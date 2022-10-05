Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Flasko (FLSK) Has Been A Hot Topic In The Crypto Community, While Ethereum (ETH) And Fantom (FTM) fall
In every market crash, the same thing occurs. Instead of inflationary coins fueled by hype, investors gravitate to protocols with solid underpinnings. This month alone, the value of a new currency called Flasko has increased by 100%, and this trend appears to continue. Whales in Ethereum (ETH) and Fantom (FTM)...
Shiba Inu and Ethereum Overtaken as Most Popular Crypto in 2022 by The Hideaways
As the weekend approaches, SHIB and ETH are entering a bearish trend as prices dive deeper. What is predicted to be the best investment of 2022 and 2023? We take a look at the Shiba Inu price prediction and Ethereum price prediction for 2023. The Hideaways (HDWY) investors are the...
Ripple (XRP) Shows Itself As Crypto Powerhouse; Will Price Reach $1?
XRP price shows the market how to run the show as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XRP trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XRP eyes a rally...
Stellar (XLM) Still Contemplating To Join The Green Part, Will Price Give In?
XLM price shows could be ready for a major boost as the price remains bullish with good volume and strength. XLM trades above support as the price aims to continue its trend movement as the price keeps holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of XLM eyes a rally...
Three Altcoins That Every Investor Should Consider In The Ongoing Bear Market – Binance Coin, Chainlink and Moshnake Token
Bear markets are a period in an industry where there is an abundance of extreme market volatility and negative prices. Since the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, the cryptocurrency industry has been in a bear market that has refused to let up. It is currently putting a strain on the day-to-day activities of crypto regulars, such as investors and traders.
All Signs Prove Shiba Inu Is Ready For A Run; Here Is Why?
SHIB’s price continues to struggle as price ranges in a descending triangle with a major breakout imminent. SHIB trades below key resistance as price ranges under 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of SHIB struggles to flip key resistance into support, with eyes set on retesting a high of...
Bitcoin Crashes To $19,600 And Takes Long Liquidity, BTC Ready For A Bounce?
Bitcoin is retracing after a rejection north of critical resistance at around $20,000 and might be gearing up for a fresh leg down into its final support level. The crypto was seeing some profits earlier this week, but any bullish momentum has been wiped out by macroeconomic forces. At the...
How These 5 New Crypto Bagged $50 Billion In Market Value In Less Than A Week
Crypto developers seem to be unfazed by the bearish market as they continue to introduce new altcoins or tokens into the space. It is because of this that digital currency price and information data platform CoinGecko is now tracking 13,201 cryptocurrencies. Despite the bloody month of September for most cryptos,...
Bitcoin Leverage Ratio Hits New ATH, Market In For A Rough Ride?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin leverage ratio has surged up to a new all-time high, suggesting the market could be heading towards high volatility. Bitcoin All Exchanges Estimated Leverage Ratio Sets New ATH. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, the funding rate has remained neutral while the leverage has...
This Data Shows Ethereum Whales Are Manipulating ETH Prices, Is That True?
The Ethereum whale investors have maintained an influence on ETH price. This is because they use their holdings to create their desired trend in the ETH market. But their impact is raising more brows as per the data from CryptoQuant. In the crypto space, the whales are persons or entities...
Binance Coin Looks Good; Will Price Make Rounded Bottom?
BNB’s price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of this region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. BNB trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of BNB aims to form a rounded bottom on the daily timeframe. Binance...
Calm Before The Storm? Bitcoin Volatility At Historically Low Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin 7-day volatility has plunged down recently to pretty low values. Here’s what has historically happened following instances of such a trend. Bitcoin 7-Day Volatility Has Declined To Just 1.6% In The Past Week. According to the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the recent sideways...
Has Bitcoin Price Broken Out Of Downtrend Resistance? BTCUSD Analysis October 6, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible breakout of Bitcoin price on linear scale. We also compare the breakout on logarithmic scale to determine if the signal might be a reliable sign the bottom could be in. Take a look at the video...
SushiSwap: Deciphering How SUSHI Is Posting Unparalleled Price Growth
Positive developments in the marketplace have led to a rise in SushiSwap share price. Asset management business Golden Tree has bet around $5.3 million on SushiSwap. The news caused a nearly 15% increase in SushiSwap’s share price the day after it was released. Since the uptick of August 31–September 10, this is one of SushiSwap’s most rapid periods of expansion.
Ethereum OI Hits $7.7 Billion, Why A Rally Might Be In The Works
Ethereum open interest (OI) had seen a meteoric rise in the weeks leading up to the Ethereum Merge. Even after the Merge, the open interest has not declined, given all of the new interest from institutional investors following the network’s move to a proof of work mechanism. This time around, the Ethereum open interest has hit another important high point, which points to a possible rally in the price of ETH.
TA: Ethereum Price Looks Ready For Another Leg Higher Over $1,500: Here’s Why
Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum is gaining pace and recently traded above the $1,375 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100...
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Breaks Out, Can Price Hit $20?
ENS price continues its bullish structure after a reclaim of the $15 region as the price stays on track to retest major resistance. ENS trades above key support as price reclaim 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of ENS aims to continue its rally as the price shows bullish strength...
Ocean Protocol Could Be Up For A Mega Run; Here Is Why
OCEAN’s price shows the market a glimpse of bullish hope as price broke out of its long-range movement with strong volume. OCEAN trades above key resistance as price breaks out of range holding above 8 and 20-day EMA. The price of OCEAN eyes a rally to $0.1 as key...
Big Eyes, LooksRare, And Bat – Smart Crypto Investment Beyond The Crypto Winter
Big Eyes (BIG), LooksRare (LOOKS), and Basic Attention Token (BAT) are crypto assets with distinct utilities and features. However, they share similarities based on their prospect of having a great after-winter run, per analysis. LooksRare (LOOKS) and Basic Attention Token (BAT) have had to endure the bear market effect, suffering...
Ethereum Drops To $1,300 Amid Bear Assault, What’s Next For ETH Price?
Ethereum has been following the general trend in the crypto market, giving back its profit obtained over the past week. The cryptocurrency was moving in tandem with Bitcoin and large cryptocurrencies, but now ETH’s price is reacting to new economic data published in the United States. At the time...
