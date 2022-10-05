Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
WRAL
Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life
RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
WRAL
Siler City woman helps hispanic community through work as liasion
Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to be a farmer, but had no idea what future was in store for her. Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to be a farmer, but had no idea what future was in store for her.
WRAL
New data shows success of Durham's guaranteed income program
Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March. Nonprofit StepUp Durham provided data on how its guaranteed basic income program doing since launching in March.
WRAL
Woman's passion for helping serve Siler City's Latino community a life's calling
SILER CITY, N.C. — A Siler City woman has dedicated more than 30 years of service to the community. She’s done it all, from helping as an interpreter to encouraging people to get tested during COVID. Ilana Dubester came to America from Brazil In 1989, she wanted to...
wraltechwire.com
Cary is a top U.S. city to attract corporate headquarters, report says
CARY – Disappearing are the days when a company is based out of one large corporate headquarters building downtown. Instead, according to site selection expert John Boyd, Jr., principal of The Boyd Company, companies are now moving to a hub-and-spoke model with many of their corporate employees working remotely or working from home.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily on Holloway Street in Durham and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar on South Salisbury Street in Raleigh. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Restaurante y Taqueria Don Fily on Holloway Street in Durham...
WRAL
Parents share concerns after suspicious man seen in tactical gear at Raleigh park
Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh. Pictures sent to WRAL News show a man wearing tactical gear on Wednesday at Kiwanis Park in Raleigh.
PNC Arena renovations and development moving forward, new report details next steps
A new consultant’s report lays out the next steps ahead of the renovation of PNC Arena and the development of the 80 acres around it. “Time is of the essence given the current lease situation,” the report states.
This Is The Best Bakery In North Carolina
Mashed found the best bakeries across the country, including this favorite in North Carolina.
WRAL
Gas station, car wash linked to Durham shooting
Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Photographer: James DeAltoReporter: Chris...
WRAL
Family calls out Cary boading facility after dog returns with bite marks, scratches
A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary with bite marks, scratches and hot spots on his head and neck. A Triangle-area family was heartbroken when their dog, Jasper, returned home from a week-long stay at Pet Paradise Cary...
WRAL
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire
KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
WRAL
Dog found safe after escaping home during Holly Springs house fire
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Update. A family found their lost dog Stella safe after firefighters battled a residential fire on Friday in a Holly Springs neighborhood. Stella had run out of the home while the family was escaping. "There was a whole crew in my parents' neighborhood searching for...
WRAL
Two shot at home on Pennock Road in Durham
Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood. Two people were shot Thursday in a Durham neighborhood.
WRAL
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man
BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
Do you want to see Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley attack what matters to you? Here’s what to know about tonight’s debate
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – You will have your one chance tonight to see North Carolina’s leading candidates for the U.S. Senate debate the issues face to face as they try to win your attention before you head to the ballot box. The only scheduled debate between Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd will be […]
weisradio.com
North Carolina Senate debate sees Ted Budd and Cheri Beasley face off for the first time
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — On Friday, North Carolina voters will see their candidates for Senate face off for the first and probably only time. The debate, hosted by Spectrum News 1, will take place in Raleigh and will start at 8 p.m. ET. Former state chief justice and Democratic candidate...
WRAL
Family's earring find adds twist to case of woman missing from Virginia
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor, of Oak Hill, Va., has consistently argued that they believe she was riding in a tractor-trailer that crashed and burst into flames on Interstate 85 in Hillsborough last month. Investigators say the driver, Daniel McNeal of Exmore, Va., and his...
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
WRAL
Rocky Mount students hold walkout over teacher shortage
Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education. Students held a walkout at Rocky Mount Prep on Friday over concerns about their education.
