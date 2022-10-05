ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Tri-City Herald

Kyle Okposo Named 20th Captain in Buffalo Sabres History

After more than 900 NHL games, Kyle Okposo is a captain. The Buffalo Sabres named Okposo the 20th full-time captain in franchise history late Saturday afternoon. Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin are the two alternate captains. Okposo has spent the past five seasons in Buffalo as an alternate captain. He...
BUFFALO, NY
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series

It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Nhl Draft#Finnish#Slovak
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series

All game two needed was a little umpire drama to spice it up, and that's exactly what happened. In the twelfth inning, Oscar Gonzalez got hit by a pitch and took first. Andres Gimenez was the next man up and it appeared he was also hit by a pitch, however, it just missed.
MLB

