January 4, 1945. It was there she met the love of her life and soon thereafter moved to Arkansas.
Public is invited to 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College
Featured image: James L. “Skip” Rutherford visits with students in his 2022 Midterm Elections seminar at Lyon College. The public is invited to attend a Tuesday, Nov. 1, session of the 2022 Midterm Elections seminar taught by Batesville native James L. “Skip” Rutherford III. The class...
Obituary: Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith
Elwanda (Westerfield) Smith of Newport, Arkansas, departed this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born June 3, 1937, in Tuckerman, the daughter of Coy Franklin and Margie Matilda (Wagner) Westerfield. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse, earning her certification in 1979. She worked...
Outlaw Snax, Bad Boy Mowers announce donation locations for Hurricane Ian victims
Outlaw Snax and Bad Boy Mowers will team together next week to help provide disaster relief for victims of Hurricane Ian. A Bad Boy Mowers truck and trailer will be at two locations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Walmart Supercenter in Batesville and Harps Food Store in Southside. The trucks at both locations will be loaded with donated items from the public.
Arrest warrant issued for Memphis man in Mountain View auto theft
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Memphis, Tenn. man charged in Stone County Circuit Court with the theft of a Jeep Cherokee. According to court information filed yesterday, Mountain View police were contacted regarding a woman who had traveled to Alabama with a friend to pick up the 2004 Cherokee as a gift from her father.
