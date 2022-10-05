ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?

XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
NEWSBTC

Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token

Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
NEWSBTC

All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?

SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
NEWSBTC

How These 5 New Crypto Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value In Less Than A Week

Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space. It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies. Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos,...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
NEWSBTC

This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?

The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
NEWSBTC

Binance Coin Looks Good; Will Price Make Rounded Bottom?

BNB’s price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of this region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. BNB trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of BNB aims to form a rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. Binance...
NEWSBTC

Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
NEWSBTC

SushiSwap: Deciphering How SUSHI Is Posting Unparalleled Price Growth

Positive developments in the marketplace have led to a rise in SushiSwap share price. Asset management business Golden Tree has bet around $5.3 million on SushiSwap. The news caused a nearly 15% increase in SushiSwap’s share price the day after it was released. Since the uptick of August 31–September 10, this is one of SushiSwap’s most rapid periods of expansion.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works

Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?

ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
NEWSBTC

Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why

OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume. OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes, LooksRare, And Bat – Smart Crypto Investment Beyond The Crypto Winter

Big Eyes (BIG), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are crypto assets with distinct utilities and features. However, they share similarities based on their prospect of having a great after-winter run, per analysis. LooksRare (LOOKS) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) have had to endure the bear market effect, suffering...
