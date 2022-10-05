ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh's oldest music venue has new life

RALEIGH, N.C. — The oldest music venue in Raleigh has been removed from a rezoning proposal that would have closed its doors to make way for a mixed-use high-rise. There was public outcry last month when rumors circulated that The Berkeley Cafe, located at 217 W. Martin St., would be closing its doors due to the rezoning project.
Cary is a top U.S. city to attract corporate headquarters, report says

CARY – Disappearing are the days when a company is based out of one large corporate headquarters building downtown. Instead, according to site selection expert John Boyd, Jr., principal of The Boyd Company, companies are now moving to a hub-and-spoke model with many of their corporate employees working remotely or working from home.
Gas station, car wash linked to Durham shooting

Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Police are working to figure out how a pair of scenes are linked to a Durham shooting that injured at least one person. Photographer: James DeAltoReporter: Chris...
Century-old Kenly home heavily damaged in fire

KENLY, N.C. — One of Kenly's oldest homes was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night. The home, built in 1905, had heavy smoke and significant fire damage to the inside. A woman and her dogs escaped unharmed. The woman told WRAL she had recently moved in to the renovated home.
Silver Alert issued for missing Chatham County man

BEAR CREEK, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons on Friday issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Herbert Louis Fowler. Fowler is described as a white male who stands 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue/green eyes. He was...
