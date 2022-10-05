Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Kyle Okposo Named 20th Captain in Buffalo Sabres History
After more than 900 NHL games, Kyle Okposo is a captain. The Buffalo Sabres named Okposo the 20th full-time captain in franchise history late Saturday afternoon. Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Dahlin are the two alternate captains. Okposo has spent the past five seasons in Buffalo as an alternate captain. He...
Tri-City Herald
Bieber Dominates Rays as Guardians Take Game 1 in Wild Card Series
It's not about how you pitch and the beginning of the season, it's about how you pitch at the end. More specifically, it's how you pitch in crunch time and in the postseason. Shane Bieber had a slow start to the year and he struggled a bit with his velocity out of the gate. The results were fine, but they weren't Bieberesque.
Tri-City Herald
Scenes From Inside Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After Beating Rays In American League Wild Card Series
What a game! What a series! And the season isn't over yet. It only took 15 innings, but the Guardians got a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays to clinch the American League Wild Card Series and send them to the ALDS against the New York Yankees. The best...
MLB・
Tri-City Herald
Follow along for live updates of Game 2 of Mariners vs. Blue Jays in AL wild-card series
Update, 4:28 p.m. — The Mariners tied the game at 9-9 in the top of the eighth on a J.P. Crawford pop up that landed in shallow center field for an eventual three-run double. Blue Jays center fielder George Springer left the game following a collision with shortstop Bo Bichette on the play.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tri-City Herald
Umpire Drama In Game Two Of Guardians, Rays American League Wild Card Series
All game two needed was a little umpire drama to spice it up, and that's exactly what happened. In the twelfth inning, Oscar Gonzalez got hit by a pitch and took first. Andres Gimenez was the next man up and it appeared he was also hit by a pitch, however, it just missed.
MLB・
Comments / 0